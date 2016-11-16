  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 350
  4. Used 2017 Lexus RX 350
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(91)
Appraise this car

2017 Lexus RX 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
  • Ride quality makes almost any road feel smooth
  • Advanced safety features come standard
  • Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
  • Less overall cargo capacity than competitors and no third-row seat
  • Acceleration is merely average
  • Optional tech interface is clever but distracting to use while driving
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lexus RX 350 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$28,966 - $44,500
Used RX 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which RX 350 does Edmunds recommend?

Even if you're not interested in a sporty crossover, we think the F Sport is the way to go. Its improved handling doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort thanks to its adaptive suspension, and its styling enhancements give the RX a bit more flair. As for options, it's largely up to you. Though the Remote Touch interface is far from great, chances are you'll end up with it anyway to get some of the RX's other bundled feature extras.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

Comfort, quality and a carlike driving experience are key strengths of the 2017 Lexus RX 350. Although it falls short of its competitors in some ways, it's impeccably crafted and boldly styled. The RX is a smart pick if you're looking for a well-rounded luxury crossover.

Notably, we picked the Lexus RX 350 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.

2017 Lexus RX 350 models

The five-passenger 2017 Lexus RX 350 crossover is available in base and F Sport versions.

The base model comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. (All-wheel drive is optional.) It's equipped with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and high beams, LED foglights and running lights, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a 40/20/40-split rear seat.

Also standard is a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of drive safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen, a smartphone-integrated navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.

The F Sport includes sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, enhanced engine sound, transmission paddle shifters, unique gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, leather upholstery and unique interior trim. The F Sport is also available with all-wheel drive.

Options are grouped into packages or are stand-alone items, and availability can depend on the trim level and region in which you live. The Premium package adds roof rails, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, wood trim and a rear armrest storage compartment. The Navigation package adds a navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display (optional), voice controls, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system.

The Luxury package includes the Premium package items and adds 20-inch wheels with choice of color inserts, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, four-way lumbar adjustment for the front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding/reclining rear seatbacks. A rear-seat entertainment system can be added to the Luxury package and includes two 11.6-inch adjustable screens, a DVD player, an HDMI port and a 120-volt household-style power outlet.

Other options include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a panoramic-view backup camera, either a regular or a panoramic sunroof, a towing package (with an upgraded cooling system), front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free power liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights), a color head-up display, a heated steering wheel and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Trim tested

The RX 350 comes in just two versions, although it can be optioned in many ways. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lexus RX 350 base model (3.5L V6; 8-speed automatic).

Driving

4.0
The 3.5-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic make a great team. The RX 350 chassis also steers, handles and brakes with poise and balance, unless you drive it like some kind of Porsche and push it quite hard. It's engaging enough feel for most people but stops short of being a sporty SUV.

Acceleration

4.0
The strong 3.5-liter V6 doesn't waste any time when you merge onto the highway or pass on a two-lane road, and the eight-speed automatic transmission is a willing partner. It sprinted to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds at our test track, a second slower than an Acura MDX and a BMW X5.

Braking

3.5
The brakes give a reassuring and secure vibe in daily use, with steady response and consistent feel. But we did observe more nosedive and pull than expected in our 60-0 mph panic-stop tests, which ranged from a distance of 123 to 129 feet.

Steering

4.0
The RX responds accurately to inputs, with steering effort that's neither too high nor too low. It nicely isolates road vibrations, too. But it can also feel vague, lacking some of the feedback that helps you judge how much to turn the wheel.

Handling

4.0
You'll feel stable and secure in the RX 350, even when hustled on mountain roads. Body roll is gradual and smooth, and there isn't that much of it until you push it hard. It's not a sports car, but it's certainly no marshmallow that will upset sensitive tummies.

Drivability

4.5
The fantastic eight-speed transmission delivers smooth and predictable shifts yet will still readily downshift as needed in response to throttle inputs. That's an increasingly rare trait — the competition holds on to top gear for dear life.

