Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona

Driver Confidence Package #1 Moonroof; Power; Oversized Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Midnight Amethyst Metallic Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System; Buick Intellilink Radio With Navigation Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Fog Lamps; Front Halogen Forward Collision Alert Head-Up Display Headlamps; Articulating Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge (Hid); Xenon Projector Lamps With Adaptive Forward Lighting; Flash-To-Pass Feature Lane Departure Warning Light Neutral; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Premium Ii Preferred Equipment Group Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Seats; Front Bucket Sensor Indicator; Following Distance Side Blind Zone Alert With Lane Change Alert Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GF5G3XFF322205

Stock: FF322205

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020