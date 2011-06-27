Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
It's a Jeep thing...you wouldn't understand.
First off, this is the best off-road vehicle out there. I love my Jeep, but I did have some quality issues when I first received it. Paint quality is poor, and had to take it back to dealer to get several spots re-painted. New seats since 2003 are large, awkward, too low, and difficult to see around. I had to buy seat risers to be able to see correctly over the hood (and I'm 6'1"). The transmission is 18 wheeler like, not smooth at all. Aside from all that, this is my third and best Wrangler by far. Lockers and transfer case are great. Jeep needs to up their quality control, but still make a good product overall.
Nothing else will do.
I traded in my 1994 Wrangler for a 2006 Rubicon. I was [just] looking at both the FJ Cruiser and the Hummer(s) but, I have to be faithful to the Jeep line. In owning a Jeep the last 10 years, I wanted to keep with a legacy. Plus, it IS the Jeep thing! Plus, best of all, I know the engine and it is easy to work with after working on my '94 4.0 these past years!
One Great Jeep
Having owned CJ5s and Scramblers in the past I am well pleased with this Jeep. I don't understand the previous reviews complaining about room, MPG etc. This is an off road vehicle, not a cruiser/SUV. It is very comfortable compared to the previous Jeeps I have owned and has almost every feature you could ask for. I live in East TN close to Windrock Mountain and Tellico. Although not great in the mud in its stock form (you need a lift & bigger tires to do any serious mudding), it will climb a brick wall. Snow and bad weather are no sweat for this thing. For years I would not buy a Jeep because I thought they were not as tough as the older models. This may still be true, but I am well pleased.
jeep just empty each pocket
i bought my 2006 rhd wrangler 4x4, thinking it was a smart decision. thought it would be a great investment. durability & dependability. was going to be the perfect choice for a mail carrier vehicle. in 6,000 miles i have replaced ac/heater switch twice, towed once cause gear shifter cable broke. ran hot on me regularly. transmission fell out before i put 6,000 miles on it. if you purchase a jeep you better have a great warranty because believe me, you will need it. it was just out of factory warranty when i bought it at 73,000 miles and it has been one expense after another. everyone on these reviews sound like it is so great. like to hear if they still feel that way after 80,000 miles.
"old brown shoes"
Zero problems with this 63,000 miles Jeep. Routinely get 21-22 mpg back and forth to work, same on the highway - a little touchy at highway speeds, but great to drive to the beach, top-down!
