Vehicle overview

Catering to the majority is good business practice. Sure, commercials showing SUVs attacking winding mountain roads or running through rugged trails makes for exciting video. In reality, though, most luxury-brand SUV consumers are just looking for plenty of room for people and things, pleasant driving dynamics, a welcoming interior and easy-to-use high-tech features. The 2012 Lexus RX 350 offers all of that in a well-built package. With such a broad appeal, it's no wonder the RX 350 is Lexus' best-selling model.

Fitted with fine leather, richly finished wood trim and top-notch materials, the RX 350's handsome cabin upholds Lexus tradition, as does the hushed and plush ride. The powertrain is also praise-worthy for its smooth performance and ability to furnish both brisk acceleration and respectable fuel economy. Although it doesn't offer a third-row seat option, the RX 350 provides plenty of space for five passengers. The cargo hold is likewise accommodating whether it's used for home improvement purchases or luggage for the annual family road trip.

The RX offers the latest high-tech features, and you can use them without feeling like you need to study the owner's manual. The navigation system, for example, features Lexus' Remote Touch interface that utilizes a mouselike controller with tactile feedback -- a more intuitive setup than what you'll find in competing vehicles. Also tempting buyers are rear-seat video screens and the superb Mark Levinson sound system. Options, however, tend to be grouped into costly packages that can quickly pump up the price.

As impressive as the 2012 Lexus RX 350 is, it faces worthy rivals. The Buick Enclave, Lincoln MKT and Mercedes-Benz R-Class are all larger and offer a third-row seat for those with bigger broods. And if you want a crossover SUV with spicier performance, then the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Infiniti FX35 would all likely be better choices. But overall, we think most shoppers will find the RX 350's combination of luxury, comfort and utility to be very appealing indeed.