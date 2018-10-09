Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 for Sale Near Me
3,293 listings
- 87,432 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,984$3,142 Below Market
- 43,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$4,159 Below Market
- 200,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,900$2,759 Below Market
- 124,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,295$2,644 Below Market
- 118,088 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988$1,853 Below Market
- 74,587 miles
$12,935$3,403 Below Market
- 101,369 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,993$2,448 Below Market
- 69,856 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,985$2,783 Below Market
- 207,687 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,757$1,524 Below Market
- 86,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990
- 154,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,486$1,159 Below Market
- 99,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,495
- 39,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$2,837 Below Market
- 123,531 miles
$8,999$1,470 Below Market
- 87,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$1,753 Below Market
- 119,755 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,888$1,003 Below Market
- 179,789 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,495$1,127 Below Market
- 97,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,197 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350
Overall Consumer Rating4.541 Reviews
Vikings Fan,09/10/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought my 2009 a year ago in 2017. Had no problems with the car until a few weeks ago, the car started smoking and I managed to stop the car in my driveway to notice that the oil was leaking out. Towed to a mechanic and they said there was a pinhole in the oil cooler hose. Apparently this was a defect in Toyota's and Lexus vehicles and Toyota sent a letter out to fix this for free up until 2013. I wish I had known this. If you own this vehicle and have not had this replaces, I would recommend going to a mechanic to see if it still has the old rubber hose and get it replaced. I am lucky that the engine didn't get ruined.
