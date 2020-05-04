What is the RX 350?

The Lexus RX 350 is a midsize crossover that serves as the bread and butter of Lexus' SUV lineup. Given its well-rounded nature, it's easy to see why so many buyers flock to the RX.

The RX 350 delivers everything you'd expect from a Lexus. That means a supple ride, a silent cabin and high-quality interior materials. Since the RX is a midsize SUV, the cabin is eminently roomy in both rows. The seats are also exceptional, providing hours of drama-free comfort thanks to the soft leather and thick padding. They stand in sharp contrast to those in British and German rivals, which hew toward firmness. All of this RX goodness is available at a lower price than similarly equipped rivals.

The Lexus RX does suffer from a few drawbacks — the dramatic rear roofline reduces ultimate cargo capacity, and the infotainment system is difficult to use. But given its wild popularity, it seems that many buyers are willing to overlook these deficiencies given the RX's excellence in other areas.