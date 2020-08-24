Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me
- certified
2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group27,421 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,500$3,701 Below Market
Critz Buick GMC - Savannah / Georgia
PRICE DROP FROM $19,900, $2,900 below NADA Retail! Buick Certified, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 27,421! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (PCI) Driver Confidence Package #1 content, (IO6) Buick IntelliLink Radio with Navigation, AM/FM stereo and CD player and (UQS) Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 11-speaker system, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1 includes (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UE4) Following Distance Sensor Indicator, (UV6) Head-Up Display, (T3U) front halogen fog lamps and (T4F) Xenon Highintensity Discharge (HID) articulating headlamps, CARBON BLACK METALLIC, EBONY, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18' Sterling Silver painted aluminum wheels. E85 FlexFuel capability is not available in CA, CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NJ, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT and WA.), STEERING, POWER. AFFORDABILITY This LaCrosse is priced $2,900 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, $0 Deductible, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G36FF211260
Stock: 211260P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 35,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,999$3,852 Below Market
Michael's Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5GR8FF254201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,900$2,963 Below Market
Sunset Cadillac of Venice - Venice / Florida
*CARFAX ONE OWNER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NAVIGATION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *LEATHER*, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Rear Parking Sensors. Odometer is 4170 miles below market average!CALL, EMAIL, OR STOP BY TODAY FOR A NO OBLIGATION TEST DRIVE! PLEASE ASK FOR OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER, LYNDSAY AT 941-497-5800.My Internet pricing goal at Sunset Cadillac of Venice is to present Value Based Pricing to all of our customers.Our Pre-Owned Value Pricing is reached by gathering information on similar vehicles in our market daily to present a Fair Market Internet Price.This process allows me to accurately present Real Time Pricing on every Pre-Owned Vehicle.Our average vehicle is driven less than 9000 miles/year, is a non-smoker and garage kept.Here at Sunset Cadillac of Venice we have one goal in mind: Treat every customer in such a memorable way that when the purchase is completed they will share their experience with all of their friends and family!CALL, EMAIL, OR STOP BY TODAY FOR A NO OBLIGATION TEST DRIVE! PLEASE ASK FOR OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER, LYNDSAY AT 941-497-5800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G36FF253265
Stock: 20369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 51,272 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,790$3,029 Below Market
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. This Quicksilver Metallic 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group FWD is nicely equipped with a 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT, BlueTooth Technology, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Leather Seats, ABS brakes, Bose Centerpoint Premium 11-Speaker Surround Sound, Experience Buick Package, Following Distance Sensor Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Head-Up Display, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Oversized Power Moonroof, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Wheels: 18' Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4131 miles below market average!Lou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G31FF182475
Stock: B205077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 70,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,995$1,702 Below Market
Morse Road DriveTime - Columbus / Ohio
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR0FF157099
Stock: 1420040712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,998$1,422 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Driver Confidence Package #1 Moonroof; Power; Oversized Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Midnight Amethyst Metallic Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System; Buick Intellilink Radio With Navigation Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Fog Lamps; Front Halogen Forward Collision Alert Head-Up Display Headlamps; Articulating Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge (Hid); Xenon Projector Lamps With Adaptive Forward Lighting; Flash-To-Pass Feature Lane Departure Warning Light Neutral; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Premium Ii Preferred Equipment Group Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Seats; Front Bucket Sensor Indicator; Following Distance Side Blind Zone Alert With Lane Change Alert Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with a 90 Day or 4,000 mile warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5G3XFF322205
Stock: FF322205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 29,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,997$3,127 Below Market
Benedict Subaru - Norwich / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR6FF274072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,987$2,207 Below Market
Goldstein Buick GMC - Albany / New York
Summary **4 NEW TIRES** **CLEAN AUTOCHECK** **COOLED SEATS** **SUNROOF** **BOSE SOUND** Vehicle Details This is a white 2015 Buick Lacrosse Premium I. This is a large, upscale sedan. This unit is in excellent condition and has 87,193 miles. It has a clean AutoCheck history report. Equipment This unit has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine. It is equipped with premium chrome wheels. This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. See what's behind you with the backup camera. Set your preferred temperature with the dual-zone climate control system. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this model. The front seats can be heated or cooled to your preference. The heated steering wheel features cruise and audio controls. Let extra light in with the sunroof. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this model. Keep safely connected while in it with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. The satellite radio system gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This unit is equipped with numerous safety features, see below: Packages DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1: includes (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert; (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; (UFL) Lane Departure Warning; (UEU) Forward Collision Alert; (UE4) Following Distance Sensor Indicator; (UV6) Head-Up Display; (T3U) front halogen fog lamps and (T4F) Xenon Highintensity Discharge (HID) articulating headlamps **Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.** Additional Information This vehicle includes a 3 month/ 3,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty and Lifetime Car Washes at no additional charge to you! This vehicle is available at Goldstein Buick GMC, 1671 Central Ave., Colonie NY 12205. Call us at 518-869-2291 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5G3XFF155186
Stock: B20ENV13B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2020
- 88,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,988$1,745 Below Market
