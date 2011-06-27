  1. Home
2006 Lexus RX 330 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-appointed interior, rides more like a sedan than an SUV, loaded with high-tech features, solid reputation for reliability, excellent dealer service.
  • Less powerful than some of its competitors, soft ride makes for merely adequate handling in corners, no third-row seat option.
List Price Range
$8,495 - $9,880
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Lexus RX 330 is a luxurious SUV that effectively combines sport, utility, comfort and technology in a stylish package with a strong reputation for reliability.

Vehicle overview

You've heard the expression "don't mess with success." That adage could well have been applied to Lexus' best-selling RX 300. As the best-selling model in the Lexus lineup, the RX 300 was showing no signs of slowing down despite its advancing age. So it must have been with great caution that Lexus undertook the redesign of the RX in 2004 -- messing it up could have had dire financial consequences.

If ever there was a textbook definition of "improvement," the RX 330 has to be it. The latest Lexus RX 330 is sleeker, more powerful, roomier and has an even more luxurious interior than its well-regarded predecessor. Of course, the RX 330 still offers everything that made the previous Lexus SUV a sales success. The elevated seating position, forgiving ride and smooth drivetrain are still there, only more so.

While the original Lexus RX 300 offered plenty of luxury in an SUV package, the RX 330 ups the ante in terms of both luxury and performance. A full set of auto-dimming mirrors is standard on the RX 330 as are memory seats, a power front-passenger seat, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, four one-touch power windows, heated sideview mirrors and fore-and-aft-adjustable rear seat. A refined suspension and steering system return a comfortable ride while providing reasonable road feel and a tight turning radius. A major sticking point on the old RX 300 was the curious manner in which all the climate control and audio system functions were housed in one screen in vehicles equipped with a navigation system. The RX 330 has a much improved design as the stereo controls are now separate.

The RX 330 is a great example of what a luxury crossover utility can be. Excellent performance, a large interior and plenty of unique features make the Lexus SUV stand out in an already competitive segment. Even with new competitors cropping up at every turn, the 2006 Lexus RX 330 remains one of the best luxury SUVs on the market.

2006 Lexus RX 330 models

The Lexus RX 330 is available in a single trim with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The standard equipment list includes items such as power-adjustable front seats, stability and traction control, second-row seats that slide and recline, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power rear hatch. The options list is extensive, with most major components bundled together into packages. One package adds a navigation system along with a Mark Levinson audio system, while another adds 18-inch wheels and tires, a sport-tuned air suspension and leather upholstery. Notable options include HID headlights that swivel when you turn, a rear-mounted camera for seeing what's behind you while backing up, and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with wireless headphones.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, not much changes on the Lexus RX 330 other than some interior lighting revisions and the addition of a two-way power lumbar for the front-passenger seat. New SAE testing procedures drop the RX 330's horsepower rating from 230 to 223.

Performance & mpg

The Lexus RX 330 is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 rated at 223 horsepower and 238 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard, and Lexus sells the RX 330 as either a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive model.

Safety

The Lexus RX 330 features standard front, side, head and even driver knee airbags. Standard stability and traction control systems also lend an added measure of active safety to the RX's considerable repertoire of safety devices. Frontal-impact crash testing conducted by the NHTSA resulted in a five-star rating (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. The Lexus SUV also earned five stars for side-impact safety. The RX 330 received a "Good" rating in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing and was named a "Best Pick" for its class.

Driving

As expected, the 2006 Lexus RX 330 delivers all the smoothness and sophistication one would expect from Lexus. The V6 offers plenty of power and refinement, and the five-speed transmission handles it well. Occasionally, the five-speed seems to get confused, but its overall performance is solid. Due to the luxurious intent of the RX 330, handling is a little on the soft side with plenty of body lean when cornering; although, the vehicle never feels floaty or uncontrollable. Those seeking firmer handling should opt for the 18-inch wheels and air suspension.

