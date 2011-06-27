  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(87)
2001 Lexus RX 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-appointed interior, perfect road manners, smooth powertrain, purse holder.
  • Allergic to major off-highway work, chintzy interior trim, dopey LCD screen in center of dash, feels more like a minivan than an SUV.
Lexus RX 300 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looks like an SUV (sort of). Drives like a car. That's why this is Lexus' best-selling vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Lexus was the first automaker to offer a true, car-based luxury SUV, and consumers have rewarded the company by making the RX 300 the best-selling Lexus in the land. Touted upon introduction as a "new breed of SUV," the RX 300 is supposed to offer the style, versatility, and poor-weather traction of a four-wheel-drive sport-ute without negatively affecting ride, fuel economy, or ease of entry/exit. We would deem the mission a success.

Rather than employ a conventional body-on-frame design, Lexus built the RX 300 on a unibody platform that shares more than a passing resemblance with the Toyota Camry. With dimensions similar to those of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the RX 300 can be classified a midsize SUV, thanks to a maximum cargo capacity measurement of 75 cubic feet.

Powering the RX 300 is a smooth-revving 3.0-liter V6 producing 220 horsepower and 222 foot-pounds of torque. Eighty percent of peak torque is available as low as 1,600 rpm, which translates into spirited acceleration around town. The front-wheel-drive version sprints from rest to 60 mph in just 8.5 seconds, according to Lexus.

Equipped with a silky four-speed automatic transmission and riding on a four-wheel independent suspension sprung with MacPherson struts at each corner, the RX 300 drives just like a lighter, marginally more nimble minivan. With a large, rakish windshield and goofy front quarter windows, the view from the driver's seat imparts the same feel as a Toyota Sienna.

Unlike the Sienna, the RX 300 can be had with your choice of front-wheel drive or full-time four-wheel drive. Not only does the FWD version perform better and get better fuel economy, but it benefits from standard electronic traction control to improve poor weather performance. Four-wheelers include a viscous center differential that directs torque to the wheels with the most traction whenever slippage occurs. For 2001, Lexus has added Vehicle Skid Control (VSC -- a stability control system) and Brake Assist (which applies full braking pressure in panic situations quicker than your feet can) as standard equipment on all RX 300s.

The RX 300 tackles daily driver tasks quite well. The softly sprung suspension soaks up road irregularities, the steering is light and linear, and the brakes are quite strong. However, when it comes to serious work, whether on or off the road, the Lexus proves ill equipped. It lacks a low-range transfer case for anything more than light off-roading, and maximum towing capacity is 3,500 pounds, which is 3,000 pounds less than a 4x4 Jeep Grand Cherokee V8. Don't expect to canyon carve, either, as the tires fold over and the suspension lets the body roll excessively when the RX is pushed hard in turns.

Inside, the RX 300 is spacious and comfortable up front; less so on the low-mounted rear bench. The optional leather package includes cowhide on the seating surfaces and headrests, and the stuff actually feels like leather instead of vinyl. Dashboard materials and instruments feel substantial, and are obviously shared with a number of other Toyota products.

Our primary gripe with the interior has to do with the gimmicky LCD screen mounted in the center of the dash. Audio and climate control functions partially rely on information displayed here, and because the screen is so large, the knobs and buttons for the stereo and HVAC are squashed and small. It is distracting and ergonomically inferior to proper switchgear, and we hate it.

With its long list of luxury and safety features (side airbags are standard in the RX 300) Lexus is able to offer a lot of car (in the guise of a truck) for a reasonable amount of money. While we wouldn't recommend the RX to anyone with serious off-road aspirations, it fulfills its intended mission of giving semi-affluent buyers a vehicle with the look and function of an SUV without the annoying truck-like ride and handling common to the class.

2001 Highlights

Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), traction control and BrakeAssist safety technologies are now standard, as is water-repellant front door and sideview mirror glass. Lights front and rear are revised, and the grille has been changed to a simpler design with chrome accents and a larger Lexus badge. HID headlights and chrome-plated wheels are optional for 2001, the full-size spare is newly mounted to a matching alloy wheel and a larger 19.8-gallon fuel tank increases driving range. Inside, new cloth upholstery debuts and an all-black leather option is available. Chrome door handles and scuff plates emblazoned with the Lexus logo class up the joint, while an additional cupholder is available to rear-seat occupants. Optional for 2001 are a wood-trimmed steering wheel and wood trimmed shift knob. Two-level seat heaters are also available. A DVD-based navigation system is optional, with the contiguous U.S. mapped onto a single disc. Child seat-tether anchors and ISO-FIX bars have been added this year. Models with 4WD get prewiring for towing and a standard rear bumper protector. Four new colors round out the list of changes for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lexus RX 300.

5(71%)
4(17%)
3(11%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
87 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

How about this for a catchy title----OVER 203,000
Michael,06/04/2017
2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Over 203,000 miles and STILL GOING. Bought this car with 60,000 miles back in 2008. Just minor repairs since. At 150,000 miles my mechanic replaced water pump, all hoses and gaskets, along with timing belt for $1000 total. Keep in mind, this was all preventive maintenance that I requested even though nothing was wrong with the car. The only negative I might improve upon is the thin leather covering the seats. Could be a little better quality. Now I am looking for another car but am hesitant to give up this car as I am worried about the quality of my next car.
Transmission break down.
saimatha,05/25/2011
I have 115000 miles. The transmission had failed on the freeway. Cost to have it fixed with a remanufactured transmission from same dealer is $3400. Surprized to find this failure at 115000 miles. did not have this problem with US cars even with mileage more than 150000. Are we blind sighted to the quality of Lexus? This dos not complain about the failing door locks and engine light on etc.
160,000 and still going strong
tstutz,03/22/2013
I bought this vehicle used with 120k miles. Aside from oil changes and new tires, I've only had to replace the belts. I've put 40k miles on it over the past 2 years. If you jumped in and drove the vehicle without looking at the odometer, you'd never know it had 160k miles. The ride is still comfortable and the engine runs strong. My Lexus has been good to me so far.
What a great suv that rides like luxury car
James Lee,04/04/2016
2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have been driving this suv for the last 7 years without any major problems, all that was needed were regular oil changes, periodic transmission fluid changes and brakes. Did major tune up recently cost me less than $700. Very comfortable quite ride and very reliable.
See all 87 reviews of the 2001 Lexus RX 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Lexus RX 300

Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 Overview

The Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 is offered in the following submodels: RX 300 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

