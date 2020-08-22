Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

My wife's car, but I drive when we are together; about 75% of total miles. I am getting used to the engine groaning. The 8-speed transmission regularly upshifts when it can't maintain speed and shifts back down within four seconds, then repeats. It is the constant attempt to keep engine revs under 1,800 rpm for fuel economy that causes the groaning and very slight vibration. The engine is laboring, even under the light throttle of a gentle driver, the revs are so low. Downshifting manually a gear or two completely eliminates it, making the engine very smooth and quiet. The transmission is reluctant to downshift when speed drops on a hill with throttle still applied. When climbing a steep hill into our neighborhood, I must make a sharp turn. I feather the throttle to time my speed reduction to reach 6 or 7 mph as I reach the sharp corner, still climbing steeply. As I turn it gets steeper and I add throttle. The speed drops further because it's still in third gear. The torque converter sounds like it is being abused. The car slows to about two mph, slower than I want to go before dropping to second, but if I add enough throttle to make it downshift when it should it would surge ahead too strongly for the turn. It never selects first, which is what is needed. I now shift manually every time I climb any hill to prevent these problems. When I do, the engine is quiet, smooth, sounds happy at 2,000-2,500 rpm and of course there is no hunting. The transmission programming must have been done on flat land with fuel economy paramount. Positive effects are my gentle driving and their crummy programming have produced 25.5 mpg combined over many tanks of gas, which is well above EPA estimates. Beating EPA estimates by 15% is typical for me, but I can do it without such substandard transmission performance. One last transmission observation; when cruising gently, then deciding to pass, upon adding a lot of throttle suddenly the car does nothing for almost two seconds as it thinks, revs, drops several gears (all at once, to its credit) and finally takes off. Planning is required. Otherwise a great car. Very quiet, smooth riding, nice seat and steering wheel memory setup, 10,000 mi oil changes, very high quality materials with the luxury pkg. Lane Keeping Assist rarely works. Neither headlight system available, standard or optional, turns the headlights with the steering wheel, even though it is badly needed for curvy back road driving. Lexus incorrectly calls both systems "adaptive," which has always meant headlights swivelling with the steering wheel. Cornering lights with the optional LED headlights are very helpful when turning, but their light does not reach the light from the headlights and leaves a big dark area between them. Swiveling headlights would fix that. My BMW's truly adaptive bi-xenons with cornering lights that meet the edges of the high beams are far superior. Adaptive Bi-xenon means both low and high beams swivel. Wonderful for curvy roads, which is all we have around here. My tread depth gauge shows fast tire wear despite 98th percentile on gentleness. Power steering is easy at low speeds, as it should be. Overhead view with backup camera beside it can be selected to display automatically at 6 mph and below. It is terrific for parking. My wife loves this car. I like it a lot despite its flaws. Update Jan. 2018. Now back in Texas, our permanent home, the hills are gone and so are the groans and my dissatisfaction. The car shines in severe weather. The automatic seat heaters work great, the HVAC warms or cools the car quickly with less noise than thought possible and the seats are ultra comfortable (luxury package). The overhead camera system continues to satisfy. It is wonderful for parking straight in the middle of a parking space. Niggles - the cargo net came with a useless vinyl case that interferes with its function and I had to move it forward to the shopping bag hooks to get it out of the way and leave some room behind it for bigger things. Like every car I have ever seen, the spare is installed with the inflation valve facing down so that a very heavy wheel and tire (20") has to be lifted to air it up. It is so heavy I put it back in upside down and even though it cannot be bolted down. We both habitually select SPORT on the rotary transmission selector in front of the armrest, and arm the conventional cruise control which we prefer (hold button on end of stalk in for three seconds) every time we start the car. The transmission is much more responsive in SPORT and worth any small reduction in gas mileage. The adaptive cruise control is nice on a long trip, but it slows down so smoothly when coming up behind slower traffic that I don't notice, and interferes with my carefully timed passing plan. We love that the power windows slow down before stopping. There is no perfect car and this is a nice one.

