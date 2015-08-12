Used 2016 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Mineral Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. One of the best things about this BMW X5 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with loads of tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the X5's package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes GL-Class. Interesting features of this model are BMW luxury and build quality, available all-wheel drive, and powerful engine choices

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXKR2C54G0R70038

Stock: G0R70038

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020