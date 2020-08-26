Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

3,293 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RX 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,293 listings
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    45,638 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $4,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    43,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,895

    $3,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    105,069 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $4,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    95,253 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $3,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    178,225 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $3,338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    109,509 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,994

    $2,650 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    188,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,750

    $1,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    101,292 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    86,406 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,490

    $2,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    101,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,645

    $1,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    79,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    $2,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    63,727 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,846

    $1,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    50,233 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,887

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    93,020 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,250

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    102,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $15,800

    $453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    133,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,290

    $582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    68,378 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,309

    $817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus RX 350

    92,851 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,777

    $957 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,293 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 350
  4. Used 2012 Lexus RX 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.730 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Smooth As Glass
kxteem,02/01/2012
We really enjoy driving this vehicle. It is smooth as silk on the road. I recommend this vehicle to anyone considering a Luxury Crossover with seating for 5.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RX 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RX 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings