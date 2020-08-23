Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
- 34,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,288$5,919 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA2FC197065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,954 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,000$4,189 Below Market
Quattro Motors - Redford / Michigan
Enjoy the convenience of luxury in our 2015 Lexus RX 350 in Obsidian. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 270hp matched to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive combination scores near 22mpg on the open road and shines with agile and dynamic handling, a cabin that insulates its passengers from outside distractions, and the sure-footed confidence you need. See the sleek exterior of this RX 350 exudes trust and refinement with prominent alloy wheels and an overall wow factor of Sport Luxury. Notice the luxurious RX350 cabin is all about personalized luxury and technology attuned to you. The comfort of dual-zone automatic climate control and power-adjustable seats are appreciated, as are heated outside mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The straightforward, yet state-of-the-art technology is refreshingly easy to use with a prominent display screen, rearview camera, available satellite radio, an iPod interface, a fantastic sound system, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Of course, cargo space is necessary, and you'll have plenty for home improvement projects, trips to the warehouse store or a fantastic adventure with your family. Safeguarding you is always a priority for the Lexus engineers who provide you with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, airbags, and Safety Connect. The original crossover, this RX 350 is not only elegant but also reliable and completely capable of handling whatever your lifestyle demands. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA4FC171230
Stock: 171230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-28-2019
- 72,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,998
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2015 Lexus RX 350 has a Clean Carfax, Gray exterior, and Black interior. Key features include Navigation system, Leather upholstery, Heated/Ventilated front seats, Moonroof, Back up camera, Cargo shade, Xenon headlights, Keyless start/entry, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7FC303995
Stock: TFC303995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 122,260 milesGreat Deal
$16,592$4,551 Below Market
Elm Grove Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Wheeling / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA4FC253153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,942 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,800$3,163 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus RX 350 is ready to roll today and is the perfect SUV for you. It is a one-owner SUV that has truly been well maintained. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus RX 350 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 68,942 on the odometer. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus RX 350 is equipped with a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. This Lexus RX 350 comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber. Looking at this SUV, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (301) 702-7214 or come by to see if you qualify. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Oxon Hill!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA1FC274915
Stock: 274915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,788 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,149$2,982 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
PRICED TO MOVE $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Htd Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, NAVIGATION PACKAGE remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Insider and advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite , SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3FC260112
Stock: MAP3715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 52,919 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,497$3,783 Below Market
BMW of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
This 2015 Lexus RX 350 comes complete with features such as Leather upholstery, Moonroof, Heated/Ventilated front seats, Blind spot monitor, Back up camera, Aluminum wheels, Power liftgate, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Luxury seating package, Xenon headlights, Cruise control, Cargo shade, Keyless start/entry, and much more! This vehicle has a Clean Carfax. No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At BMW of Birmingham! You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Birmingham! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZK1BAXF2424812
Stock: TF2424812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 36,331 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,995$3,371 Below Market
Chevrolet Puente Hills - City of Industry / California
Chevrolet of Puente Hills has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Lexus RX 350. This 2015 Lexus RX 350 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get 'sport,' 'utility,' and comfort. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus RX 350 . One of the best things about this Lexus RX 350 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2015 Lexus RX 350: The Lexus RX us a luxurious crossover utility vehicle that stands out for offering an extremely comfortable, quiet interior with none of the rugged styling cues that are flaunted by some other luxury-brand SUVs. The Mark Levinson premium sound system in the RX is a standout, even among the others in the class. The RX family also has an excellent reputation for high resale value and long-term reliability. The RX 350 F Sport is the model to get for those who want more of a sporty driving feel in this family, while those who embrace technology may want to go with the RX 450h hybrid and its excellent 32-mpg city fuel economy rating. This model sets itself apart with smooth ride, impressive audio and infotainment systems, excellent fuel economy with the RX 450h hybrid., Elegant look and feel, versatility and interior space, and tight, quiet interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BAXFC192292
