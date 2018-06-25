Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
3,293 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,256 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,895$6,182 Below Market
- 20,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,911$5,334 Below Market
- 12,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,588$3,392 Below Market
- 21,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,990$3,730 Below Market
- 30,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,963$4,916 Below Market
- 33,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,519$4,351 Below Market
- 33,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,987$3,471 Below Market
- 7,155 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,899$2,582 Below Market
- 24,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,775$3,172 Below Market
- 36,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,526
- 32,478 miles
$33,310$4,447 Below Market
- 42,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,800$3,492 Below Market
- 44,584 miles
$37,992
- 36,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,755
- 9,626 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$44,988$2,405 Below Market
- 11,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995$895 Below Market
- 13,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900$2,021 Below Market
- 11,164 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$46,899$445 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 350 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.327 Reviews
Report abuse
AL,06/25/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Coming from 2016 Accord V6-EX sedan, which is already a very feature packed vehicle, the first impression on 2018 RX 350 AWD is the much smoother and cushy ride. Accord had a very jerky transmission I had to fight with and an aggressive fuel savings (25-35 MPG on Accord vs 15-20 on RX) from which the gear switching and the ride comfort suffered. RX seems to have a much better sound system - at least it has the mids, comfortable and more adjustable seats - compared to the headrest tilting too much forward, and a large 12 inch entertainment screen (comes with NAV) - though it is not a touch screen and the controls are awkward and sluggish as compared to the touch screen and nearly perfect integration with smartphones as well as fast response time on the Accord. RX has a much larger and versatile storage / hauling capabilities, although the two are not in the same category. Looking further, the RX has a working Sport mode, where on the Accord the sport mode seems to ride two gears down from where it is supposed to be - driving at 4-5k RPM at 40-60mph makes one look like an idiot on the Accord. The Accord seems to have better dash and door materials and they are not as marr prone as on RX where after a week you can definatelly notice dust and smudges in places you touched them with your hands. No wonder my neighbors are washing and cleaning their RX every week. Paint seems much better and thicker on the RX where as on the new Accord models it is skin deep - after two years of driving on the highway, the front is littered with paint deeps and chips from tiny road dirt. One thing however that is not acceptable from Lexus is the requirement to pay to use the remote starter ($80-96/yr, even though it is already installed with push start) and the fact that once the vehicle is remotely started the vehicle shuts off as soon as you enter it - some safety nonsense. Accord also has a remote starter built in and it works at get go from the key fob; you can get into the car and press break+start to continue without the car ever shutting off - again this is the ideal implementation here and shame on Lexus for making us pay for a half baked nickel and dime solution. If you leave the remote inside Accord, the car won't let you lock and will beep at you, while the Lexus does none of that. Another thing to note is how loud the engine is on the RX from outside compared to the other new cars which are barely audible when new. There is also some loud knocking heard from the engine while parked as well as some whining when driving at 70 mph or higher and slightly holding the gas pedal - it generates noise similar to engine being revved up and let go (like it is running out of gas), all the while you are pressing the gas pedal consistently. Read some reviews and some suggested to wait a few thousand miles at which point the noises should disappear. Until then, these are my observations. To be continued.
Related Lexus RX 350 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus LX 570 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Lexus IS 300 Clearwater FL
- Used Lexus RX 450h Fort Collins CO
- Used Lexus IS 300 Cleveland OH
- Used Lexus IS 250 C Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 C Frisco TX
- Used Lexus GX 460 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Lexus RC F Pompano Beach FL
- Used Lexus GX 460 New Haven CT
- Used Lexus ES 300h Fontana CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2014 Brooklyn NY
- Used Lexus GX 460 2012 Aurora CO
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016 Winston Salem NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Charger
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid