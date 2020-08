Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

12.3" Navigation System Wheels: 20" X 8" Split 5-Spoke Dark Silver Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof Premium Package Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Lexus Safety System Plus Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Espresso Walnut Interior Wood Trim Accessory Package Touch-Free Power Rear Door Heated Leather Steering Wheel Door Edge Guards Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Lexus RX 350 is offered to you for sale by Lexus of Clearwater. This Lexus includes: WHEELS: 20 BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT POWER TILT HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM ESPRESSO WALNUT INTERIOR WOOD TRIM CAVIAR PREMIUM PACKAGE 12.3 NAVIGATION SYSTEM LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Lexus RX 350 is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus RX 350. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus RX 350 , superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. This 2016 Lexus RX 350 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. This Lexus RX 350 comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Lexus decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. More information about the 2016 Lexus RX 350: The Lexus RX has the savvy ability to do it all. It's both luxurious and sporty, all while maintaining an air of practicality. Lexus made the choice to sell the RX with only two rows of seats. The upshot is that the interior of the Lexus RX feels cavernous, offering up the kind of rear seat legroom that's more commonly found in luxury cars. All this, despite still offering plenty of cargo space behind the rear seats. Engine options are powerful and smooth, while its ample ground clearance allows for light off road duty when needed. With a base price below $42,000, the Lexus RX competes with other SUVs on the market from luxury manufacturers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Strengths of this model include go-anywhere ride height, available all-wheel drive, premium comfort levels, hybrid model., Bold styling, and modern and refined engine options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BZMCA3GC035931

Stock: GC035931

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-09-2020