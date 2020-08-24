Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Black
    certified

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    27,421 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $3,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse in White
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse

    35,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $3,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    40,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $2,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    51,272 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,790

    $3,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    70,305 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $1,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group in Purple
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group

    42,958 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,998

    $1,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    29,689 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,997

    $3,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group

    87,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,987

    $2,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Black
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    88,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,988

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    29,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,927

    $2,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    77,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $1,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group

    68,064 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,250

    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    79,462 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $11,993

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in White
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    96,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $11,982

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    65,395 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $14,950

    $1,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    83,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,979

    $535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    93,841 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,990

    $1,167 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    21,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,968

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick LaCrosse

Read recent reviews for the Buick LaCrosse
Overall Consumer Rating
4.424 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Great car
Matt,02/06/2016
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the Lacrosse for work and find myself driving it all of the time over the suburban. I'm 6-4 and fit great. Great quality for the price point.
Report abuse