Interior

Inside the RX 330, three round, chrome-rimmed gauges house the vital information, while an angular center pod tapering into an attractive center console houses the audio/nav system and climate control functions. Metallic-looking surfaces combined with rich wood really drive the RX's luxury theme home. Along with its sleek exterior, the RX 330's cabin presents a sporty, youthful look. There's also a 40/20/40-split rear seat that slides and reclines for maximum passenger comfort. In back, the RX offers 38.3 cubic feet of luggage space (85 cubes with the seats folded), as well as a standard power-operated liftgate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus RX 330.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

High mileage RX
Ed,02/04/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this Pearl White 2006 RX used with 220k for $5500 in 2016. Original list was $38k ! Had noticed this line from Lexus when they came out in 2004 and thought they would make a good used vehicle at some point in the future. This one had been well maintained by the dealer and was a 1 owner vehicle. Noticed when purchased that the radiator had been recently replaced and that steering seemed a tad loosey-goosey but still safe. Everything worked and the drivetrain was strong with the brakes recently serviced. Month later noticed fluid on the garage floor that was coming from the steering rack. Bought a reman rack on line for $190 and had my trusty Toyota tech install for $275. Had the tie-rod ends, plugs, pump and timing belt all replaced after that..(had orig. plugs). New set of Cooper CS5 70K tires and alignment and she runs like new ! Numerous hot weather trips and mileage seems to be averaging about 21.9 but at 75-80mph with the A/C on. Would highly recommend the RX !...Smooth ride, quiet, 18.5 gal tank...Super deals on used high mileage RX's ...and they use Toyota Highlander parts. Update 2-20-20...Still going strong and recently had intake manifold leak resealed after noticing antifreeze odor under the hood...$460.
Lexus for Life!
Jeff Gray,07/22/2016
4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
This is an SUV that drives like a car. It's well balanced. Easy to drive. Smooth on the road. Little road noise. Nice top end speed. Great cargo room. Carries my family of five quite comfortably. Great sight lines. The only problem I've had is the dash cracking due to the heat and the cold. Didn't expect this from a Lexus; however, Lexus replaced the dash for free ($2,600 normal cost). They gave me a brand new RX350 as a loaner while mine was being serviced. That was a nice perk. I purchased mine used with 116,000 miles on it. (Got it $3,000 below NADA.) It now has 154,000 miles on it. No problems mechanically. I've read about the cost of maintenance. I never use the dealer (except for the dash), so my cost has be a fraction of normal maintenance. I have an amazing mechanic. He's a genius and very fair in pricing. UPDATE: My 330 now has 186,000 miles on it. I'm still mostly repair free with the vehicle. The car is starting to burn some oil - not much - but some. I also have a leak somewhere and anti-freeze is leaking out. This is not a problem so far as it is a very slow leak and I just top it off every 3,000 miles or so. Still a great purchase!
2004 RX330 AWD
jodar96,06/26/2013
This RX is my wife's but I drive it on trips or when we are both in the car. Purchased ours in Nov 2008 with 35K miles. Had the condensation in right headlight when we bought it. While outside warranty, Lexus agreed to replace it and I paid $500 off $1800 bill!!!!! Radiator leaked. I replaced it myself but found out lexus had extended warranty that would have replaced it free. The same side hedalight had condensation again. Fixed it this time by applying silicone around the lens. It has worked perfectly. Very comfortable seats/driving position on long trips, quiet, roomy. It has aged very well. leather in seating area is top notch. Currently at 95K miles and ready to sell it.
2005 RX330 Thundercloud Specail Edition
Fernando Flores,09/15/2005
After much research I went with the Lexus Thundercload Special Ed. Thus far, I have been VERY pleased with the performance, style and quality of the vehicle. I was a little disappointed with a few minor interior items that came standard in less expensive cars, such as: A place to put trash. I had to buy a small trash bag and carry that with me; Insufficent driver storage places. All you get is a large center console; Two buttons to operate the moonroof (tilt/open) instead of one. But I easily overlook these when compared with all the features and style this puppy comes with like the NAV system, rear camera and Bluetooth. VERY satisfied.
See all 46 reviews of the 2006 Lexus RX 330
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Lexus RX 330 Overview

The Used 2006 Lexus RX 330 is offered in the following submodels: RX 330 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Lexus RX 330?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Lexus RX 330 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Lexus RX 330 Base is priced between $8,495 and$9,880 with odometer readings between 76717 and141550 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Lexus RX 330s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Lexus RX 330 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2006 RX 330s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 76717 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Lexus RX 330.

Can't find a used 2006 Lexus RX 330s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 330 for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,094.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 330 for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,189.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Lexus RX 330?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

