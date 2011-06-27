  1. Home
2015 Lexus RX 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and attractive cabin with high-quality materials
  • plush ride
  • comfortable rear seating
  • generous standard features.
  • No third-row seat option
  • finicky-to-use electronics interface
  • lackluster F Sport version.
Used RX 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Lexus RX 350 is an appealing choice for a luxury crossover SUV, particularly if a smooth ride and luxurious interior are priorities.

Vehicle overview

It's easy to see why the 2015 Lexus RX 350 is one of the most popular luxury crossover SUVs on sale. Its supple ride, finely finished interior, long list of available luxury features, famed reliability, above average cargo capacity and spacious five-passenger cabin are all desirable qualities in a luxury crossover SUV. To decide whether it's the right vehicle for you, however, you might take into account a few other factors.

For buyers who only need two rows of seating, the 2015 Lexus RX 350 is a fine choice for a luxury crossover SUV.

The RX 350's 3.5-liter V6 engine is exceptionally smooth, but all-around performance of the RX isn't exactly pulse-raising. Lexus does offer a sporty F Sport version, but we've found it does little to enhance the experience. Also, while the RX is certainly roomy, it only comes in a five-passenger configuration, with no third-row seat available. If you've got a growing family, other luxury crossovers with three rows of seating might work out better.

If those extra seats are a priority, the 2015 Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60 each have their own unique take on the luxury crossover formula. The Infiniti has the most space for those third-row occupants, while the Acura places less emphasis on luxury and more on an engaging driving experience. If you're sticking with a standard five-passenger premium crossover, the classy Mercedes-Benz M-Class or surprisingly upscale Volkswagen Touareg are also very good choices. For a lot of car shoppers, though, the RX 350 is going to provide that ideal mix of luxury, space and utility. It's certainly worth a look.

2015 Lexus RX 350 models

The 2015 Lexus RX 350 seats five people and is available in three trim levels: standard, F Sport and Crafted Line. A fuel-efficient hybrid-electric version, the RX 450h, is covered in a separate review.

The RX 350, which is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, foglamps, LED running lamps, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with two-way power lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining rear seat with one-pull folding levers, cloth upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard electronics features include a 7-inch display screen, a rearview camera, Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 12-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. Those with iPhone 4S or 5 models can also use the voice-operated Siri Eyes Free feature.

Power-adjustable seats and cloth upholstery are standard, but most Lexus RX 350s are equipped with the optional leather.

The 2015 Lexus RX 350 offers several option packages, some of which require the purchase of one to obtain another. Availability can also vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer.

The Premium package adds a sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, leather upholstery and driver memory settings. A version of this package also can be had with a blind-spot monitoring system. The Luxury package incorporates the contents of the Premium package and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, headlight washers, a heated steering wheel, a power driver seat cushion extender, upgraded leather upholstery, a household-style power outlet and a smog-sensing auto climate control recirculation.

The Comfort package requires either the Premium or Luxury packages and adds automatic wipers, xenon headlamps and heated and ventilated front seats. All of this package's items are available as individual options.

The RX 350 F Sport includes standard all-wheel drive and the contents of the Premium and Comfort packages as well as 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, an eight-speed automatic transmission, special exterior styling elements, special interior trim and perforated leather upholstery. When the Luxury package is applied to the F Sport, it includes a blind-spot monitoring system that is also available separately.

For the standard and F Sport trim levels, the available Navigation package requires either the Premium or Luxury packages, and adds a navigation system, voice controls, the Remote Touch controller, HD radio and the Lexus Enform app suite that includes Safety Connect security and accident-mitigation functions.

Also available this year is the RX 350 Crafted Line. It's essentially a loaded-up standard RX with the above options as standard, plus unique exterior paint and wheels, two-tone red and black interior trim and a two-piece set of Tumi luggage.

Depending on which option package you select, individual options include LED headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision warning/braking system, a head-up display, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system.

The F Sport's wheels and special styling can be added to the front-drive RX 350 via the available Sport Appearance package.

2015 Highlights

For the 2015 Lexus RX 350, the 7-inch display screen and a rearview camera are now standard equipment. LED headlights and foglights are new options, and the Remote Touch knob has been revised for better ergonomics. Also, a new Crafted Line trim level has been added to the lineup with specialized paint and interior trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Lexus RX 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The F Sport model only comes with all-wheel drive and includes an eight-speed automatic.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive RX 350 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is average for the class. The F Sport was actually a little slower despite a more sophisticated transmission and its advantageous gearing.

EPA-estimated fuel economy with the six-speed automatic is 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) with front-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) with all-wheel drive. Thanks to its more fuel-efficient eight-speed automatic transmission, the all-wheel-drive F Sport is rated at 21 mpg combined (18/26).

Properly equipped, the RX 350 can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is less than most competitors can manage.

Safety

Every 2015 Lexus RX 350 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, a rearview camera and the Safety Connect emergency communications system that includes automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and stolen vehicle location services.

Optional are a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alerts and a frontal pre-collision warning and brake-priming system (bundled with the adaptive cruise control).

In Edmunds brake testing, an RX 350 came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 114 feet, which is 10 feet shorter than average. Curiously, the supposedly sportier F Sport stopped in a merely average 123 feet.

In government crash testing, the RX 350 received two different ratings. Front-wheel-drive models received four out of five stars for overall protection, while all-wheel-drive models earned five stars overall. Both models received four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the RX 350 the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The RX's seats/head restraints also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

When it comes to getting a comfy ride quality, you're not going to be able to do much better than the 2015 Lexus RX 350. The compliant suspension and plentiful sound insulation isolate passengers from the outside world in a silent bubble of luxury. The 3.5-liter V6 is notably quiet, but it's also powerful enough to accelerate this crossover with ease. The softly sprung suspension never feels floaty, and the RX is secure and stable when going around turns.

A powerful V6 and a hushed interior make for a pleasant driving experience. The F Sport model rides stiffly, however.

Still, those seeking a more engaging driving experience should consider the Acura MDX or Audi Q5. We don't recommend the RX 350 F Sport, as it suffers from an overly firm ride, with no appreciable increase in driving feedback or involvement. Worse still, its handling and braking numbers at our track were actually worse than those of the regular RX 350.

Interior

The Lexus reputation for high-quality cabin fittings is fully on display in the 2015 RX 350 line, where nearly everything you touch and see has an exceptional feel and finish. Even small controls and buttons, such as the radio volume knob and the power-seat switches, work with a precision that demonstrates these are not items found in everyday vehicles.

When you opt for the Navigation package you also get the Lexus Remote Touch system, which is a mouselike controller that allows the user to move among a variety of icons on the centrally located screen. It's a nice idea and adds to the luxury ambience, but in practice we've found that the cumbersome on-screen menus and the controller's imprecise nature draw too much of your attention away from the road. On the upside, the optional Mark Levinson audio is one of the best sound systems on the market.

The rear seat in the RX 350 is exceptionally comfortable. If you don't need a third row, this Lexus is worth considering.

Settling in to a comfortable driving position is easy with the standard multi-adjustable driver seat, although the seats could use more support for the thighs. Rear passengers enjoy sizable windows and a seat that both reclines and slides. This movement also pairs with a 40/20/40 split to help make the rear seat a more versatile place according to your passenger-to-cargo ratio. With the rear seat slid fully forward, you can get a comfy 40 cubic feet of storage in the cargo area, while dropping the rear seats doubles volume.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Lexus RX 350.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Really pleased with my decision
anidindenver,06/09/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I researched & test drove virtually every model in this class and even put a deposit on a 2016 Acura RDX because it was the hot new SUV with tons of safety features at a great price (the RX350 was my #2 choice due to the dated body style). But I needed a new car before the Acura arrived so I ended up leasing the RX350 because of the incentives (this is the last year for this body style)and Lexus customer service ratings. A few months later I'm super pleased all around. It has a very comfortable and quiet ride, great display on the Nav, good fuel economy (avg. 20 mpg) and room for 2 mountain bikes and a dog in the back w seats folded down. My boyfriend who drives an ML550 is even impressed.
My one month old Lexus saved my lfe
kare24,03/02/2015
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased a 2015 Lexus on 8-29-2014. On 9-29-2014 I was driving 75 MPH going East on Interstate 90 in Montana. A tire came off a trucks trailer that was going West and rolled into my lane hitting my Lexus in the front bumper and radiator. The front of the car looked like it had been bent into a V-shape. Everything was smashed. The impact was so strong that the engine block was cracked. The airbags deployed and all of the seat belts locked. I WAS NOT HURT!!! Paramedics and tow truck operator could not believe I was OK. They said people frequently die in this kind of accident. My insurance company declared the car a total loss. On 10-29-2014 I purchased my second 2015 RX 350 F.
As solid as a Mercedes E-350
george166,09/22/2014
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After owning three E-350's, a 2000, 2006 and a 2010, I traded my 2010 in August for the RX350 because I needed more trunk space. I was hesitant at first but now I am not disappointed with the RX. The high speed maneuvers however are not like the Mercedes, as expected of course. The quality of the RX is as good as the Mercedes and the ride is much smoother. The steering feel of the RX is better and the body leans less than the Mercedes. The RX's leather seats are more comfortable and luxurius, very much like an S Class Mercedes. Overall, the RX is quiet, luxurious and easy to handle. After owning the Lexus for a year and a half, I still feel the same way about it except for the poor gas mileage ( 17mpg average) and the driving position. Even though the seats are comfortable, I cannot find a comfortable driving position. I looked at the 2016 RX350, and a comfortable seat position was easy to find. The car has been very dependable and the service is outstanding.
An awesome RX 350 !
RonnL,08/29/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Recently traded a 2015 Lexus NX for a 2015 Lexus RX350 . There is a huge difference in the ride quality. The NX was just too small. Coming from a Highlander, the RX is a much better fit ! Several have commented on the ride of the RX...I find it very smooth and quiet. The seats are very comfortable, and I got a loaded RX. The Heads Up Display is one of my favorite features. Your eyes stay on the road while the speed is flashed in the windshield. The Mark L. sound system is also awesome. Just spend a little time getting the balance and adjustments right on it. As the new 2016 RX350 will soon be out, it was just too big, and the 2015 has the better look IMO. I'm not a fan of the huge front grill on the 2016. Mine has most everything you can get on it, and it's fun on the highway, unlike other reviews that say it's boring. Sure, it's not a sporty ride, but it isn't intended to be one. While I love the looks and came close to an X5, the Lexus reliability and awesome service keeps me coming back. You can't go wrong with the RX, and right now there are some amazing deals on them at the end of the year.
See all 64 reviews of the 2015 Lexus RX 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Lexus RX 350

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Overview

The Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 is offered in the following submodels: RX 350 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Crafted Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Lexus RX 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Base is priced between $21,478 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 31251 and102500 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT is priced between $31,700 and$31,700 with odometer readings between 24835 and24835 miles.

