Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

3,293 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RX 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,293 listings
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    19,256 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,895

    $6,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    20,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,911

    $5,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    12,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,588

    $3,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    21,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,990

    $3,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    30,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,963

    $4,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    33,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,519

    $4,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    33,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,987

    $3,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    7,155 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,899

    $2,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    24,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,775

    $3,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    36,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,526

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    32,478 miles

    $33,310

    $4,447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    42,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,800

    $3,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    44,584 miles

    $37,992

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    36,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,755

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    9,626 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $44,988

    $2,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    11,643 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    $895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350

    13,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,900

    $2,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    11,164 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $46,899

    $445 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,293 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 350
  4. Used 2018 Lexus RX 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.327 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Nice, comfortable ride with a few minor flaws
AL,06/25/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Coming from 2016 Accord V6-EX sedan, which is already a very feature packed vehicle, the first impression on 2018 RX 350 AWD is the much smoother and cushy ride. Accord had a very jerky transmission I had to fight with and an aggressive fuel savings (25-35 MPG on Accord vs 15-20 on RX) from which the gear switching and the ride comfort suffered. RX seems to have a much better sound system - at least it has the mids, comfortable and more adjustable seats - compared to the headrest tilting too much forward, and a large 12 inch entertainment screen (comes with NAV) - though it is not a touch screen and the controls are awkward and sluggish as compared to the touch screen and nearly perfect integration with smartphones as well as fast response time on the Accord. RX has a much larger and versatile storage / hauling capabilities, although the two are not in the same category. Looking further, the RX has a working Sport mode, where on the Accord the sport mode seems to ride two gears down from where it is supposed to be - driving at 4-5k RPM at 40-60mph makes one look like an idiot on the Accord. The Accord seems to have better dash and door materials and they are not as marr prone as on RX where after a week you can definatelly notice dust and smudges in places you touched them with your hands. No wonder my neighbors are washing and cleaning their RX every week. Paint seems much better and thicker on the RX where as on the new Accord models it is skin deep - after two years of driving on the highway, the front is littered with paint deeps and chips from tiny road dirt. One thing however that is not acceptable from Lexus is the requirement to pay to use the remote starter ($80-96/yr, even though it is already installed with push start) and the fact that once the vehicle is remotely started the vehicle shuts off as soon as you enter it - some safety nonsense. Accord also has a remote starter built in and it works at get go from the key fob; you can get into the car and press break+start to continue without the car ever shutting off - again this is the ideal implementation here and shame on Lexus for making us pay for a half baked nickel and dime solution. If you leave the remote inside Accord, the car won't let you lock and will beep at you, while the Lexus does none of that. Another thing to note is how loud the engine is on the RX from outside compared to the other new cars which are barely audible when new. There is also some loud knocking heard from the engine while parked as well as some whining when driving at 70 mph or higher and slightly holding the gas pedal - it generates noise similar to engine being revved up and let go (like it is running out of gas), all the while you are pressing the gas pedal consistently. Read some reviews and some suggested to wait a few thousand miles at which point the noises should disappear. Until then, these are my observations. To be continued.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RX 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RX 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings