I'm 17 and just bought my second car, and I love it. The only complaint is the power rear door.. Maybe I just don't understand it but the key fob button and the button the dash only work sometimes. Other times It'll try to open then just close. It's fun to drive, has some get up and go when you want it. Gas mileage is great, I average 23-24 in the city, 22 maybe in heavy stop and go. I hate when something raddles or shakes and this car is very solid. Even with the bass up and windows down no annoying noises! Very clean, classy, but fun car. Also I haven't driven many cars but the few I have drove awful in the rain. This Lexus takes puddles better than my truck on 35's...

