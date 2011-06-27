  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(180)
Appraise this car

2010 Lexus RX 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium cabin appointments, plush ride, composed handling, energetic acceleration, comfortable seating front and rear, user-friendly multifunction controller.
  • No third-seat option, expensive options packages, not as entertaining to drive as sportier rivals.
List Price Range
$11,995 - $17,365
Used RX 350 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although competitors offer superior driving dynamics, the 2010 Lexus RX 350 will impress luxury crossover SUV shoppers who value plush ride quality, exceptional fit and finish, and ample day-to-day utility.

Vehicle overview

Since its inception in 1990, Lexus has made a habit of producing quality vehicles that appeal to multitudes of luxury-segment buyers. A great example is the ever-popular RX-series luxury crossover SUV. Fully redesigned for 2010, the Lexus RX 350 doesn't stray too far from its successful formula of pleasant driving dynamics, a "just right" five-passenger size, a cabin full of luxury features and impeccable build quality.

Understandably, Lexus took a conservative approach when it reworked its bread-and-butter crossover. The tweaks made to this new-generation RX include a slight increase in width (though other dimensions remain essentially unchanged), bigger standard wheels (18s versus 17s), bigger brakes, a new six-speed transmission, more airbags (now at 10), a keyless ignition system and a new mouse-like multifunction controller for the navigation system that's actually both clever and intuitive to use. One downside to these new features, however, is that they contribute to the new 2010 RX 350's weight gain -- it's up more than 400 pounds compared to last year's model.

However, you won't need to e-mail the "Biggest Loser" to ask if they have a vehicular-themed show coming up -- the increased poundage hasn't marred the 2010 RX 350's performance. If anything, we've found the new RX to be more athletic than the outgoing model, thanks to sharpened steering and a revamped suspension. A new double-wishbone rear suspension setup not only improves handling but provides a little more cargo space behind the seats, thanks to its more compact design.

Compared to its competition, the 2010 Lexus RX 350 still serves as a fine example of what a luxury crossover SUV should be. Yes, those looking for sportier corner-carving machines would still be better served by the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Infiniti FX35. And those needing third-row accommodations should check out the Cadillac SRX, Mercedes-Benz R350 or Volvo XC90. However, if you're interested in a plush, convenience-laden five-passenger crossover, it doesn't get much better than the RX 350.

2010 Lexus RX 350 models

The 2010 Lexus RX 350 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that seats five. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, 10-way power front seats, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, wood interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a nine-speaker stereo (with a CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted controls and an auxiliary audio jack) and second-row seats that slide and recline.

Options include a number of packages. The Sport package adds 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and Lexus' Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) system. The Premium package adds leather seating, a sunroof, a power rear liftgate, driver seat memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an iPod input/interface. Selecting this package allows further upgrades via the Comfort package (heated and ventilated front seats, bi-xenon adaptive headlights and rain-sensing wipers) and the Luxury package (19-inch wheels, retractable outside mirrors, upgraded leather seating, a side-monitoring system, a wood and leather steering wheel, extendable front seat cushions). The Navigation package (requires the Premium package) includes a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic, a back-up camera, Bluetooth and upgraded speakers.

Individual options include park assist, a premium Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a dual-rear-screen DVD entertainment system, a head-up display and the Pre-Collision System (which primes the brakes and tightens the seatbelts if a collision is deemed imminent). Many of the various package features are also available à la carte.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Lexus RX 350 has been completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 rated at 275 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque powers the 2010 Lexus RX 350. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and buyers have a choice of either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Lexus claims either version will run from zero to 60 mph in about 7.5 seconds.

Fuel economy estimates stand at 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for the FWD model, with the AWD version rating 1 mpg less. Properly equipped, the RX 350 can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The RX 350 comes standard with no fewer than 10 airbags, which include front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and dual front knee bags. Standard stability and traction control systems as well as antilock brakes with brake assist are on hand to help one avoid an accident in the first place.

Driving

In true Lexus fashion, the 2010 Lexus RX 350 possesses a smooth and sophisticated personality. Acceleration is swift and silent, thanks to the 3.5-liter V6 and quiet cabin. This is first and foremost a luxury vehicle, and as such, the standard suspension is tuned more for a plush ride than sporty handling, though it never feels the least bit floaty. Those seeking a firmer dynamic should consider the Sport package, which includes a sport-tuned suspension along with 19-inch wheels fitted with performance tires. Even fitted with the latter, however, the refined RX 350 still leans more toward an isolated ride than an enthusiast-oriented, involving drive.

Interior

Although the RX 350 is an entry-level luxury SUV, the cabin gives the impression that this could be the company's flagship. Real wood and high-quality leather trim make for a rich ambience, and the optional Mark Levinson sound system rivals the best systems available anywhere. In addition to voice command capability, the optional navigation system employs Remote Touch, a new interface that replaces the former touchscreen setup with a mouse-like controller located on the center console. Remote Touch is immediately intuitive and generally easier to use than interfaces offered by the RX 350's competitors.

Rear passengers will be quite comfortable thanks to the seat's reclining and sliding adjustments. That seat is split 40/20/40 to optimize both passenger comfort and cargo-carrying flexibility. When it's time to turn this luxury cruiser into a beast of burden, the RX 350 is ready with 40 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats up and 80 cubes with those seats down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lexus RX 350.

5(56%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
180 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 180 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid B+ Performer
Dallas owners 8/2009,10/04/2010
Owners for over a year now. Great highway cruiser (frequent 2-5 hr trips); very quiet and comfortable. Front seats are superb! Very nice instrument display, especially when driving at night. Storage b/t seats is very nice idea and quite convenient. Very nice balance b/t handling and ride - I laugh every time I see discussion about "handling" and SUVs - if you want sports car handling - buy a sports car! The RX is a very good choice for those wanting comfort with a healthy dose of versatility.
T’was a wonderful vehicle!
Mark,02/01/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I loved my 2010 RX350, but recently traded in for a 2017 RX350 solely because I’m (according to my wife) spoiled. It had 123,480 miles on it an rode and drove like it was new. No mechanical problems, no squeaks or rattles, nothing. (Heck, when I traded my 2004 RX 350 for the 2010 it was just as good). My only gripe about the 2010 was there was no overhead place to secure sunglasses and the location of the USB and other charging ports (cigarette lighter style plug in) was very awkward (in the inside BOTTOM of the console).
Don't believe the few bad reviews
huntid,07/02/2010
Do not believe the few bad reviews here. I STRONGLY believe, in my opinion only, that these are spies from the other car companies, the closest competitors writing some of this nonsense. Just a warning. Use your common sense. I have owned the car for almost a year now. Fact: it is the smoothest and quietest SUV you can buy. People are posting that it's a little trucky but there is a little truth to that, but please note this is the best of all competitors out there. Fact: center console does fail miserably in design. But, I can live with it. I just drove to the Sequioas and a new X5 overheated, I just zoomed by laughing. Fact: Lexus is the most reliable car available
FANTASTIC
Frank Miller,12/04/2010
I have owned several different new auto- mobiles and this is definitely the finest of them all. I have 10000 miles on it and haven't had to do anything but regular service. It is a combination of quality and pride of ownership. The satisfaction of owning a car that you can get in and go without worrying what needs to be fixed is wonderful. I feel that it is the finest car on the road for me. I love my RX 350. I would recommend it to anyone! The quality is worth the extra money!
See all 180 reviews of the 2010 Lexus RX 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Lexus RX 350
More About This Model

It's fitting that the 2010 Lexus RX 350 was introduced in Napa Valley, California, the heartland of American wineries. When crafting a delicate Pinot Noir, taking a conservative approach is well advised. One false step can be the difference between perfection and swill. And much like a fine wine, Lexus' best-selling vehicle was developed carefully in a measured, logical fashion; one false, radical step could mean the difference between star and also-ran.

Though at a passing glance the 2010 RX 350 looks similar to the outgoing model, not much is shared between the two. Yet with the exception of semi-significant increases in track width (2.2 inches front, 2.6 inches rear), most key dimensions are similar to last year's RX. However, with a weight gain of more than 400 pounds, the 2010 RX 350 is substantially more full-bodied.

There are a couple of solid reasons for the increased mass — a more robust structure to promote greater crashworthiness and more standard features. The latter include heavier 18-inch wheels and tires (versus last year's 17s), bigger brakes and a keyless ignition system. Because of the typical negative effects on performance and fuel economy, we usually regard weight gain with the same disdain as The Biggest Loser fitness instructors do. Yet it doesn't seem to affect the new RX 350 which, based on our back-to-back drives of 2009 and 2010 editions, feels more athletic thanks to sharpened steering and a revamped suspension. The latter features a rear double-wishbone setup that not only improves handling but opens up more cargo space behind the seats thanks to its more compact design.

In addition to its more composed road manners, the 2010 Lexus RX 350 also brings an easier way to operate its available navigation system. Called Remote Touch, the new interface replaces the former touchscreen setup with a mouselike controller located on the center console. The new interface is immediately intuitive and a comfort to those spooked by previous exposure to multifunction controllers (iDrive, anyone?).

As before, the Lexus RX 350 is a pleasant drive. Incrementally improved, the latest RX should prove to be as palatable to luxury SUV consumers as a carefully crafted Pinot Noir.

Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 Overview

The Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 is offered in the following submodels: RX 350 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lexus RX 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 Base is priced between $11,995 and$17,365 with odometer readings between 72379 and168683 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lexus RX 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lexus RX 350 for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2010 RX 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 72379 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lexus RX 350.

Can't find a used 2010 Lexus RX 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,281.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,251.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,448.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,983.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lexus RX 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RX 350 lease specials