Stock: 1344T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 70,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,995$4,139 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA9FC181767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,497 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,995$3,416 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2015 Lexus RX350 Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA9FC168064
Stock: JL07020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 91,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,300$2,234 Below Market
Exit5 Auto Group - Latham / New York
Clean Carfax, Two Owners, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio, Navigation, Memory Seat, Life Of Ownership Oil/Filter Changes & NYSI. -Cabin air filter replaced/cleaned -Air filter checked -Fluids checked -Tire condition and pressure checked -Wiper(s) replaced -Air filter replaced -Vehicle washed/detailed This Vehicle is Eligible for our HMO Program. 4.8/5.0 Rated Dealer on Google. Reviews: * Excellent fuel economy; smooth ride; quiet and attractive cabin with high-quality materials; comfortable rear seating; generous standard features. Source: Edmunds * Quiet and attractive cabin with high-quality materials; plush ride; comfortable rear seating; generous standard features. Source: Edmunds * Featuring a dynamic and exhilarating design, the Lexus RX is both aggressive and sophisticated. This luxury crossover has automatic on/off headlamps with an auto-off delay. LED daytime running lights and an integrated fog lamp ensure that visibly is as high as possible. The power rear door of the RX offers remote keyless access to the rear storage. 18 x 7.5-in five-spoke alloy wheels provide an added layer of class, on and off the road. The interior of the Lexus RX is highlighted by a lavish ebony wood interior trim juxtaposed with a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob. 10 way power-adjustable seats, which feature lumbar support, come standard with the RX, s does a reclining, sliding rear seat with 40/20/40 split. The Lexus nine-speaker Premium Sound System with Automatic Sound Levelizer and in-dash, single-feed six-disc CD auto-changer will provide the entertainment you need on trips of any size. Not to mention, you can stream music from your phone through Bluetooth. The RX is powered by either a 3.5L, aluminum block V6, with 270hp at 6,200 RPM, allowing a 0-60 MPH acceleration in 7 seconds or a 3.5L V6 coupled with a hybrid engine offering up to 32 MPG hwy. The transmission is an automatic with electronically controlled, intelligence (ECT-i), Sequential Shift and Snow modes. The four-wheel power-assisted discs with four-sensor, four-channel Anti-lock Braking System give you maximum stopping power and control, and every RX performs as a Certified Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle or higher. Lexus cares about safety, and the elaborate 10-airbag system is proof of that. Featuring driver's and front passenger's advanced airbag system (SRS) with front passenger's twin-chamber airbag (SRS). The front-passenger seat is designed to detect whether the seat is occupied by an adult, a child or is vacant, and responds accordingly. Even the structure, with its Impact-dissipating upper interior trim and side-impact
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BAXFC262696
Stock: 262696-061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 66,019 milesGreat Deal
$22,195$4,060 Below Market
Dorschel Volkswagen - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA8FC285930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,740 milesGreat Deal
$22,999$3,624 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3FC309308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,980$2,144 Below Market
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2015 Lexus RX 350 4dr FWD 4dr features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - CARFAX 1-Owner. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, PARCHMENT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, WHEELS: 19 TRIPLE-SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALLO... CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE with BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage with Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, NAVIGATION PACKAGE remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Insider and advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, HDD Navigation System with Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 with Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Projector Headlamps, LED front fog lamps and driving lamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, WHEELS: 19 TRIPLE-SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALLOY light gray paint and machined surfacing, Tires: P235/55VR19 AS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB, PARCHMENT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Lexus RX 350 with Starfire Pearl exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA7FC188040
Stock: B071609A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 69,057 milesGreat Deal
$21,495$2,283 Below Market
Fathers & Sons Volkswagen - West Springfield / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA8FC283448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,995$2,638 Below Market
Quality Auto Traders - Mount Vernon / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3FC284135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,950$2,075 Below Market
Ash Auto Group - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA9FC167335
Stock: 167335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,571 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$24,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
L/ Certified, GREAT MILES 34,571! FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, AWD, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Htd Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, NAVIGATION PACKAGE remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Insider and advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite , SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas pricesWHY BUY FROM USNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA2FC280027
Stock: ZDC280027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
