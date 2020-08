Used 2016 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Crest Lincoln - Sterling Heights / Michigan

Thank you for your interest in one of Crest Lincoln, Inc.'s online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Lincoln MKX Select with 25,841mi. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! You can tell this 2016 Lincoln MKX has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 25,841mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Lincoln MKX: The Lincoln MKX starts at below $40,000, pricing it in competition with other entry level luxury SUVs and crossovers. The Lincoln MKX seats five and should be able to handle most light off-roading situations buyers might find themselves in, provided they splurge on the optional all-wheel drive system. The Lincoln MKX strikes a nice balance in terms of size-- it's big enough to be considered roomy on the inside, but not so big that it poses a challenge to pilot in the city. This model sets itself apart with lots of optional equipment, new, turbocharged engine., Luxurious, comfortable cabin, and available all-wheel drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMTJ6KR2GBL74627

Stock: P12688

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes