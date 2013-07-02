Used 2002 Lexus RX 300 for Sale Near Me

Hi, I have this car for 10 years now with 220k In general it was a great car very comfi to drive. It had few small problems but 2 problems that I want to share with all potential owners. One is with the anti lock brake sensors. During the 10 years had to change 2 anti lock sensors. 1000$ cost for each.Lexus built the antilock sensor into the drive shafts so there are 4 sensors in this car as it is a 4 wheel drive ( 4 shafts). In order to change the sensor the shaft must be replaced with a cost close to 1000$. Other issue is the timing belt. This model has a timing belt that must be changed around the 180k with a cost to the customer of close to 1000$. so be aware this is what you will face

Read more