Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

First of all, I didn't even consider Lexus when my husband and I test drove cars recently. In fact, I wasn't going to purchase ANY car because I was perfectly happy with the one I had, but my husband wanted to look, so well, let's be honest, much easier to give them what they want! We drove several luxury sedans that day, and my husband wanted to look specifically at Acura to replace my loaded Honda Accord, which was a car that I loved. We visited dealerships up and down "motormile" including Audi, Acura, BMW, Honda, and so on. At the end of the day, I was happy to have proven to my husband that my Honda was, even after a few years, unbeatable. THEN, at the end of the day, he asked me would I like to visit Lexus, which I really didn't, but like any good wife, my response was Why not? Oh. My. Goodness. I've friends who own Lexus, BMWs, Mercedes, etc. but I'm not one to be persuaded to buy for the "label" unless it's truly a better product and an exceptional value. That said, I should have stopped while I was ahead that day... Because I'm now officially a Lexus addict. There are three things that I demand of any vehicle I own: comfort, reliability, and power! When I press the accelerator, I want that car to move; however, I'm not a twenty-something looking for a sports car, (or a mid-life crisis hot rod) and if that's what you want, look elsewhere. Try their slightly more affordable IS version for a stiff sports ride if you need that speedster experience. There is no go-kart, stiff, bumpy, hardcore ride to the ES 350 at all --- it is pure comfort and smooth luxury. After test driving cars all day, including a few for $60K and 80K, this one actually made me realize that I did in fact want a new car- THIS car!! Let me be blunt, if I shell out over $40K from my pocket - not the bank's money, but cold hard cash - it must be an amazing bang-for-the-buck because, personally, it hurts to turn loose of that much hard-earned money in one fell swoop (Note to cash buyers: If you pay the dealership $9900 in cash and write a check for the balance, they are still required to report that to the IRS. Checks count as cash, go figure.) All this to say, I'm not a Lexus fan, or a gadget junkie, or a new car aficionado, but that ES 350 literally sold itself. Period. If you haven't driven it, what are you waiting for? No review is going to convince you like the car itself! There is a reason that the ES 350 is Lexus' best selling model - it's just that good! Yes, even if it means I have to admit my husband was right! Three things you should know: Most surprisingly, Lexus of Knoxville mailed us a refund check for $100 because we overpaid (after we had dickered over price for an hour) which tells me the associates working for that dealership have integrity! It would have been extremely easy for someone to stick that cash in his or her pocket. They were honest during the entire process, even when it came to telling me what they were going to do with the Accord I traded in. (I loved that car! And FYI they auctioned it. For less than they gave us in trade in value.) If you have the ability to deal in Knoxville, definitely buy from them! Next, the accessories and safety features definitely stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. A back-up cam is nice, sure, but features like the park assist and blind spot monitoring are fab-u-lous. The dealership tech expert sat in the car with me and taught me all the nifty tricks and short-cuts. For example, If you activate the voice command system and say, "I'm cold," the car increases the temp by four degrees, without ever taking your eyes off the road. Same with "I'm hot" and "I'm hungry" is a simple way to get nav to display local dining options. Take advantage of your tech expert because he or she knows how to make it easy and fun to drive this car and will answer all your questions no matter how long it takes --- then gives you his number in case you have questions after delivery. Lastly, when you do purchase the ES 350, and if you drive it, you will buy one, make sure you get all the accessories you think you might want; having them added at a later date (like a spoiler or body-side molding) is actually more expensive than the price on Lexus' website "due to the added labor costs." Unfortunately, we bought ours on a Sunday night and I regret not getting those items added in at a set price, thinking when I drove back to Knoxville to have the car officially delivered, I could add accessories at their stated price. Luckily, I found a spoiler and body-side molding online for less than $100 each (original equipment branded In a Toyota box when delivered) and our local body shop installed both in under an hour... So, we spent $200 on options that would have been a grand had we had them done in Lexus' service dept; however, these parts aren't covered under warrantee. If the car is already equipped from the factory, according to the dealership, you don't pay labor.