Comfort

4.5
It's easy to see the RX 350 as a pleasant place to spend a long road trip. It has comfy seats with available intelligent heating and cooling, the cabin is quiet and serene, and the ride is mostly smooth. We say "mostly" because this current-generation RX favors control over pillowy softness.

Seat comfort

5.0
We never tired of the sumptuous leather seats, which offer many adjustments and feature excellent heating and cooling with a unique automatic setting. The usual RX seat side bolsters are less prominent than with the F Sport seats.

Ride comfort

3.5
The base RX ride is generally smooth and well damped unless the surface is uneven, at which point body movement can get busy (possibly because of the optional 20-inch wheels). The F Sport's adaptive suspension adds control without a comfort penalty.

Noise & vibration

5.0
You won't find much in the way of wind rush or road noise, and the engine sound is refined. It's not that there's no noise at all; it's more a case of fairly low levels that are balanced with one another so no single source of noise stands out.

Interior

4.5
This easy-to-master cockpit is a spacious and comfy place to pass the miles. Overall it's excellent, but the huge rear entertainment screens should give you pause, and the cargo area isn't as versatile as those of rivals, many of which also offer three rows of seats (of admittedly debatable use).

Ease of use

4.0
The seating position is great, and the controls are easy to use. A nice mix of knobs and buttons. The massive 12.3-inch navigation screen is easy to read, and though the tech interface's Remote Touch joystick has been improved, it's still not an ideal interface.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
Neither too tall nor too low, the seat height of the RX is about optimal. Wide-opening doors provide easy access, and the door sills are cut in fairly close to the seats. The power-memory steering wheel swings away to provide more clearance.

Roominess

4.0
There's plenty of room up front, even with the panoramic sunroof present. The rear offers copious headroom and elbow room, but knee and toe space can be tight behind a tall driver. The optional rear headrest screens significantly reduce personal space.

Visibility

4.5
The view forward and to the sides is unobstructed, and the rear three-quarter blind spot is moderate. Nicely sized outside rearview mirrors. The excellent (and optional) 360-degree camera system even has a perimeter scan feature.

Quality

5.0
Although Lexus isn't immune from quality-control gaffes, the Japanese brand is so incredibly consistent with overall quality, fit and finish and detail that you'll be impressed with how well it holds together, even with extensive miles on the clock.

Utility

4.0
Bold styling comes with a cost: reduced cargo capacity. Bulkier items are less likely to fit, and the 40/20/40-split folding seatback doesn't fold totally flat. Unless you're looking for max cargo and max luxury, don't consider it a deal-breaker. The optional hands-free power liftgate is a nice touch.

Technology

Befitting a luxury crossover, the RX 350 offers a generous set of standard safety and convenience tech. A robust list of options also covers a wide range of priorities, including a glorious panoramic sunroof, audiophile sound quality, heated surfaces, and decadent interior trim and upholstery.

Audio & navigation

Nice standard nine-speaker audio system comes with a CD player, USB, Bluetooth and an 8-inch display. Twelve- and 15-speaker upgrades and the optional navigation system come with an excellent 12.3-inch display but also the clumsy Remote Touch mouse-like controller.

Smartphone integration

The Lexus Enform App suite includes now-common apps and services such as Pandora, Slacker and iHeartRadio, Yelp, OpenTable and Facebook Places. Other services include fuel station/price search and real-time traffic, sports and stock information.

Driver aids

Includes a nice complement of standard safety tech and driver aids such as a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane departure/keeping assist. Helpful upgrades include surround-camera view, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus RX 350.

