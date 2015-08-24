Used 2000 Lexus RX 300 for Sale Near Me

37 listings
RX 300 Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    222,728 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $2,900

    $290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    224,911 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    139,559 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    198,181 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    193,460 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    151,852 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus RX 300
    used

    2000 Lexus RX 300

    186,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1999 Lexus RX 300
    used

    1999 Lexus RX 300

    161,880 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,495

    $1,979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus RX 300 in Gold
    used

    2001 Lexus RX 300

    140,213 miles

    $3,499

    $2,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus RX 300 in White
    used

    2001 Lexus RX 300

    149,940 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,000

    $2,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus RX 300 in White
    used

    2001 Lexus RX 300

    163,058 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,295

    $883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus RX 300 in Gold
    used

    2001 Lexus RX 300

    207,376 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,993

    $754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus RX 300 in Silver
    used

    2001 Lexus RX 300

    108,902 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,991

    $449 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Lexus RX 300
    used

    1999 Lexus RX 300

    114,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus RX 300 in Gold
    used

    2001 Lexus RX 300

    124,027 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus RX 300 in Black
    used

    2001 Lexus RX 300

    116,422 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 300

82 Reviews
drove it for 17 years before it died!
Stan,08/24/2015
4dr SUV
Bought it new in May '99. Since then have put 213,000 miles on it. Have had a few repairs along the way. At 66K miles, I replaced the battery, otherwise the first major service (besides routine) was at 72K miles; a check engine light required a $170 meter. Had all the struts replaced at 96K miles. I switched to synthetic oil at 97K miles. At 100K, the engine dying while trying to start required a $270 IAC valve and a $265 something called "Assy, Idle Spe." At 123K, needed new rear brakes. At 135K miles, spent $900, because it needed a new timing belt, all (3) engine drive belts, water pump and 3 light bulb (some of the bulbs can be replaced by anyone and a few are hard to access). At 141K, had to replace the air fuel sensor replace battery at that time also). At 147K, a passenger side CV joint was noted to be damaged. At 166K, the right front door lock actuator was replaced. At 180K, another 90K service was done and in addition an exhaust system gasket leak was repaired, a transmission pan gasket was leaking and replaced, and the power steering rack & pinion unit was leaking and was replaced (I spent over $2,000 dollars that day). Again at 200K, a front right inner CV boot and the transmission pan gasket were leaking (these were fixed, both front CV boots were replaced). Replaced the air-fuel sensor again at 201K miles. The high beams became inoperative requiring a surprising amount of diagnostic work-up; in the end it was just a bulb that was out. At some point, the radio antenna gear strip broke (antenna would not lower), but I found out how to repair that myself from the internet and it only cost about $25. Finally, about a week ago I ended up paying for a $1400 repair because the ignition switch locked up (requiring a ride back to civilization aboard a flat-bed wrecker). I would say the majority of my service is just tire rotations and oil changes. Every once and a while a sensor goes out (especially the air-fuel sensor), A few gasket and CV leaks (but despite ruptured CV covers, the CV joints were fine). If you were to see the vehicle, it appears new inside and out. I still like it. For a sports utility vehicle, it is very quiet, smooth, handles well, has lots of storage and more than enough power. At over 250k miles, the transmission failed and I donated the vehicle.
Report abuse
