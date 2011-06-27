Estimated values
1990 Jeep Wrangler Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,924
|$6,108
|$8,252
|Clean
|$1,714
|$5,443
|$7,378
|Average
|$1,295
|$4,113
|$5,630
|Rough
|$875
|$2,783
|$3,883
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,368
|$6,517
|$8,638
|Clean
|$2,109
|$5,807
|$7,724
|Average
|$1,593
|$4,388
|$5,894
|Rough
|$1,076
|$2,969
|$4,065
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Wrangler S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,660
|$5,675
|$7,735
|Clean
|$1,479
|$5,057
|$6,916
|Average
|$1,117
|$3,821
|$5,278
|Rough
|$755
|$2,586
|$3,640
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Wrangler 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$6,529
|$8,792
|Clean
|$1,883
|$5,818
|$7,861
|Average
|$1,422
|$4,396
|$5,999
|Rough
|$961
|$2,974
|$4,137
Estimated values
1990 Jeep Wrangler Islander 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$6,867
|$9,009
|Clean
|$2,381
|$6,120
|$8,055
|Average
|$1,798
|$4,624
|$6,147
|Rough
|$1,215
|$3,129
|$4,239