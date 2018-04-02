Used 2006 Lexus RX 330 for Sale Near Me

Bought this Pearl White 2006 RX used with 220k for $5500 in 2016. Original list was $38k ! Had noticed this line from Lexus when they came out in 2004 and thought they would make a good used vehicle at some point in the future. This one had been well maintained by the dealer and was a 1 owner vehicle. Noticed when purchased that the radiator had been recently replaced and that steering seemed a tad loosey-goosey but still safe. Everything worked and the drivetrain was strong with the brakes recently serviced. Month later noticed fluid on the garage floor that was coming from the steering rack. Bought a reman rack on line for $190 and had my trusty Toyota tech install for $275. Had the tie-rod ends, plugs, pump and timing belt all replaced after that..(had orig. plugs). New set of Cooper CS5 70K tires and alignment and she runs like new ! Numerous hot weather trips and mileage seems to be averaging about 21.9 but at 75-80mph with the A/C on. Would highly recommend the RX !...Smooth ride, quiet, 18.5 gal tank...Super deals on used high mileage RX's ...and they use Toyota Highlander parts. Update 2-20-20...Still going strong and recently had intake manifold leak resealed after noticing antifreeze odor under the hood...$460.

Read more