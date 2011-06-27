Lexus spoiled me. After driving my GS 300 22 years and 191,100 miles I thought I'd like to drive a newer car. I test drove several Toyotas including the Highlander and was close to being sold until I went across the street to Lexus. Ah, the comfort of my GS 300, the beauty of the elegant lines, gorgeous starfire pearl exterior and parchment interior and supremely quiet inside. How could I ever accept any other car? I can't, never will. This is a most exceptional car and, after looking and researching this model for 3 years, I finally have my dream car. It's about as perfect as one will find with a roomy interior and power on the road. What a beautiful, elegant vehicle. There is only one little annoyance: I'm a petite person at 5'2" and, even when the driver's seat is adjusted as high as possible, I cannot see on the other side of either side mirrors. The size and placement of the mirrors completely blocks my view of any other car that may be close to me. I have to jump up and arch around the impediment to see any car I might hit or any curb I approach in a turn. My GS 300 had the mirrors lower than eye level and I never had a problem seeing any other cars. For this reason my next car will probably be another Lexus but a more driver-friendly, safer view one. Word to the wise: Be sure your Lexus RX 350 Is made in Japan not in North America. Nothing excels Japanese attention to detail, pride in workmanship and acceptance of nothing less than perfection. Teaching American workers about technical requirements doesn't convey teaching ethics and a sense of self worth that extends to Japanese made products. Those are the cultural differences. You'll be able to tell the country of manufacture by the VIN number. When it begins with a "J" it's made in Japan. Anything else, like a "2" and it's made in Canada. You take your chances if it's not made by the Japanese. I've been researching ultralight, featherweight travel trailers and see my 2013 model can only tow 3500 pounds maximum which limits choices in travel trailers. I don't want to buy a more powerful Lexus so may have to compromise on the RV. I'm also reticent about having a trailer hitch installed. The car is just so beautiful I don't want to do anything to spoil the bumper. I may have to investigate a heftier transmission in a newer model but it will be Lexus or maybe Toyota Highlander if the ride has been improved.

