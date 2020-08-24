Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
- 60,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,988$4,215 Below Market
Lynnes Nissan East - Bloomfield / New Jersey
2014 Lexus RX 350 Gray 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i AWD 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Drive Home Happy Promise, New Beginnings Automotive Financing - Our Goal 100% credit Approval, AWD, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4.398 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seat Trim, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: Prem AM/FM Audio w/Single CD Player, Spoiler, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4.398 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seat Trim, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: Prem AM/FM Audio w/Single CD Player, Spoiler. **Don't let price be your only driving motivation to buy your next car. Condition, Service History, Dealer Reputation & Customer Service are just as important!** *In order to reserve this price, financing with Lynnes may apply. Dealer fees may also apply. Call a Lynnes representative for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BA5E2038525
Stock: E2784P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 92,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,420$2,587 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Superb Condition, Hendrick Affordable. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! RX 350 trim. Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, LEXUS DISPLAY AUDIO PACKAGE, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST.KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, LEXUS DISPLAY AUDIO PACKAGE Backup Monitor, 7" Screen, Advanced Bluetooth, 12-Speaker Premium Audio System, Remote Controller, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB. Lexus RX 350 with Obsidian exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspectionBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA7EC246521
Stock: P6013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 50,688 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,600$2,975 Below Market
B&M Auto Sales - Oak Forest / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA8EC227119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,495$2,455 Below Market
Bob Maxey Lincoln - Detroit / Michigan
At Bob Maxey, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom, we intend to help you find a car you'll love. But, our relationship doesn't end there. Once you drive off the lot, you want to make sure that you get as much good use of out of it as possible. That's where our Award winning Service Center comes in. Basically, you'll know your vehicle is in good hands, from beginning to end.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZK1BA5E2013235
Stock: L0537U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,615 miles
$20,000$2,199 Below Market
Inver Grove Mitsubishi - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BA7E2460635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
TXCARWORLD - Dallas / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA2EC140380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,106 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$1,777 Below Market
A & A Auto Sales - Englewood / Colorado

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BAXEC243628
Stock: 9083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,771
Audi Sugar Land - Sugar Land / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA3EC140310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998$1,036 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Navigation Package Premium Package W/Blind Spot Monitor System Comfort Package Wheels: 19" X 7.5" Triple-Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 12-Speaker Premium Audio System Fire Agate Pearl Parchment; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2014 Lexus RX 350 is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This 2014 Lexus RX 350 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Lexus RX 350 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Previous service records are included, making this Lexus RX 350 extra special. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus RX 350 looks like has never been used. More information about the 2014 Lexus RX 350: The Lexus RX is categorized as a mid-sized luxury SUV, and it still carries enough amenities and horsepower to lead the segment a full 14 years after its 1998 introduction. The RX 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel, which equates to 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. The RX 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. With this mid-cycle refresh, Lexus has done more than enough to keep its popular SUV more than relevant in the luxury sport utility conversation. Interesting features of this model are plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA9EC137489
Stock: EC137489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 59,015 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,597$1,570 Below Market
Fairfield DriveTime - Fairfield / Ohio
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA5EC229359
Stock: 1420040814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,485
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
In Good Shape. RX 350 trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Power Liftgate, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, NAVIGATION PACKAGE , WHEELS: 19 X 7.5 TRIPLE-SPLIT 5-SPO. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/COPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION PACKAGE remote touch navigation controller, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, Lexus Insider, PREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Projector headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, WHEELS: 19 X 7.5 TRIPLE-SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM Tires: P235/55VR19 AS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB.MORE ABOUT USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZK1BA1EC136496
Stock: UC136496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 63,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,885
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
In Good Shape, L/ Certified, GREAT MILES 63,245! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, NAVIGATION PACKAGE . Call Us Today!OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION PACKAGE remote touch navigation controller, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite , SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, Lexus Insider, PREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change AssistPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyMORE ABOUT USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA0EC249129
Stock: UC249129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2014 Lexus RX 35083,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900$2,425 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
***COME SEE WHY THE RX IS THE NUMBER ONE SELLING LUXURY SUV IN AMERICA*** CLEAN CARFAX!!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA5EC244170
Stock: LP200589
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 83,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,998$515 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Boston - Somerville / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus RX 350 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE At Mercedes-Benz of Boston, we know that you have no shortage of options when it comes to picking which dealership to honor with your business. Our Mercedes-Benz dealership near Cambridge, MA, features a comprehensive inventory of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, along with expert service technicians and flexible financing options. Add in the customer-focused atmosphere we've cultivated, along with the perks we can offer as a Herb Chambers Company. OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PACKAGE smog-sensing auto recirculation, front illuminated scuff plates and rear cupholders, Headlamp Washers, Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Front Seat Power Cushion Extender, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Wheels: 19' x 7.5' Triple-Split 5-Spoke Aluminum, Tires: P235/55VR19 AS, Wood Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Shift Knob Heated, NAVIGATION PACKAGE remote touch navigation controller, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification Rear Spoiler 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA5EC249238
Stock: M137004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 109,788 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,355$580 Below Market
Plaza Lexus - Creve Coeur / Missouri
2014 Lexus RX 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i *AWD, *Sun Roof, *Navigation, *Leather Seats, *Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitior, AWD, Light Gray w/Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Plaza Lexus we have a huge selection of New and Pre-owned Vehicles. We carry all Makes and Models to meet every Customers needs. Please call one of our Certified Sales Professionals at 877-475-8135 to schedule a test drive. We are located just east of 270 on Olive Blvd at 777 Decker Ln, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BA8E2464211
Stock: E2464211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 123,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,319
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Navigation Package Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive 12-Speaker Premium Audio System Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Lexus RX 350 F Sport only has 123,477mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Lexus RX 350 F Sport offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2014 Lexus RX 350: The Lexus RX is categorized as a mid-sized luxury SUV, and it still carries enough amenities and horsepower to lead the segment a full 14 years after its 1998 introduction. The RX 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel, which equates to 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. The RX 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. With this mid-cycle refresh, Lexus has done more than enough to keep its popular SUV more than relevant in the luxury sport utility conversation. This model sets itself apart with plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BA9EC248528
Stock: EC248528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 78,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,568$1,263 Below Market
Tulley Buick GMC - Nashua / New Hampshire
Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, PARCHMENT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, COMFORT PACKAGE, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL PREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR.. INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION PACKAGE remote touch navigation controller, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, Lexus Insider, PREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Projector headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB, PARCHMENT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. EXPERTS REPORT Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE Reduced from $20,394. This RX 350 is priced $1,400 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBK1BAXE2036138
Stock: PA7142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 112,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,250$1,221 Below Market
Audi Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AS - IS NO WARRANTY, AWD/4X4, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V, 12-Speaker Premium Audio System, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone, CD player, Comfort Package, Compass, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intuitive Parking Assist, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, Lexus Insider, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Package, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Panic alarm, Power Liftgate, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Premium Package, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rails, Security system, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, Traction control, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BK1BAXEC239143
Stock: C239143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
