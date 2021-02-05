2022 Lexus RX 350 Review

Even though this current-generation RX 350 is getting on in years, it remains a strong option in the competitive midsize luxury SUV segment. Its V6 engine isn't the most efficient, but it delivers smooth acceleration and, combined with the unflappable ride quality, makes the RX 350 one of the most comfortable SUVs you can buy.

Lexus restyled the RX 350 for 2020, so it's unlikely we're going to see anything changing on the outside of Lexus' iconic SUV. We'd love to see Lexus discard its unloved infotainment touchpad controller, but we're not going to hold our breath. With a rumored redesign happening in 2023, Lexus will likely have an all-new look for the RX inside and out.