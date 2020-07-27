Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 99,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,966$6,201 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus RX 350 is ready to roll today and is the perfect SUV for you. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus RX 350 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 99,792 on the odometer. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Lexus RX 350 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine is more than up to the task. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Lexus RX 350 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from College Park!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA5DC223043
Stock: 223043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,507 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998$2,576 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Claret Mica Light Gray; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AutoNation Certified 90 Day Warranty with 125 pt inspection ** ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** This vehicle was tastefully optioned. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! One of the most attractive color combinations available on a RX 350! Our Buy it Now price is priced to move fast---act quickly! At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey. This Lexus RX 350 won't last long. At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this RX 350 is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA4DC108299
Stock: DC108299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 45,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,990$3,280 Below Market
Land Rover Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
CARFAX CERTIFIED AND ONLY 45K MILES! Meticulously Maintained and Fully Loaded With All-Wheel-Drive, Xenon Headlamps, Premium Package, Navigation, Rear-View Camera, Active Blind Spot Detection and Park Distance Control, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats With Lumbar and Driver Memory, Leather and Wood Wrapped Steering Wheel With Audio and Phone Controls, Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control With Cold A/C, Premium Sound With Satellite Radio, iPod/USB Input and Hands-Free Bluetooth, Power Glass Moonroof, Auto Dimming Mirror, Homelink, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry With Power Tailgate, 19 Inch Alloys With Michelin All-Season Tires, Non-Smoker, Garage Kept, Just 1-Owner Since New, Only 45k Miles and Priced To Sell!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA4DC174255
Stock: 20283A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 96,664 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,821$2,116 Below Market
J. Pauley Toyota - Fort Smith / Arkansas
This 2013 Lexus RX 350 has a CARFAX free of accidents and damage. It comes equipped with these options: premium alloy wheels, power locks, power windows, power adjusting front seats, leather interior, memory set driver's seat, AM/FM radio, CD player, AUX input, USB port, multiple power sources, sunroof, cruise control, Bluetooth, and keyless entry with push button start. Stop by and visit us at J. Pauley Toyota-Scion, 6200 S 36Th St, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA3DC099322
Stock: N25320B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2020
- 98,721 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999$2,661 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA9DC158410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,700$2,630 Below Market
Lexus of Tacoma at Fife - Fife / Washington
NAVIGATION PACKAGE Includes Navigation System with Voice Command, Lexus Enform with Destination Assist, Backup Camera. PREMIUM PACKAGE with BLIND SPOT MONITOR Includes Blind Spot Monitor System, Leather Trim Interior, Power Moonroof, Driver Memory Settings, Power Folding Electrochromic Heated Mirrors, Roof Rails. COMFORT PACKAGE Includes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Xenon HID Headlamps. Also Equipped with Intuitive Park Assist, Lexus 12 Speaker Premium Audio Package, CD DVD Player, USB Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, XM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Homelink, Wood and Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Interior Trim, Rear Spoiler, LED Daytime Running Lamps, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels. Clean Carfax with No Known Prior Damage. All Service History Available. Please contact for availability as vehicles may sell or become unavailable at any time. Vehicle is located at 1708 40th Ave Court East in Fife, WA. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BAXDC184272
Stock: 13657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 84,754 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,988$3,099 Below Market
PNW Luxury Cars - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BA6D2459149
Stock: 459149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,030 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,980$2,910 Below Market
McGraw-Webb Chevrolet - Camden / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA9DC177572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,339$2,211 Below Market
Flow Volkswagen - Charlottesville / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BAXDC101244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900
Paramount Volkswagen of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD, Cloth. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11659 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7DC154890
Stock: 39450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 101,576 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,500
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
RX 350, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V, Nebula Gray Pearl, Light Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 19' x 7.5' Triple-Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Backup Monitor, Front fog lights, Heated Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Power Liftgate. 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZK1BA3D2009392
Stock: LC09392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 111,665 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
Moritz Kia Alliance - Fort Worth / Texas
New Price! Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, USB AUX Ports, MP3 Player, Bluetooth, Navigation, Heated Seats, Black w/Leather Seat Trim.Gray 2013 Lexus RX 350 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24VIf you’re looking for your next new Kia or used car, trucks and SUV we have something for every taste, and every need! We offer certified pre-owned vehicles that have checked out by our service department. If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! Good or bad credit, our financing department can offer you competitive loan or lease financing options. We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all of your service needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA8DC090552
Stock: Y820590A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 81,941 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,900$2,044 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2013 Lexus RX 350 Starfire Pearl AWD 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 4D Sport Utility BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **LEATHER**, 9 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone, Compass, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Seat Trim, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 10610 miles below market average! #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3DC176126
Stock: ATDH176126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 69,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,698
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
This 2013 Lexus RX 350 features Power Liftgate, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, and much more. At Lute Riley Honda you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7DC185251
Stock: YDC185251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 57,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,990$2,337 Below Market
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**AIR CONDITIONING**LEATHER INTERIOR**BACKUP CAMERA**NAVIGATION AID**BLUETOOTH ENABLED**POWER SUNROOF**DUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL**ABS BRAKES**ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSISTANCE**ELECTRONIC PARKING AID**FRONT MULTI ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**GENUINE WOOD TRIM**POWER LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**TRIP COMPUTER**TRACTION CONTROL**VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA1DC092563
Stock: 092563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,397$1,680 Below Market
Lexus of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Leather, Heated seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Push Button Start with Smart Key, Power Lift gate, Comfort Pkg: Xenon HID Headlamps, Rain-sensing and Driver/Passenger Heated & Ventilated Seats, Premium Package w/Blind Spot Monitor System: Leather Trim Interior, Blind Spot Monitor System, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Power-folding Electrochromic Heated Outside Mirrors, Driver's Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory-. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2013 Lexus RX 350 Nebula Gray Pearl AWD Clean CARFAX. At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isnâ t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA5DC181098
Stock: L2098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 68,378 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,888$1,582 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2013 Lexus RX 350 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 9866 miles below market average!18/24 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA2DC224618
Stock: 224618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 72,353 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,489$1,775 Below Market
BMW of Bloomfield - Bloomfield / New Jersey
PRICED TO MOVE $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION PKG HDD navigation, remote touch navigation controller, advanced voice command voice recognition system, enhanced Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/SMS text-to-speech, wide-view backup camera, SiriusXM NavTraffic, NavWeather, sports & stocks, fuel prices , Lexus Enform , Lexus Insider, Lexus display audio pkg, premium audio system, PREMIUM PKG W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM perforated leather trim interior, driver seat memory, steering wheel memory, rear armrest storage w/cover, one-touch open/close pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, pwr folding auto-dimming heated outside mirrors w/memory, roof rails, blind spot monitor, COMFORT PKG heated & ventilated front seats, high intensity discharge (HID) headlamps w/dynamic auto-leveling, rain-sensing auto wipers Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. VISIT US TODAY: BMW of Bloomfield is a new and used dealership that has luxurious new and pre-owned auto options for every need and budget. We make the car shopping process easy and fun! We've been serving the area for many years and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations for many years to come. We are proud to offer driver-centric experiences, so don't hesitate to treat yourself to the stress-free process that you deserve! Pricing analysis performed on 7/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7DC215056
Stock: BBR5599A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
