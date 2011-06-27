  1. Home
2014 Lexus RX 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and attractive cabin with high-quality materials
  • plush ride
  • comfortable rear seating
  • generous standard features.
  • No third-row seat option
  • finicky electronics interface
  • counter-productive F Sport version.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Lexus RX 350 is an appealing choice for a luxury crossover SUV, particularly if a smooth ride and luxurious interior are priorities.

Vehicle overview

With all the premium-brand crossovers on the road, it's easy to forget which one blazed the trail for these luxury car-based SUVs. When it hit the streets some 15 years ago, the Lexus RX gave consumers the plush ride, bulletproof reliability and low ownership costs expected of the brand, along with a fair measure of cargo capacity and foul-weather capability. Other entries quickly flooded the market. But despite this tidal wave of competitors, the 2014 Lexus RX 350 is still a very appealing choice for a luxury crossover.

With the latest RX 350 you're still getting all of the above qualities, plus a smooth V6 engine, comfortable seating for five and a handsome cabin featuring top-notch materials and assembly quality. You'll also find plenty of standard features here, along with a nice collection of useful convenience and high-tech options. There's not much to find fault with either, as the only significant downsides are the lack of a third-row seat and an electronics interface that takes more of your attention to operate than we prefer.

If either of these are concerns for you, we'd point you toward the seven-passenger 2014 Acura MDX and 2014 Infiniti QX60. The Infiniti has the bigger third-row seat of the two, but the Acura is more involving to drive. In addition, both have very easy to use audio-navigation systems. As five-passenger alternatives go, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volkswagen Touareg are pretty upscale despite their lack of a luxury badge, while the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 are all excellent smaller luxury crossovers. Overall, though, the Lexus RX 350 remains in the top tier among premium-brand crossover SUVs, even if it is no longer the undisputed segment leader.

2014 Lexus RX 350 models

The 2014 Lexus RX 350 seats five people and is available in two trim levels: standard and F Sport. The hybrid RX 450h is covered in a separate review.

The RX 350, which is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, foglamps, LED running lamps, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with two-way power-adjustable lumbar, a leather-wrapped power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining rear seat, cloth upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard electronic features include the Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a nine-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. Those with iPhone 4S or 5 models can also use the voice-operated Siri Eyes Free feature, which allows you to listen to and create (via voice) texts and e-mails via the vehicle's speaker system, as well as hear sports scores, weather forecasts, appointment reminders and even turn-by-turn directions.

The F Sport includes all-wheel drive and the contents of the Premium and Comfort packages (detailed below) as well as 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, an eight-speed automatic transmission, special exterior styling elements, special interior trim and perforated leather upholstery.

There are many packages available, some of which require the purchase of one to obtain another. For the standard RX 350, the Premium package adds a sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, leather upholstery and driver memory settings. There's also a version of this package that also includes a blind spot monitoring system. The Comfort package adds automatic wipers, xenon headlamps and heated and ventilated front seats (which are also available separately).

The Display Audio package gets you a rearview camera, a larger 7-inch central display screen, Bluetooth phonebook download capabilities, the Lexus Remote Touch electronics interface, the Enform suite of app-based features and a 12-speaker sound system with HD radio. The Navigation package adds the Display Audio contents along with a navigation system (with 8-inch display) and voice controls.

The Luxury package (standard RX 350 only) features 19-inch wheels, LED headlamps, 10-way power front seats, a heated wood and leather steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery, a 115-volt power outlet for the rear seat area and a smog-sensing auto climate control recirculation.

The Navigation and Luxury packages can be enhanced with a head-up display, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system. The F Sport's wheels and special styling can be added to the front-drive RX 350 via the available Sport package. Other stand-alone options include front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision warning/braking system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Lexus RX 350 sees just a few changes, including a new 115-volt power outlet for the backseat, the addition of brake priming to the pre-collision warning system and, for newer iPhone owners, the integration of the Siri Eyes Free feature.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Lexus RX 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 270 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The F Sport model only comes with all-wheel drive and includes an eight-speed automatic.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive RX 350 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is average for the class. The F Sport was actually a little slower despite a more sophisticated transmission and its advantageous gearing.

EPA-estimated fuel economy with the six-speed automatic is 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive. The F Sport is rated at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Properly equipped, the RX 350 can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is less than most competitors can manage.

Safety

Every 2014 Lexus RX 350 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and the Safety Connect emergency communications system that includes automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and stolen vehicle location services.

Optional are parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system, a rearview camera and an adaptive cruise control system that includes a pre-collision warning and brake-priming system.

In Edmunds brake testing, an RX 350 came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 114 feet, which is 10 feet shorter than average. Curiously, in two separate tests of the supposedly sportier F Sport, it came to a stop in a disappointing 131 and 123 feet.

