Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Lexus RX 350 is ready to roll today and is the perfect SUV for you. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus RX 350 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 99,792 on the odometer. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Lexus RX 350 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine is more than up to the task. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Lexus RX 350 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from College Park!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BK1BA5DC223043

Stock: 223043

Certified Pre-Owned: No

