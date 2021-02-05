  1. Home
2022 Lexus RX 350

Release Date

  • Fall 2021

What to expect

  • Extremely well-built, quiet and comfortable interior
  • Very smooth ride
  • Frustrating touchpad controller still remains
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Price Range
Starting around $55,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Lexus RX 350 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/05/2021

What is the RX 350?

Even though this current-generation RX 350 is getting on in years, it remains a strong option in the competitive midsize luxury SUV segment. Its V6 engine isn't the most efficient, but it delivers smooth acceleration and, combined with the unflappable ride quality, makes the RX 350 one of the most comfortable SUVs you can buy.

Lexus restyled the RX 350 for 2020, so it's unlikely we're going to see anything changing on the outside of Lexus' iconic SUV. We'd love to see Lexus discard its unloved infotainment touchpad controller, but we're not going to hold our breath. With a rumored redesign happening in 2023, Lexus will likely have an all-new look for the RX inside and out.

Edmunds says

The Lexus RX 350 looks to carry over into 2022 with minimal changes. Even so, it will remain a pleasant and relaxing option in a hotly contested segment. While rivals including Acura's MDX are getting a complete redesign, Lexus RX fans will need to wait at least another year. Make sure to check back with Edmunds for all the latest news on the RX 350