In government crash testing, the RX 350 received a rating of four stars out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the RX 350 the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The RX's seats/head restraints also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

When it comes to ride quality, the 2014 Lexus RX 350 doesn't disappoint. The compliant suspension and plentiful sound insulation isolate passengers from the outside world in a silent bubble of luxury. The 3.5-liter V6 is notably quiet, but it's also powerful enough to swiftly accelerate this crossover with ease. The softly sprung suspension never feels floaty, while the steering provides more weighting and response than on past RX models.

Still, those seeking a more engaging driving experience should consider the Acura MDX or Audi Q5. We don't recommend the RX 350 F Sport, as it suffers from an overly firm and poorly damped ride, with no appreciable increase in driving feedback or involvement. Worse still, its handling and braking numbers at our track were actually worse than those of the regular RX 350.

Interior

Upscale appointments and exceptional cabin materials make the 2014 Lexus RX 350 look and feel suitably expensive. When you opt for the Display Audio or Navigation packages you also get the Lexus Remote Touch system, which is a mouselike device that allows the user to move among a variety of icons on a large, centrally located screen. It's a nice idea and adds to the luxury ambience, but in practice we've found that the cumbersome on-screen menus and the controller's imprecise nature draw too much of your attention away from the road. On the upside, the optional Mark Levinson audio is one of the best sound systems on the market.

The front seats could use some extra adjustment range, and both thigh and lateral support are somewhat lacking. However, rear passengers will find the seating roomy and comfortable thanks to reclining and sliding adjustments. There's also ample luggage and cargo space, with as much as 40 cubic feet behind the 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats and 80 cubes with them stowed. There is no third-row seat, however.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lexus RX 350.

5(65%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(15%)
4.2
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid family SUV
anonymous70,05/18/2014
This vehicle is excellent. My wife loves her RX 350 and even though it's not as fun to drive as my Jaguar I can say with complete sincerity that if I had to choose between the two the Lexus would win every time. Handles well. Quiet. Extremely comfortable seats and ride. I'd highly recommend this SUV to anyone with a family. There is plenty of room for the kids in the back.
Options selection
jimt14,06/24/2014
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought a 2014 RX350 with all wheel drive and 19 inch wheels as options, not the Sport which has a sport tuned suspension also and is not recommended here. This set up gives great handling and a quiet smooth ride. After reading about a cushy ride and lack of feel for the road my biggest surprise was just the opposite with this set up.
Love my car
barbararaa1,08/31/2014
I leased my 2014 Lexus RX 350 last October, so it's been almost one year. Has all bells and whistles. I really love my car. Very quite ride, comfortable seats. Back seat passengers are pleased with all the leg room. Car feels very safe. The worst part of my Lexus experience was dealing with Lexus of Sacramento. But I have found other Lexus dealers much more professional for which I am very thankful.
CPO 2014
Just Chuck,04/19/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have the car now for three years. I've put 42,000 miles on it in that time, bringing the total mileage up to 62,000 +. I've had no reliability issues whatsoever. Maintenance has been limited to air and cabin filters, wiper blades, oil changes and tire rotations. The brake fluid was changed at 30K under the Lexus free maintenance for two years plan. The only thing I would give less than stellar reviews is the navigation system. It's so untrustworthy that I won't even use it to go any distances or to places I've never been before. Other than that, car is perfect. The reason I've been racking up the miles is trips from NY to FL, six roundtrips, and doing a lot of driving in Florida. It's perfect for that kind of travel, 11-12 hour days in the car. Quiet, comfortable, smooth riding, great AC, heated and ventilated seats, a very good Blu-Tooth system and stereo, and excellent headlights and seats. It's really everything you could want in a luxury SUV. I swapped out the Michellins at around 38K for Pirellis. Michellins still had some tread on them, but I was doing another trip to Florida, winter was coming, and I felt better with new rubber. MPG dropped about one MPG with the Pirellis, but I've noticed that the handling is superb. There's no real feedback, but it will take curved on and off ramps on parkways like it's on rails now- so that was surprising.
See all 20 reviews of the 2014 Lexus RX 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Lexus RX 350

Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Overview

The Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 is offered in the following submodels: RX 350 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lexus RX 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Base is priced between $17,495 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 44710 and102420 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT is priced between $22,499 and$22,499 with odometer readings between 63755 and63755 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lexus RX 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lexus RX 350 for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2014 RX 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,495 and mileage as low as 33079 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lexus RX 350.

Can't find a used 2014 Lexus RX 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 350 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,540.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,533.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 350 for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,559.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,341.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lexus RX 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RX 350 lease specials

