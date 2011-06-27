  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 350
  4. Used 2016 Lexus RX 350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,900
See RX 350 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/537.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,900
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Heated Espresso Walnut Steering Wheelyes
Matte Bamboo Steering Wheelyes
Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood Steering Wheelyes
8" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
Dual-Screen Rear-Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Two-Tone Instrument Panelyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
8" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Heated Matte Bamboo Steering Wheelyes
Espresso Walnut Interior Wood Trimyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Espresso Walnut Steering Wheelyes
Color Heads Up Displayyes
Heated Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood Steering Wheelyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Matte Linear Dark Mocha Interior Trimyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Power Folding Heated Rear Seatsyes
Matte Bamboo Interior Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Panoramic Moonroofyes
20" Gray Metallic Alloy Wheels w/Machined Finishyes
Touch-Free Power Rear Dooryes
Moonroofyes
Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Maximum cargo capacity56.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight5666 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Noble Brown, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,900
235/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RX 350 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles