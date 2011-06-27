2005 Lexus RX 330 Review
Pros & Cons
- Well-appointed interior, rides more like a sedan than an SUV, loaded with high-tech features, solid reputation for reliability, excellent dealer service.
- Less powerful than some of its competitors, soft ride makes for merely adequate handling in corners, no third-row seat option.
Other years
List Price Range
$5,250 - $8,995
Used RX 330 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A luxurious SUV that effectively combines sport, utility, comfort and technology in a stylish package with a strong reputation for reliability.
2005 Highlights
The power rear hatch is now standard on all models, as is wood and leather trim for the shift knob and steering wheel. The power passenger seat is upgraded from four-way to eight-way while the optional navigation system gets Bluetooth capability and voice actuated control. Last year's standard six-disc CD changer moves to the options list, making way for a standard single-CD setup.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus RX 330.
Most helpful consumer reviews
m murphy,04/28/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
A great car for road trips. One major unresolved issue: advised two years ago of a recall for dashboard cracks. Have received mail notices of the recall. Countless calls to dealer (Lexus of Tampa Bay) to get the new dash installed have gone nowhere. The story is they are waiting for supply from the manufacturer, give us a new date every time we call for availability of new dash. Now they don't return calls when we leave messages with the service department. As on 10/29/2016 we are STILL waiting for the replacement dash. We have been waiting over two years since the original recall notice. We would consider buying a newer version of this car but the service issue is leaving a VERY bad taste.
kcarroll831,01/13/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I'm 17 and just bought my second car, and I love it. The only complaint is the power rear door.. Maybe I just don't understand it but the key fob button and the button the dash only work sometimes. Other times It'll try to open then just close. It's fun to drive, has some get up and go when you want it. Gas mileage is great, I average 23-24 in the city, 22 maybe in heavy stop and go. I hate when something raddles or shakes and this car is very solid. Even with the bass up and windows down no annoying noises! Very clean, classy, but fun car. Also I haven't driven many cars but the few I have drove awful in the rain. This Lexus takes puddles better than my truck on 35's...
1summerred,10/24/2013
I really do love this vehicle. I wasn't even in the market for a Lexus. I have owned 3 Toyota 4-Runners in the past and was looking for another 4-Runner when I found my Lexus gem. I was looking in the $15K price range and wanted leather interior and 4 wheel drive. I was not able to find a 4-Runner that met these needs in my price range. I haphazardly saw the Lexus RX330 at a dealer lot, test drove it and fell in love. It didn't hurt that it only had 65k miles and was $15K with more bells and whistles than what I was originally looking for. I wont buy anything else. I also had a great dealership to work with which helped immensely.
sunny,04/12/2010
Last 10 years driving lexus, never a complaint, my first es-300 than rx300 now rx 330. If lexus would make a 6 seater it would be the best, i always loved that car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the RX 330
Related Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020