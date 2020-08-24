Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Navigation Package Premium Package W/Blind Spot Monitor System Comfort Package Wheels: 19" X 7.5" Triple-Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 12-Speaker Premium Audio System Fire Agate Pearl Parchment; Leather Seat Trim This 2014 Lexus RX 350 is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! This 2014 Lexus RX 350 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Lexus RX 350 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Previous service records are included, making this Lexus RX 350 extra special. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus RX 350 looks like has never been used. More information about the 2014 Lexus RX 350: The Lexus RX is categorized as a mid-sized luxury SUV, and it still carries enough amenities and horsepower to lead the segment a full 14 years after its 1998 introduction. The RX 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel, which equates to 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. The RX 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. With this mid-cycle refresh, Lexus has done more than enough to keep its popular SUV more than relevant in the luxury sport utility conversation. Interesting features of this model are plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2ZK1BA9EC137489

Stock: EC137489

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020