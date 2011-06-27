Recently bought a used lexus rx350 suv from a lexus dealership in santa monica ca. The price of the car was about 9998.00 before taxes. Thought i did enough research for it before i bought it but i was mistaken. but I didn't take into consideration of dealing with the excitement of buying a car and a high pressure salesmen hovering around me. Those things really get into the way when you buy a used car. First off when i checked engine oil it was clean. Which is a good sign. Then i check the transmission oil and it was very dirty and unclean looking. First bad sign. Then checked the engine air filter which was brand new. Good sign. But forgot to check the cabin air filter. Which i found out later had never been changed... ever, which is a bad sign for maintenance from the owners. The salesmen didn't want me to touch this stuff but i did it anyways. On the test ride i missed several things...the air conditioning system was weak. The ride was bouncy. These missed items didn't come out til later after the driving the car for several hours. Knew i had to buy expensive struts for it and the air conditioning system was getting weaker and weaker as i drove it. Thought i was in for a very expensive air conditioning service. When i finally inspected the cabin air filter which was in the glove box i discovered that the filter was piled up high with every type of debris on it. Not sure how the air conditioning system even worked. Changing it out solved the problem and hopefully it didn't damage the system elsewhere. But it is blowing hard and strong for now. As for the struts will have to buy some kyb shocks over ebay and have someone install them for me. Kyb struts seems to be the choice for japanese cars. Other things i missed. I looked at the radiator fluid when i opened the radiator cap and it was brown which means rust...another bad sign. In the process of cleaning and flushing that right now...but is a long process of emptying the radiator...putting chemicals in it and flushing again and again then putting the right type of coolant that toyota uses. Also in the process of changing the trans fluid, another long process because toyota takes a special trans fluid. And the bolts are hard to get to for the transmission pan and all those bolts. But the list goes on. Checked for leaks underneath it and there was no leaks which is a good sign. But when i got home i noticed there was leaking oil underneath the car. Not sure if they put some of that space age stuff in the trans or engine to stop the leak temporary...but will have to deal with that problem later. So there you have it...what not to do when you buy a used car. I should have walked away when i saw that dirty trans oil and that brown rusted looking coolant in the radiator but i didn't. And i should have known by the carfax that had 6 service records of just engine oil changes only...just not good enough. Hopefully i can get all these thing sorted out because the vehicle is very clean inside and out. Also the thieves hit the car last nite. They wanted the covers for the roof rack it has. They just pop off at the ends of the roof rack and are easy to steal. Someone must have stole theirs and now they are returning the favor on me. Also those little roof rack covers that hide the bolts are about $50.00 bucks apiece.

Read more