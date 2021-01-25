What is the Sonata?

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize family sedan that underwent a full redesign for the 2020 model year. It's offered in five distinct trim levels with three engine variants. The entry-level models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, while the midgrade trims get a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. The top N Line model ups the ante with a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder.

The Sonata leads the class in terms of value, with a lot of features for the money, a spacious trunk and a very generous warranty. Unfortunately, it's held back by an overly firm ride and could-be-comfier seats, and the interior materials aren't as nice as those in some other sedans in the class. As a result, the current Sonata sits in fifth place in the midsize sedan class, outpaced by the related Kia K5, the

There is no official information on the changes for 2022 yet, but Hyundai's history of continual improvement suggests that we might see some upgrades.