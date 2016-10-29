Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California

Premium Plus Pkg Navigation System In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Navigation System 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels Preferred Accessory Pkg Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Solid Paint CLEAN CARFAX AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED CAR. HAS EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY AND RECORDS (SEE THE CARFAX FOR THEM) This 2005 Lexus RX 330 with 130,597mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Lexus RX 330 is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJGA31U350051043

Stock: 50051043

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020