Estimated values
2006 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,756
|$8,437
|$9,904
|Clean
|$5,302
|$7,762
|$9,102
|Average
|$4,393
|$6,411
|$7,498
|Rough
|$3,485
|$5,061
|$5,894
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Wrangler SE 2dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,454
|$6,516
|$7,645
|Clean
|$4,102
|$5,994
|$7,025
|Average
|$3,399
|$4,951
|$5,787
|Rough
|$2,696
|$3,908
|$4,549
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,109
|$9,184
|$10,866
|Clean
|$5,627
|$8,449
|$9,986
|Average
|$4,663
|$6,979
|$8,226
|Rough
|$3,698
|$5,509
|$6,466
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Wrangler X 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,341
|$7,792
|$9,133
|Clean
|$4,920
|$7,168
|$8,393
|Average
|$4,077
|$5,921
|$6,914
|Rough
|$3,233
|$4,673
|$5,435
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,818
|$11,067
|$12,846
|Clean
|$7,201
|$10,181
|$11,806
|Average
|$5,967
|$8,410
|$9,725
|Rough
|$4,733
|$6,638
|$7,644
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,984
|$9,935
|$11,552
|Clean
|$6,433
|$9,140
|$10,617
|Average
|$5,330
|$7,550
|$8,746
|Rough
|$4,228
|$5,959
|$6,874