5(40%)
4(15%)
3(13%)
2(15%)
1(17%)
3.5
91 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very nice car except engine groan, trans hunts
John Bowling,07/05/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
My wife's car, but I drive when we are together; about 75% of total miles. I am getting used to the engine groaning. The 8-speed transmission regularly upshifts when it can't maintain speed and shifts back down within four seconds, then repeats. It is the constant attempt to keep engine revs under 1,800 rpm for fuel economy that causes the groaning and very slight vibration. The engine is laboring, even under the light throttle of a gentle driver, the revs are so low. Downshifting manually a gear or two completely eliminates it, making the engine very smooth and quiet. The transmission is reluctant to downshift when speed drops on a hill with throttle still applied. When climbing a steep hill into our neighborhood, I must make a sharp turn. I feather the throttle to time my speed reduction to reach 6 or 7 mph as I reach the sharp corner, still climbing steeply. As I turn it gets steeper and I add throttle. The speed drops further because it's still in third gear. The torque converter sounds like it is being abused. The car slows to about two mph, slower than I want to go before dropping to second, but if I add enough throttle to make it downshift when it should it would surge ahead too strongly for the turn. It never selects first, which is what is needed. I now shift manually every time I climb any hill to prevent these problems. When I do, the engine is quiet, smooth, sounds happy at 2,000-2,500 rpm and of course there is no hunting. The transmission programming must have been done on flat land with fuel economy paramount. Positive effects are my gentle driving and their crummy programming have produced 25.5 mpg combined over many tanks of gas, which is well above EPA estimates. Beating EPA estimates by 15% is typical for me, but I can do it without such substandard transmission performance. One last transmission observation; when cruising gently, then deciding to pass, upon adding a lot of throttle suddenly the car does nothing for almost two seconds as it thinks, revs, drops several gears (all at once, to its credit) and finally takes off. Planning is required. Otherwise a great car. Very quiet, smooth riding, nice seat and steering wheel memory setup, 10,000 mi oil changes, very high quality materials with the luxury pkg. Lane Keeping Assist rarely works. Neither headlight system available, standard or optional, turns the headlights with the steering wheel, even though it is badly needed for curvy back road driving. Lexus incorrectly calls both systems "adaptive," which has always meant headlights swivelling with the steering wheel. Cornering lights with the optional LED headlights are very helpful when turning, but their light does not reach the light from the headlights and leaves a big dark area between them. Swiveling headlights would fix that. My BMW's truly adaptive bi-xenons with cornering lights that meet the edges of the high beams are far superior. Adaptive Bi-xenon means both low and high beams swivel. Wonderful for curvy roads, which is all we have around here. My tread depth gauge shows fast tire wear despite 98th percentile on gentleness. Power steering is easy at low speeds, as it should be. Overhead view with backup camera beside it can be selected to display automatically at 6 mph and below. It is terrific for parking. My wife loves this car. I like it a lot despite its flaws. Update Jan. 2018. Now back in Texas, our permanent home, the hills are gone and so are the groans and my dissatisfaction. The car shines in severe weather. The automatic seat heaters work great, the HVAC warms or cools the car quickly with less noise than thought possible and the seats are ultra comfortable (luxury package). The overhead camera system continues to satisfy. It is wonderful for parking straight in the middle of a parking space. Niggles - the cargo net came with a useless vinyl case that interferes with its function and I had to move it forward to the shopping bag hooks to get it out of the way and leave some room behind it for bigger things. Like every car I have ever seen, the spare is installed with the inflation valve facing down so that a very heavy wheel and tire (20") has to be lifted to air it up. It is so heavy I put it back in upside down and even though it cannot be bolted down. We both habitually select SPORT on the rotary transmission selector in front of the armrest, and arm the conventional cruise control which we prefer (hold button on end of stalk in for three seconds) every time we start the car. The transmission is much more responsive in SPORT and worth any small reduction in gas mileage. The adaptive cruise control is nice on a long trip, but it slows down so smoothly when coming up behind slower traffic that I don't notice, and interferes with my carefully timed passing plan. We love that the power windows slow down before stopping. There is no perfect car and this is a nice one.
Best Lexus I've owned in 20 years!
JP,03/09/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
So I've owned this car for almost exactly 11 months now and I've enjoyed every single mile of driving it. I have also owned and driven a Lexus LX 470 for 10 years and compared to that monstrous SUV this RX has been such a joy to drive plus the MPG is something that you can't even compare. Ive been averaging around 22-24 mpg in this car compared to the LX I only got around 12-15 mpg. I got the black AWD 3.5 V6 edition and not the F sport. The only real differences that I disliked in this model compared to the F sport is the plasticky spindle grill and the size of the tires 18 vs 20. I also have a regular size sunroof vs the panoramic Otherwise my two tone , cream and brown interior is gorgeous, I have the upgrade 13 in screen, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, back up cameras, parking assist etc. My model was lacking the wireless phone charger which I'm bummed about and it didn't come with the Lexus self drive system which is a glorified lane assist system. I managed to test that twice when I had a loaner car and the precision of the car for it to stay in the lane driving at 75mph or faster was quite impressive. It was almost like I was driving a Tesla. Styling: Rating 9.8 I love the wide spindle grill in the front and the floating roof line. It's very futuristic and quite a departure from the old school boring RXs of the past. I was looking into getting the Audi Q5 and when I saw this car I was immediately in love and forgot about the Audi. Ride Rating 9.7 Its buttery smooth and very pleasant. I do put the car in ECO mode 99% of the time so it does drive softer and slightly less under powered than when I have it on Sport mode. Materials Rating 9.3 Very high quality plastics and leather. Its soft touch plastics everywhere except the corner where the left of the steering wheel is at. That FEELS HARD AND like a TOYOTA. The wood grain is exceptional and I wanted the light wood interior to go along with the light cream interior. AWD Rating 9.8 Our house is on a hill in wintry and snowy Massachusetts and so far this SUV has exceeded my expectation being able to scale up our steep driveway without any problems at all. Noise Rating 9.8 I drive about 50 miles one way to the city and its a blessing for this car to insulate you from road noise and other noisy cars on the road Sound system Rating 6.8 Maybe I should have upgraded to the Mark Levison sound system because even though the stock sound system is good, it's truly not exceptional for this class and price point. My car is $58K and it's not even the F-sport Lexus Enform and NAV Rating 4.4 Ok. The screen is huge and it splits and its gorgeous. The controls though are clumsy and very tedious to use especially when you’re driving and trying to click on something on the screen using that mouse stick. TERRIBLE. I can’t wait until they use gesture controls like BMW and have a touch screen interface that is more intuitive Reliability and Service Rating 10 I've had 7 Audis, 1 BMW, 2 Mercedes Benz and Lexus got them beat in service. We even had outdoor bbq grills in the summertime and seamless service staff that takes care of the car when you take it there for service. Kudos to Lexus of Northborough in MA. Would I buy this car again? Yes definitely ! I would like to get the Atomic silver color and the premium 20 in wheels and the F sport for sure! Overall Rating 9.4 I have driven these other cars before and compared to these other models these are my ratings: Audi Q5 Rating 7.3 BMW X5 6.8 Ford Edge Titanium 6.2
Good overall combination.
Don,01/12/2017
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I had two Toyota Highlanders before this Lexus RX350 FSPORT. The latest Highlander was an 08 Sport model. I got an FSPORT for the tighter suspension because the regular RX350 is supposed to be a little squishy for handling. I also test drove an Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and Macan, Acura MDX and RDX, BMW X5 and X3 and a Highlander hybrid. Every one is a good SUV, but as a total package including reliability, I liked the Lexus. I have 5,500 miles on it right now. I have pushed it hard on a very curvy road to the neighborhood and it handles very well. There is just a hint of wanting to break loose when pushed to the limit, but body lean and steering are as good as it gets for an SUV. A Porsche might beat it, but not by much. The seating is comfortable, but my right knee wants to bump the underside of the dash or the center console when driving (I'm 6'1"). The seat and wheel move out of the way to enter and exit - nice touch. Mark Levinson sound system is very good and road and wind noise are hushed. Tons of safety features on my vehicle...radar cruise control is nice but ...more later, blind spot monitoring works very well, lane keeping assist is nice but can be annoying because it makes many small corrections, triple beam lights are very good, auto hi beams pretty good at detecting other cars but just a bit slow to respond at times, Acceleration is great but "Eco" mode constantly shifts back and forth at lower rpm's in lower gears. Visibility is good except out the rear sides where the C pillar blocks the view badly (backup camera makes up for that to some degree). Some of the safety features are tricky and at times annoying - they are not as refined as I would like. Examples: Radar cruise control resets based on the last set speed, not your current speed, unless you brake or cancel the setting and nothing tells you this; so if you set it at 35 and then accelerate to 55 and reset it, it will go to 34, not 55...not good for the cars behind you! Radar cruise will also bring the car to a near stop behind someone turning off to the right - so much so that a vehicle behind you may not expect it. Radar cruise will automatically trail and stop behind a car in front, but when you approach a car stopped at a red light, it is like a game of chicken - the car will stop, but it is too quick for comfort. When you reset radar cruise to a lower speed , it sometimes slows the car down by braking and other times it downshifts - unpredictability is not what I paid for. With a bike rack in a trailer hitch mount behind the car, you have to disable multiple safety features in order to be able to back up. You can override it temporarily by keeping your foot on the gas, but it is a tricky maneuver. The manual doesn't tell you this happens, so you get to call Lexus to ask how to make the car back up. The navigation display quit working as did the left side dash info screen for no apparent reason...restarted the car and it was okay. Nav system will take you on little back roads to save you 30 seconds rather than weighing time/distance with better roads - you will get there, but in a suboptimal way ... always check a map too. The A.C. system is anemic in cooling the car when it has been sitting in the sun - needs the fan to rev up more temporarily. Styling is a love it or hate it proposition and I am still undecided about that. You cannot get roof cross bars from Lexus if you have the panoramic roof - you must go to the aftermarket. Lexus says you have to modify the rear suspension on the FSport if you add their trailer hitch - but not if you buy a Curt hitch from etrailer! So, read all the footnotes for every option which is where this info is hidden. Given the price, reliability, handling, comfort, safety features, and interior space, this is a good bang for the buck, but disappointing in several annoying ways. I bought mine through Costco's auto buying program from a dealer 225 miles away and his price was $1,700 below invoice (not MSRP) with a few BS add ons to get $600 of profit back. I thought it was a good deal since it gave up all the regular margin and his 2% hold back. MSRP with options and delivery was $61,000.
Failed Lexus!!!
RB,06/05/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Giving a single star due to droning noise and vibration issue and the hesitation issue of the 8 speed transmission.. please check out the details at club lexus online forum.. there are detailed discussions on these 2 issues (vibration & noise; hesitation) with the new RX 350.. Lexus gets an F grade on the RX re-design. BTW 450h, the hybrid version seems to be fine as it is not impacted by the above said issues... stay away from gas version until Lexus fix this issue.... my 2 cents.. disgruntled owner of a $59K MSRP 2017 RX 350.
See all 91 reviews of the 2017 Lexus RX 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RX 350 models:

Lexus Safety System+
Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
This system can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen vehicle locator.
Panoramic Rearview Camera
Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Lexus RX 350

Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 is offered in the following submodels: RX 350 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus RX 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 Base is priced between $31,000 and$42,900 with odometer readings between 7954 and70820 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT is priced between $28,966 and$44,500 with odometer readings between 13342 and67318 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lexus RX 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus RX 350 for sale near. There are currently 151 used and CPO 2017 RX 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,966 and mileage as low as 7954 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lexus RX 350.

Can't find a used 2017 Lexus RX 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 350 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,239.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,214.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 350 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,266.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,929.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus RX 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RX 350 lease specials

Related Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles