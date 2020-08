Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon

Check out this gently-used 2017 Lexus RX we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Lexus RX RX 350 offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus RX. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ultra White AWD Lexus enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Lexus RX. A rare find these days.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BZMCA0HC089690

Stock: LU3338

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-22-2020