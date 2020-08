Used 2016 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Acura MDX is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this MDX's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. Want that 'new car' smell? This SUV still has it, because it has never been smoked in. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Acura MDX through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.The powerful 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Acura MDX. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Acura MDX is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Acura MDX like this at any price!We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Looking at this SUV, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Let the AutoCheck report prove to you that this is a one owner SUV.For peace of mind, this SUV comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program can help get you in this Acura today without the worries of high payments. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Lorton.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FRYD4H40GB012861

Stock: 012861

Certified Pre-Owned: No