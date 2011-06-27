  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(107)
2002 Lexus RX 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-appointed interior, perfect road manners, excellent crash-test results, optional four-wheel drive.
  • Allergic to major off-highway work, cumbersome LCD screen in center of dash, feels more like a minivan than an SUV.
Lexus RX 300 for Sale
List Price
$4,395
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looks like an SUV (sort of). Drives like a car. That's why this is Lexus' best-selling vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Lexus was the first automaker to offer a true car-based luxury SUV, and consumers have rewarded the company by making the RX 300 the best-selling Lexus in the land. Touted upon introduction as a "new breed of SUV," the RX 300 is supposed to offer the style, versatility and poor-weather traction of a four-wheel-drive sport-ute without negatively affecting ride, fuel economy or ease of entry/exit. We would deem the mission a success.

Rather than employ a conventional body-on-frame design, Lexus built the RX 300 on a unibody platform that shares more than a passing resemblance with the Toyota Camry. With dimensions similar to those of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the RX 300 can be classified a midsize SUV, thanks to a maximum cargo capacity measurement of 75 cubic feet.

Powering the RX 300 is a smooth-revving 3.0-liter V6 producing 220 horsepower and 222 pound-feet of torque. Eighty percent of peak torque is available as low as 1,600 rpm, which translates into spirited acceleration around town. The all-wheel-drive version sprints from rest to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is about average for a midsize SUV.

Equipped with a silky four-speed automatic transmission and riding on a four-wheel independent suspension sprung with MacPherson struts at each corner, the RX 300 drives just like a lighter, marginally more nimble minivan. With a large, rakish windshield and goofy front quarter-windows, the view from the driver seat imparts the same feel as a Toyota Sienna.

Unlike the Sienna, the RX 300 can be had with your choice of front-wheel drive or full-time four-wheel drive. Not only does the front-wheel-drive version perform better and get better fuel economy, but it benefits from standard electronic traction control to improve poor weather performance. Four-wheelers include a viscous center differential that directs torque to the wheels with the most traction whenever slippage occurs.

The RX 300 tackles daily driver tasks quite well. The softly sprung suspension soaks up road irregularities, the steering is light and linear, and the brakes are quite strong. However, when it comes to serious work, whether on or off the road, the Lexus proves ill-equipped. It lacks a low-range transfer case for anything more than light off-roading, and maximum towing capacity is 3,500 pounds, which is 3,000 pounds less than a 4x4 Jeep Grand Cherokee V8. Don't expect to canyon-carve, either, as the suspension lets the body roll excessively when the RX is pushed hard in turns.

Inside, the RX 300 is spacious and comfortable up front; less so on the low-mounted rear bench. The optional leather package includes cowhide on the seating surfaces and headrests, and the stuff actually feels like leather instead of vinyl. Dashboard materials and instruments feel substantial and are obviously shared with a number of other Toyota products. Safety highlights include standard side airbags and stability control (Toyota's VSC), and the RX 300 scores highly in federal government crash tests.

Our primary gripe with the interior has to do with the gimmicky LCD screen mounted in the center of the dash. Audio and climate control functions partially rely on information displayed here, and because the screen is so large, the knobs and buttons for the stereo and climate control are squashed and small. It is distracting and ergonomically inferior to proper switchgear.

With its long list of luxury and safety features, Lexus is able to offer a lot of car (in the guise of a truck) for a reasonable amount of money. While we wouldn't recommend the RX to anyone with serious off-road aspirations, it fulfills its intended mission of giving semi-affluent buyers a vehicle with the look and function of an SUV without the annoying truck-like ride and handling common to the class.

2002 Highlights

Other than the Nakamichi audio system value package no longer being available, there are no changes for the RX 300 this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Lexus RX 300.

5(80%)
4(16%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

lEXUS RX300 REVIEW AFTER 10 YEARS
nahash,02/07/2013
Hi, I have this car for 10 years now with 220k In general it was a great car very comfi to drive. It had few small problems but 2 problems that I want to share with all potential owners. One is with the anti lock brake sensors. During the 10 years had to change 2 anti lock sensors. 1000$ cost for each.Lexus built the antilock sensor into the drive shafts so there are 4 sensors in this car as it is a 4 wheel drive ( 4 shafts). In order to change the sensor the shaft must be replaced with a cost close to 1000$. Other issue is the timing belt. This model has a timing belt that must be changed around the 180k with a cost to the customer of close to 1000$. so be aware this is what you will face
This car saved my life
asimkhan0620,01/06/2011
If there was a higher rating for build quality and reliability besides excellent, this car would get it. As a senior in high school my parents allowed me to drive this car to school and back. However, one day coming back home i was stopped in a construction zone. A car going around 60 mph apparently did not realize that i was stopped in front and nailed my back bumper. I felt the impact but the car beautifully absorbed the blow. I was so grateful i was driving a truck, a high quality lexus truck, as the accident could have been a lot worse. as the accident could have been a lot worse.
Luxury, Quality, Safety
JohnDTW,02/26/2002
A friend and I went to a nearby Lexus dealer, checking out SUVs for him. An hour and a half and he was out the door with a new RX300. I was extremely impressed with the treatment he was given; I decided to lease an RX300. I received the same respect he was given. This SUV is meticulous! It's bank-vault solid, rides great, and the AWD is flawless. It's not a typical thirtysomething "guy car" and not the coolest SUV out there, but I'm one guy who thinks this SUV is great.
The Greatest Car I Have Ever Owned
drewlane84,10/26/2012
This is the greatest car I have ever owned. I bought the car certified pre-owned in 2005 and I am absolutely impressed with the quality. After observing my father's current Toyota Prius, which has all of the trims, my Lexus feels luxurious and opulent compared to the hard leather in his car. Every time I turn the key, I do not have to worry about whether the car will start. (I still don't know what the check engine light looks like, and the car is 10 years old.) The only problem is the antenna. It just...stops working. I've put three on the car, but Lexus paid for them all in full. This car is better than most new cars and can still outperform them. It's a great college-kid car, hands-down.
See all 107 reviews of the 2002 Lexus RX 300
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Lexus RX 300

Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 Overview

The Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 is offered in the following submodels: RX 300 SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

