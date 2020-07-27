Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

3,293 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RX 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,293 listings
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    99,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,966

    $6,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    86,507 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    $2,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    45,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,990

    $3,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    96,664 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,821

    $2,116 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in White
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    98,721 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,999

    $2,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    101,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,700

    $2,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    84,754 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,988

    $3,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    65,030 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,980

    $2,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    91,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,339

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    98,084 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    101,576 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    111,665 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    81,941 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,900

    $2,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    69,841 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,698

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    57,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,990

    $2,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    101,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,397

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    68,378 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,888

    $1,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 350

    72,353 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,489

    $1,775 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,293 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 350
  4. Used 2013 Lexus RX 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.439 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Pleasantly Surprised
sh4n,10/08/2012
Test-drove the audi q5, mercedes glk and rx350. I decided to got with the rx350 because it had an amazing feel to it, very luxurious. I had a rav4 (v4) prior to this, I used to average 10.8L/100km. In the rx I average 11.5L/100km, wow. I also felt like it was roomier than the q5 and glk. It cost me more than the german competitors and it was worth it. I really enjoy driving this car and if Lexus keeps their standards high I can see my self purchasing another one in 4 years. I got mine in Starlight Black Mica (the colour glows in the sun) with the saddle tan interior. I am loving this combination. The LEDs and new corporate grill make this car look much more sportier than before.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RX 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RX 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings