Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Lexus RX 350 is ready to roll today and is the perfect SUV for you. It is a one-owner SUV that has truly been well maintained. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus RX 350 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 68,942 on the odometer. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus RX 350 is equipped with a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. This Lexus RX 350 comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber. Looking at this SUV, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (301) 702-7214 or come by to see if you qualify. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Oxon Hill!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BK1BA1FC274915

Stock: 274915

Certified Pre-Owned: No

