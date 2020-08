Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Bridgewater - Bridgewater Township / New Jersey

2018 Lexus RX 350 PREMIUM PKG AWD 8-Speed Automatic LEXUS CERTIFIED, 12.3" Navigation System, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver Seat Memory w/3 Settings, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destination Assist, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power Folding Electrochromic Mirror w/Memory, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof, Power windows, Premium Package, Rear Armrest Storage Compartment, Remote keyless entry, Single-Disc DVD Changer, Steering Wheel Memory, Traction control, Wheels: 18" x 8" 7-Spoke Aluminum.L/Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Vehicle History* 161 Point Inspection

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BZMCA0JC149408

Stock: L201280A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020