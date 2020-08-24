Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

3,293 listings
RX 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,293 listings
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    60,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,988

    $4,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    92,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,420

    $2,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    50,688 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,600

    $2,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    94,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,495

    $2,455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    82,615 miles

    $20,000

    $2,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    64,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    114,106 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $1,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    32,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,771

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    115,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    $1,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    59,015 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,597

    $1,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    99,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,485

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    63,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,885

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    certified

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    83,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,900

    $2,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    83,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,998

    $515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    109,788 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,355

    $580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT

    123,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,319

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    78,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,568

    $1,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 350

    112,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,250

    $1,221 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.220 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 1
    (15%)
Solid family SUV
anonymous70,05/18/2014
This vehicle is excellent. My wife loves her RX 350 and even though it's not as fun to drive as my Jaguar I can say with complete sincerity that if I had to choose between the two the Lexus would win every time. Handles well. Quiet. Extremely comfortable seats and ride. I'd highly recommend this SUV to anyone with a family. There is plenty of room for the kids in the back.
