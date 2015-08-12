Used 2016 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
- 59,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,298$7,104 Below Market
S&S Best Auto Sales LLC - Auburn / Washington
Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This BMW X5 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" V-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 450), Valet Function.*This BMW X5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by S & S Best Auto Sales LLC located at 2712 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C59G0J80290
Stock: 0290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2020
- 47,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,320$4,902 Below Market
BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Roseville BMW is excited to offer this 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This BMW X5 sDrive35i is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW X5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional BMW X5. More information about the 2016 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with loads of tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the X5's package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes GL-Class. Strengths of this model include BMW luxury and build quality, available all-wheel drive, and powerful engine choices *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C53G0R73058
Stock: G0R73058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 23,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,995
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Mineral Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. One of the best things about this BMW X5 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with loads of tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the X5's package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes GL-Class. Interesting features of this model are BMW luxury and build quality, available all-wheel drive, and powerful engine choices AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C54G0R70038
Stock: G0R70038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 70,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,000$6,559 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X5 4dr xDrive35i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Silver Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C58G0S92642
Stock: S92642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 18,431 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,499$4,867 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i Black 4D Sport Utility Recent Arrival! 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower TurboBeige/Black.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 35019 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews:* Potent and efficient engines; luxurious and comfortable interior; huge list of features; steadfast high-speed stability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C5XG0P25507
Stock: P25507F01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 51,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,210$5,839 Below Market
Cocoa Hyundai - Cocoa / Florida
This 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i in Black features: Clean CARFAX. Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Reviews: * Potent and efficient engines luxurious and comfortable interior huge list of features steadfast high-speed stability. Source: Edmunds Cocoa Hyundai - 'We say YES, you pay LESS!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C51G0R69042
Stock: U4846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 19,527 milesGreat Deal
$31,559$4,287 Below Market
Elite Motors - Waukegan / Illinois
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Start, ** Keyless Entry, ** LED Headlights, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Stability Control, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Retractable Headlight Washers, Luxury Line, Luxury Line-Specific Design Elements, Rear-view Camera, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Wheels: 19 x 9 Multi-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 448).CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 44903 miles below market average! Black 2016 BMW X5 4D Sport Utility xDrive35i 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 18/24 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed Automatic AWDReviews:* Potent and efficient engines; luxurious and comfortable interior; huge list of features; steadfast high-speed stability. Source: EdmundsWe offer financing for all credit situations. The financing team at Elite Motors Chicago has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams today. Low or No down payment required. We accept all trades and deliver to your door! All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Elite Motors sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C5XG0U48518
Stock: G17249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 64,370 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,597$5,400 Below Market
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Retractable Headlight Washers, Premium Package, Rear-view Camera, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* Potent and efficient engines; luxurious and comfortable interior; huge list of features; steadfast high-speed stability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C57G0P30938
Stock: 702577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2019
- 88,871 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,990$3,486 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i in Imperial Blue Metallic vehicle highlights include, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **LEATHER**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **POWER SEATS**, ** MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEELS**, **SATTALITE RADIO**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery. Imperial Blue Metallic 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i RWDAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.Reviews: * Potent and efficient engines; luxurious and comfortable interior; huge list of features; steadfast high-speed stability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C53G0U17624
Stock: C414042B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 42,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,988
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i only has 42,414mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW X5 xDrive35i delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with loads of tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the X5's package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes GL-Class. This model sets itself apart with BMW luxury and build quality, available all-wheel drive, and powerful engine choices
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C52G0S91146
Stock: S91146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 71,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,411$3,198 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles. CLEAN CARFAX, BLUETOOTH, HTD SEATS, NAVI, PANORAMA ROOF, WOOD TRIM, SATELLITE RADIO, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C5XG0U49426
Stock: U4560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 35,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,000
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C56G0R72082
Stock: 10430839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 60,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,505$4,798 Below Market
Elite Imports - West Chester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C57G0P23455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,990$5,018 Below Market
Lorenzo Buick GMC - Doral / Florida
LUXURIOUS X5 LOADED GREAT DEAL! PREMIUM LEATHER,NAVIGATION,PANORAMIC MOONROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA,BLIND SPOT MONITOR,HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,AUTO START STOP OPTION,PARK ASSIST,SELECTABLE DRIVE MODES,POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT AND DRIVER MEMORY,POWER LIFTGATE,VOICE RECOGNITION,STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS,DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,SATELLITE RADIO,ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION,AUTO LEVELING SUSPENSION,KEYLESS ENTRY,KEYLESS START,SPEED SENSING STEERING,HEATED REAR SEATS,REAR A/C WITH DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM,AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS,POWER HEATED DOOR MIRRORS,ILLUMINATED ENTRY,BRAKE ASSIST AND MANY MORE OPTIONS! Terra w/Dakota Leather Upholstery. Alpine White 2016 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed AutomaticRecent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Potent and efficient engines; luxurious and comfortable interior; huge list of features; steadfast high-speed stability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C58G0J80751
Stock: PB1366A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 51,050 milesGreat Deal
$24,491$6,197 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 BMW X5 4dr XDRIVE35I 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Silver Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C57G0P20443
Stock: 996111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 40,857 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,985$3,465 Below Market
Dowling Ford - Cheshire / Connecticut
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11093 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.White 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i 4D Sport Utility AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower TurboVisit Dowling Ford, or call us at 203-272-2772 and speak with a member of our customer friendly Sales staff to schedule the test drive of your next new vehicle!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C56G0S84667
Stock: U14127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 80,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$21,988$2,780 Below Market
Silveria Chevrolet - Sonoma / California
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i Jet Black Silveira's is 'Your Family Store Since 54' Now with two locations to serve you...Silveira Buick GMC in Healdsburg and our new location in Sonoma... Silveira Chevrolet! Bluetooth, Navigation System, Power Package, Premium Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Premium 1 Package, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power steering, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel. AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Reviews: * Potent and efficient engines; luxurious and comfortable interior; huge list of features; steadfast high-speed stability. Source: Edmunds Our Sales Hours are M-S 9am-6pm ... Sun 10am-5pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C58G0P25781
Stock: P1513A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 55,149 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$25,999$3,195 Below Market
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C57G0P25691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
