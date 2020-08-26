Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
- 45,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,999$4,454 Below Market
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
Designed with a spacious interior, this 2012 Lexus RX 350 is filled with smart features to make your everyday ride more comfortable and convenient. This RX 350 has traveled 45638 miles, and is ready for you to drive it for many more. It checks off in-demand features such as: We work our hardest to give you an outstanding experience and ensure you're always completely satisfied with every aspect of our services. Ready for immediate delivery. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA5CC124074
Stock: hu05211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 43,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,895$3,949 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA6CC124682
Stock: 124682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,069 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,999$4,280 Below Market
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA3CC080008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,253 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,900$3,024 Below Market
ACI Auto Group - East Windsor / Connecticut
2012 Lexus RX 350 - All wheel drive, 95k miles, power moonroof, backup camera, black leather seating, power seats, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, cruise control, wood-trim steering wheel, and much more. * 20% off sale going on now storewide. Discount taken from original MSRP. Please note if you are looking at this vehicle on a third-party website the price you see reflects the discount has taken. Some exclusions may apply. Please see store or visit Aciautogroup.com for most up to date information. COMPLETED IN OUR SHOP: NEW BRAKE PADS NEW BRAKE ROTORS OIL CHANGE OIL FILTER AIR FILTER CALIPER The ACI Advantage. Free - Oil and Filter Changes - 1 Year* Free - Tire Rotations - 1 Year** Free - Vehicle Inspections - 1 Year** Free - Unlimited Brake Inspections*** Free - Unlimited Battery Tests*** Free - Unlimited Check Engine Light Code Scan*** Free - Loaner Cars*** Complimentary loaner cars with any service. We don't play games. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest. A car purchase should not be a battle! 124-Point Inspection. At ACI Auto Group we feel a mandated 42 point inspection is not enough, so we improved that inspection to 124 points. *Limit 2 per year. Expires 1 year from delivery date. **Limit 4 per year. Expires 1 year from delivery date. ***For the life of the vehicle. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Lexus RX 350 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BAXCC143669
Stock: 143669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 178,225 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$3,338 Below Market
Willis Lexus - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA1CC141132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,509 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,994$2,650 Below Market
Brandon Mitsubishi - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA3CC085113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,750$1,582 Below Market
CarLotz - Midlothian / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3CC133520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,292 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Fully loaded SUV with all power options, low miles, Blind Spot Monitor, Lexus parking assist all round, Tan leather power heated seats, wooden trim, Sun roof, power trunk with rear spoiler, TV navigation with back camera, fog lights, 19 tires with matt finish alloy wheels & many more options. Vehicle came run & drive. We changed bumper cover, hood, front grille only. With AWD, torque is sent to all four wheels therefore better traction, instant response & much safer ride. The advantage in getting moving in slippery conditions is obvious. Since AWD turns four wheels instead of just two, there's that much more grip, and when the available traction is very low-you can accelerate better, with less or even no tire slippage. The vehicle feels stable and doesn't slip or fishtail. In almost any slippery situation, an AWD vehicle is able to accelerate from rest better than one with front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA8CC150409
Stock: 150409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- 86,406 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,490$2,092 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Navigation System Premium Pkg Comfort Pkg Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Preferred Accessory Pkg Premium Audio System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Parchment; Smooth Perforation Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Starfire Pearl Lexus RX 350. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA3CC133517
Stock: CC133517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 101,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,645$1,403 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Premium Pkg Comfort Pkg 19" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Preferred Accessory Pkg Premium Audio System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Smooth Perforation Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * 2 New Tires! * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA2CC148672
Stock: CC148672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 79,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,995$2,315 Below Market
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA4CC128729
Stock: 5745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,727 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,846$1,279 Below Market
Davidson Ford of Clay - Liverpool / New York
ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, AWD, Cloth. 2012 Lexus RX 350 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V AWD Br Odometer is 25771 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!Davidson Ford provides much more than new and used vehicles, however. Current Ford owners love our onsite car service and maintenance center. Employing only highly trained technicians that use certified parts from the manufacturer, we make servicing your vehicle a simple, pleasant experience. From your initial auto search online until you drive off of our lot in your new or pre-owned vehicle, Davidson Ford is excited to be your preferred auto partner. If you're interested in any of our incredible products or services, don't hesitate to contact us online or by phone, or simply swing by our convenient 3690 State Route 31 Liverpool,NY 13090 location, today. We look forward to meeting you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7CC142415
Stock: C121506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 50,233 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,887$1,124 Below Market
Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Lexus of Thousand Oaks has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Lexus RX 350. This 2012 Lexus RX 350 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Lexus RX 350 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Lexus RX 350. A rare find these days. More information about the 2012 Lexus RX 350: The RX 350 and RX 450h are categorized as full-sized luxury SUVs, and they carry the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel. The 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. This model sets itself apart with Lexus-worthy quiet cabin, plenty of room for people and cargo, and Smooth ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA3CC075231
Stock: LP8220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 93,020 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,250
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. original sticker price was $46K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker:https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1843502-2012-lexus-rx-350
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA0CC132308
Stock: L2308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$15,800$453 Below Market
Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California
Navigation, Moon Roof, Leather, 19 Premium Wheels, 5-Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rack, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player, USB Ports, Memory Driver Seat, Dual Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Hoblit Select vehicles come with the assurance of a 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty; additionally, they pass an extensive safety inspection and come with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report! Call Hoblit Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram today!Hoblit Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT is one of the last remaining Family Owned and Operated dealerships left in the Sacramento area. We are a proud, fourth generation dealership, serving Northern California since 1949. Still located in Historic Downtown Woodland, our way of doing business is represented by our small town ways, where business can still be done with a hand shake. Hoblit Dodge Services Sacramento, San Francisco, The Bay Area, Reno, Tahoe, Yuba City, Chico, Redding, and all of California. Hoblit Dodge is the #1 Ram Truck Dealership in California. This 2012 Lexus RX 350 SUV is available, for a limited time, with special financing rates! Call us today at (888) 255-1741!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZK1BA4C2005737
Stock: 16611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 133,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,290$582 Below Market
Diablo Subaru - Walnut Creek / California
$400 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, WOOD & LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer. Rear Spoiler, All Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM voice command, Lexus enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, backup camera, remote touch controller, PREMIUM PKG leather trim interior, one-touch open/close moonroof, driver seat memory, steering wheel memory, electrochromic pwr heated outside mirrors w/memory, pwr rear door, USB audio input, COMFORT PKG front heated & ventilated seats, bi-xenon high intensity discharge (HID) projector headlamps, adaptive front lighting system, rain-sensing auto wipers w/mist control, 19" 7-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS all-season P235/55R19 mud/snow tires, REMOTE ENGINE START, WOOD & LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB, CROSS BARS, GLASS BREAKAGE SENSORS, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM auto sound levelizer (ASL), (12) speakers. MORE ABOUT US: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley Areas, It's Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. We're renowned in the greater Walnut Creek, Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models, plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA4CC143800
Stock: CC143800TX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 68,378 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,309$817 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Navigation System Premium Pkg Comfort Pkg Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Preferred Accessory Pkg Premium Audio System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Obsidian Parchment; Smooth Perforation Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA9CC151083
Stock: CC151083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 92,851 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,777$957 Below Market
Schlick Motors - Jackson / Missouri
2 Owner - Local Trade - No Accidents - Car Fax Certified with Excellent Service Records - 93k Miles - V6 Automatic Transmission - Heated and Cooled Front Leather Seats - Power Windows, Door Locks, and Seat - Memory Seating - Sunroof - Tilt - Cruise - Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Bluetooth - Back Up Camera - Navigation - Freshly Serviced and Ready to Hit the Road!! Don't Wait to Call and Schedule Your Test Drive Today at (573) 243-1500 Cause This Car Won't Last Long!! Remember to Like Us on Facebook and Follow Us Online at www.schlickmotors.com For a Full List of Inventory!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BAXCC128976
Stock: 128976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
