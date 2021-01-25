  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. 2022 Hyundai Sonata

2022 Hyundai Sonata

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $25,000 (estimated)
2022 Hyundai Sonata
Ad
14 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai SONATA
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
  • With no official information yet, we expect few changes for 2022
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Hyundai Sonata for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
2022 Hyundai Sonata Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021
What is the Sonata?

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize family sedan that underwent a full redesign for the 2020 model year. It's offered in five distinct trim levels with three engine variants. The entry-level models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, while the midgrade trims get a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. The top N Line model ups the ante with a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder.

The Sonata leads the class in terms of value, with a lot of features for the money, a spacious trunk and a very generous warranty. Unfortunately, it's held back by an overly firm ride and could-be-comfier seats, and the interior materials aren't as nice as those in some other sedans in the class. As a result, the current Sonata sits in fifth place in the midsize sedan class, outpaced by the related Kia K5, the

There is no official information on the changes for 2022 yet, but Hyundai's history of continual improvement suggests that we might see some upgrades.

EdmundsEdmunds says

As is the case with most vehicles from Hyundai, the Sonata is a value leader, but it's outpaced by a handful of competitors so we suggest checking out the field. If you're in the market for a current Sonata, you may want to wait until we know what's changing for 2022.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Sonata Articles

    Related 2022 Hyundai Sonata info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model