Paul Masse Chevrolet South - Wakefield / Rhode Island
Super Clean Buick Lacrosse at an affordable price! Carfax Guaranteed, the Lacrosse is nicely equipped with leather, power windows, power locks, cruise control, remote keyless entry, push button start, back up camera and alloy wheels. Priced $1,452 under Carfax suggested retail price. The Lacrosse has passed our Paul Masse inspection standards with flying colors and is ready for immediate delivery. Like all of our pre-owned vehicles, the Lacrosse comes with a FULL TANK OF GAS and TWO KEYS . We hope you enjoy our One-Price Car Buying Experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G35FF289738
Stock: WBL0013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 29,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,927$2,405 Below Market
Shults Toyota - Bradford / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5G31FF187320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995$1,543 Below Market
Woy Brothers Buick GMC - Somerset / Pennsylvania
SOLD(NEW) SUPER,SUPER CLEAN CAR !!!!!!!! GREAT PRICE !!!!! COME TEST DRIVE TODAY !!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G30FF322063
Stock: 57111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 68,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,250
Country Toyota - Pampa / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5G30FF134602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$11,993$1,404 Below Market
Dutch Miller Kia - Barboursville / West Virginia
This 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather is offered to you for sale by Dutch Miller Kia - Barboursville. More information about the 2015 Buick LaCrosse: The 2015 Buick LaCrosse has both style and attitude, with a curvy, bold look and advanced interior design. Ride, handling and overall refinement are up to world-class standards. From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse stands on the same high ground, in terms of features and the driving experience, as many luxury-brand cars, yet costs thousands less. Base models start at just about $33,000. Interesting features of this model are good value, upscale ride and refinement, attractive, well-designed interior, powerful V6 engine available, and Attractive styling DUTCH MILLER KIA 6400 ROUTE 60 EAST - BARBOURSVILLE, WV 25504 304-736-2600 OR 877-752-4699 EMAIL www.dutchmillerkia.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G30FF258512
Stock: F6015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 96,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$11,982$816 Below Market
Kendall Ford - Eugene / Oregon
Thank you for your interest in one of Kendall Ford Lincoln of Eugene's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather with 96,018mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Buick LaCrosse Leather. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2015 Buick LaCrosse: The 2015 Buick LaCrosse has both style and attitude, with a curvy, bold look and advanced interior design. Ride, handling and overall refinement are up to world-class standards. From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse stands on the same high ground, in terms of features and the driving experience, as many luxury-brand cars, yet costs thousands less. Base models start at just about $33,000. This model sets itself apart with good value, upscale ride and refinement, attractive, well-designed interior, powerful V6 engine available, and Attractive styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G33FF301708
Stock: F36833B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- certified
2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group65,395 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$14,950$1,221 Below Market
Lewiston Auto - Lewiston / Minnesota
This LaCrosse Leather Package is loaded with a 3.6L V6, automatic, Intellilink touch screen radio, CD, XM, MP3 jack, Bluetooth, USB port, steering wheel radio controls, OnStar, power heated memory black leather, 18 inch painted aluminum wheels, rear park assist, back up camera, universal home remote, EZ entry with push button start, ABS with traction and stability control, remote keyless with remote start, rear defogger, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, cruise and tilt and telescoping wheel. This unit is a Buick Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. Being a Buick Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, this car goes through an 172 point inspection and is given an additional 12 month/12,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty and extends the power train warranty to 6 years or 100,000 miles powertrain warranty and 2 years or 24,000 miles of free maintenance including 2 oil changes and a tire rotation all included in the listed price. Now that is peace of mind brought to you by Lewiston Auto!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G31FF288490
Stock: 288490
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 83,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,979$535 Below Market
The Car Store - Salisbury / Maryland
Ask us about our Guaranteed Credit Approval! This is a 2015 Buick LaCrosse,TOW PACKAGE, 3.6L V6, Champagne Silver Metallic, Automatic 6-Speed, The excellent condition of this trusty Sedan will make it a favorite among our more educated buyers! Standard features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 4 one-touch, Heated drivers seat, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 2 drivers, 3.6 liter V6 DOHC engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Heated passenger seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, remote engine start, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 28 and EPA city (mpg): 18, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Auto-dimming mirrors - Electrochromatic, driver only, Clock - In-radio display, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Reverse tilt mirrors - Dual mirrors, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Stability control, Transmission hill holder, Trip computer, Video Monitor Location - Front... Barrels of fun!!! Buick FEVER* For more information on this or any other Car Store vehicle go to www.thecarstoreonline.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G35FF241754
Stock: 22039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 93,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,990$1,167 Below Market
Zimbrick Buick GMC West - Madison / Wisconsin
Buick Certified, Superb Condition. REDUCED FROM $12,990!, $1,900 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Leather trim, Deep Garnet Metallic exterior and Ebony interior. Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, Rear Air, Chrome Wheels, STEERING, POWER, Edmunds.com explains 'On the road, the LaCrosse whisks you along in near silence, expertly soaking up bumps without feeling floaty.', Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control, STEERING, POWER, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes USB port and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18' Sterling Silver painted aluminum wheels. E85 FlexFuel capability is not available in CA, CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NJ, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT and WA.). Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade AFFORDABILITY 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee Was $12,990. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G3XFF347889
Stock: 86166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 21,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,968$1,364 Below Market
Volkswagen of Old Saybrook - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G32FF185899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
