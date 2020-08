Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

Critz Buick GMC - Savannah / Georgia

PRICE DROP FROM $19,900, $2,900 below NADA Retail! Buick Certified, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 27,421! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (PCI) Driver Confidence Package #1 content, (IO6) Buick IntelliLink Radio with Navigation, AM/FM stereo and CD player and (UQS) Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 11-speaker system, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1 includes (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UE4) Following Distance Sensor Indicator, (UV6) Head-Up Display, (T3U) front halogen fog lamps and (T4F) Xenon Highintensity Discharge (HID) articulating headlamps, CARBON BLACK METALLIC, EBONY, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18' Sterling Silver painted aluminum wheels. E85 FlexFuel capability is not available in CA, CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NJ, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT and WA.), STEERING, POWER. AFFORDABILITY This LaCrosse is priced $2,900 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, $0 Deductible, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GB5G36FF211260

Stock: 211260P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-20-2020