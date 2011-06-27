Vehicle overview

Since its inception in 1990, Lexus has made a habit of producing quality vehicles that appeal to multitudes of luxury-segment buyers. A great example is the ever-popular RX-series luxury crossover SUV. Fully redesigned for 2010, the Lexus RX 350 doesn't stray too far from its successful formula of pleasant driving dynamics, a "just right" five-passenger size, a cabin full of luxury features and impeccable build quality.

Understandably, Lexus took a conservative approach when it reworked its bread-and-butter crossover. The tweaks made to this new-generation RX include a slight increase in width (though other dimensions remain essentially unchanged), bigger standard wheels (18s versus 17s), bigger brakes, a new six-speed transmission, more airbags (now at 10), a keyless ignition system and a new mouse-like multifunction controller for the navigation system that's actually both clever and intuitive to use. One downside to these new features, however, is that they contribute to the new 2010 RX 350's weight gain -- it's up more than 400 pounds compared to last year's model.

However, you won't need to e-mail the "Biggest Loser" to ask if they have a vehicular-themed show coming up -- the increased poundage hasn't marred the 2010 RX 350's performance. If anything, we've found the new RX to be more athletic than the outgoing model, thanks to sharpened steering and a revamped suspension. A new double-wishbone rear suspension setup not only improves handling but provides a little more cargo space behind the seats, thanks to its more compact design.

Compared to its competition, the 2010 Lexus RX 350 still serves as a fine example of what a luxury crossover SUV should be. Yes, those looking for sportier corner-carving machines would still be better served by the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Infiniti FX35. And those needing third-row accommodations should check out the Cadillac SRX, Mercedes-Benz R350 or Volvo XC90. However, if you're interested in a plush, convenience-laden five-passenger crossover, it doesn't get much better than the RX 350.