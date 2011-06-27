2015 Lexus RX 350 models

The 2015 Lexus RX 350 seats five people and is available in three trim levels: standard, F Sport and Crafted Line. A fuel-efficient hybrid-electric version, the RX 450h, is covered in a separate review.

The RX 350, which is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, foglamps, LED running lamps, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with two-way power lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining rear seat with one-pull folding levers, cloth upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard electronics features include a 7-inch display screen, a rearview camera, Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 12-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. Those with iPhone 4S or 5 models can also use the voice-operated Siri Eyes Free feature.

Power-adjustable seats and cloth upholstery are standard, but most Lexus RX 350s are equipped with the optional leather.

The 2015 Lexus RX 350 offers several option packages, some of which require the purchase of one to obtain another. Availability can also vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer.

The Premium package adds a sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, leather upholstery and driver memory settings. A version of this package also can be had with a blind-spot monitoring system. The Luxury package incorporates the contents of the Premium package and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, headlight washers, a heated steering wheel, a power driver seat cushion extender, upgraded leather upholstery, a household-style power outlet and a smog-sensing auto climate control recirculation.

The Comfort package requires either the Premium or Luxury packages and adds automatic wipers, xenon headlamps and heated and ventilated front seats. All of this package's items are available as individual options.

The RX 350 F Sport includes standard all-wheel drive and the contents of the Premium and Comfort packages as well as 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, an eight-speed automatic transmission, special exterior styling elements, special interior trim and perforated leather upholstery. When the Luxury package is applied to the F Sport, it includes a blind-spot monitoring system that is also available separately.

For the standard and F Sport trim levels, the available Navigation package requires either the Premium or Luxury packages, and adds a navigation system, voice controls, the Remote Touch controller, HD radio and the Lexus Enform app suite that includes Safety Connect security and accident-mitigation functions.

Also available this year is the RX 350 Crafted Line. It's essentially a loaded-up standard RX with the above options as standard, plus unique exterior paint and wheels, two-tone red and black interior trim and a two-piece set of Tumi luggage.

Depending on which option package you select, individual options include LED headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision warning/braking system, a head-up display, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system.

The F Sport's wheels and special styling can be added to the front-drive RX 350 via the available Sport Appearance package.