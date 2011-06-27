  1. Home
2005 Lexus RX 330 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-appointed interior, rides more like a sedan than an SUV, loaded with high-tech features, solid reputation for reliability, excellent dealer service.
  • Less powerful than some of its competitors, soft ride makes for merely adequate handling in corners, no third-row seat option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A luxurious SUV that effectively combines sport, utility, comfort and technology in a stylish package with a strong reputation for reliability.

2005 Highlights

The power rear hatch is now standard on all models, as is wood and leather trim for the shift knob and steering wheel. The power passenger seat is upgraded from four-way to eight-way while the optional navigation system gets Bluetooth capability and voice actuated control. Last year's standard six-disc CD changer moves to the options list, making way for a standard single-CD setup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus RX 330.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
201 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Road Cruiser
m murphy,04/28/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
A great car for road trips. One major unresolved issue: advised two years ago of a recall for dashboard cracks. Have received mail notices of the recall. Countless calls to dealer (Lexus of Tampa Bay) to get the new dash installed have gone nowhere. The story is they are waiting for supply from the manufacturer, give us a new date every time we call for availability of new dash. Now they don't return calls when we leave messages with the service department. As on 10/29/2016 we are STILL waiting for the replacement dash. We have been waiting over two years since the original recall notice. We would consider buying a newer version of this car but the service issue is leaving a VERY bad taste.
Love my rx330!
kcarroll831,01/13/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I'm 17 and just bought my second car, and I love it. The only complaint is the power rear door.. Maybe I just don't understand it but the key fob button and the button the dash only work sometimes. Other times It'll try to open then just close. It's fun to drive, has some get up and go when you want it. Gas mileage is great, I average 23-24 in the city, 22 maybe in heavy stop and go. I hate when something raddles or shakes and this car is very solid. Even with the bass up and windows down no annoying noises! Very clean, classy, but fun car. Also I haven't driven many cars but the few I have drove awful in the rain. This Lexus takes puddles better than my truck on 35's...
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my RX330
1summerred,10/24/2013
I really do love this vehicle. I wasn't even in the market for a Lexus. I have owned 3 Toyota 4-Runners in the past and was looking for another 4-Runner when I found my Lexus gem. I was looking in the $15K price range and wanted leather interior and 4 wheel drive. I was not able to find a 4-Runner that met these needs in my price range. I haphazardly saw the Lexus RX330 at a dealer lot, test drove it and fell in love. It didn't hurt that it only had 65k miles and was $15K with more bells and whistles than what I was originally looking for. I wont buy anything else. I also had a great dealership to work with which helped immensely.
Always lexus suv
sunny,04/12/2010
Last 10 years driving lexus, never a complaint, my first es-300 than rx300 now rx 330. If lexus would make a 6 seater it would be the best, i always loved that car.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 Overview

The Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 is offered in the following submodels: RX 330 SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), and Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A).

