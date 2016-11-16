2017 Lexus RX 350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
- Ride quality makes almost any road feel smooth
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors and no third-row seat
- Acceleration is merely average
- Optional tech interface is clever but distracting to use while driving
Which RX 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
Comfort, quality and a carlike driving experience are key strengths of the 2017 Lexus RX 350. Although it falls short of its competitors in some ways, it's impeccably crafted and boldly styled. The RX is a smart pick if you're looking for a well-rounded luxury crossover.
Notably, we picked the Lexus RX 350 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.
2017 Lexus RX 350 models
The five-passenger 2017 Lexus RX 350 crossover is available in base and F Sport versions.
The base model comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. (All-wheel drive is optional.) It's equipped with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and high beams, LED foglights and running lights, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a 40/20/40-split rear seat.
Also standard is a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of drive safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen, a smartphone-integrated navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.
The F Sport includes sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, enhanced engine sound, transmission paddle shifters, unique gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, leather upholstery and unique interior trim. The F Sport is also available with all-wheel drive.
Options are grouped into packages or are stand-alone items, and availability can depend on the trim level and region in which you live. The Premium package adds roof rails, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, wood trim and a rear armrest storage compartment. The Navigation package adds a navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display (optional), voice controls, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system.
The Luxury package includes the Premium package items and adds 20-inch wheels with choice of color inserts, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, four-way lumbar adjustment for the front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding/reclining rear seatbacks. A rear-seat entertainment system can be added to the Luxury package and includes two 11.6-inch adjustable screens, a DVD player, an HDMI port and a 120-volt household-style power outlet.
Other options include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a panoramic-view backup camera, either a regular or a panoramic sunroof, a towing package (with an upgraded cooling system), front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free power liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights), a color head-up display, a heated steering wheel and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Trim tested
Driving4.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility4.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|4.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus RX 350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RX 350 models:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- This system can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.
