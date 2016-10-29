Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 for Sale Near Me
- 127,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$2,961 Below Market
- 190,784 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,020$2,704 Below Market
- 95,839 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,648$1,862 Below Market
- 159,217 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900$1,630 Below Market
- 129,320 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490
- 174,200 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 173,470 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 187,973 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$839 Below Market
- 130,602 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,951$719 Below Market
- 171,787 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$775 Below Market
- 167,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950$1,411 Below Market
- 123,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,295$607 Below Market
- 200,902 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,385$479 Below Market
- 114,209 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$1,323 Below Market
- 98,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$450 Below Market
- 213,823 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$1,225 Below Market
- 212,772 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,373 Below Market
- 160,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,818$920 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 330
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 330
m murphy,04/28/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
A great car for road trips. One major unresolved issue: advised two years ago of a recall for dashboard cracks. Have received mail notices of the recall. Countless calls to dealer (Lexus of Tampa Bay) to get the new dash installed have gone nowhere. The story is they are waiting for supply from the manufacturer, give us a new date every time we call for availability of new dash. Now they don't return calls when we leave messages with the service department. As on 10/29/2016 we are STILL waiting for the replacement dash. We have been waiting over two years since the original recall notice. We would consider buying a newer version of this car but the service issue is leaving a VERY bad taste.
