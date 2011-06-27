  1. Home
2001 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, stylish sheetmetal, lots of bang for your family-sedan buck.
  • Noisy four-cylinder engine, breathless optional V6.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The generously equipped Sonata could be just the car to save you from life in a stripped Accord or Camry. And it comes with a super warranty.

Vehicle overview

The Sonata is a thoughtfully designed family sedan that makes for a viable alternative to the more expensive and popular Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Under the hood of base models is a standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 150 horsepower and 156 foot-pounds of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a more powerful V6 or get it standard if they spring for GLS trim. This V6 is an aluminum 2.5-liter DOHC motor making 170 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 167 foot-pounds of torque that peak at 4,000, which means power off the line can be a bit lacking. Sonatas can be ordered with automatic or manual transmissions mated to either engine. Higher in the rev range, the V6 can get clamorous, and the Sonata's automatic transmission can be easily befuddled, causing occasionally hard shifts.

The Sonata offers decent steering feedback, and body roll is kept to a minimum. Road and wind noise are adequately muffled, and the brakes stop the car with confidence. Riding on a front double-wishbone suspension and a rear five-link setup, the Sonata's ride and handling can be characterized as stable, smooth and responsive.

Inside the monochromatic cabin are plush seats, an adequate driving position and a nice-looking dashboard. Drivers will also find well laid-out radio and climate controls, a nifty penholder and a leather shift knob on the GLS model. The trunk is spacious with an extremely low lift-in height for ease of use, and rear seats on the GLS fold down conveniently in a 60/40 configuration to expand the cargo area.

Standard safety features such as side airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and a passenger-presence airbag detection system all contribute to a safer environment in the Sonata. Optional ABS is offered.

Hyundai has one big advantage over most other manufacturers peddling bread-and-butter sedans these days. Aptly called the Hyundai Advantage, the company's warranty program is a great incentive to buy a Hyundai over one of the many other choices on the market. With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, 5-year/100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is part of the deal, too, for 5 years and unlimited mileage.

Incorporating dependability and cutting-edge style in affordable packaging, Hyundai has come a long way lately, and the Sonata is proof of it. Desirable, safe and well equipped, Sonata is perfect for hauling the family around town. If you're still not convinced that the Sonata could lure you away from that bare-bones Camry, Accord or Passat you've been salivating over, go drive one. You'll be surprised by what you discover.

2001 Highlights

The Sonata gets only minor trim changes for 2001, such as a new grille design and some tweaks to the rear deck lid. Additional features are ladled onto the standard equipment list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Hyundai Sonata.

5(64%)
4(19%)
3(9%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

300,000 miles
2001sonatagls,12/27/2012
I bought my Sonata GLS new in the summer of 2001. I have a 43 mile one way commute to work. I change the oil every 3,000 miles. I replace the engine coolant and transmission fluid every 60,000 miles. I replace the timing belt and serpentine belt every 60,000 miles. My reward for taking care of my car is 300,800 miles so far. My car does not use any oil or leak any fluids. I've had work done on the AC system once and had it charged a second time. I replaced the front wheel bearings once and each of the front tie rods once. Eleven and on half years of reliable service sums up my satisfaction with Hyundai. btw, This is the first car that I have ever kept past 100,000 mile.
I LOVE IT even 200,000 miles later
shelly09,03/06/2012
I love this car. I bought it 2 years ago as my first car. It is getting me through college. It is the most reliable car ever. I am 2nd owner and 200,000 miles as of yesterday. the only problem I have had was a small leak in the power steering line. I get good miles and it is quite. I call it my dolphine because of the long nose and short tail. :). I do not regret getting this car.
Very pleased
jackster,07/05/2010
I purchased my 2001 v6 24 valve dohc from a lady who obviously had taken care of her car this car drives very well and is great on the highway when you need to pass not lacking in acceleration I owned a 1982 Toyota supra celica gts with the same size engine and this little sleeper runs just as good with the same performance with a little smoother ride I would recommend this car to anyone and as a bonus I picked it up for 2000 Canadian which was a steal she actually cried when I took it away from her lol my gain !
OUTSTANDING
KPORTER,05/18/2002
What can I say....drives and looks great, I give it a 9 in comfort. Hallmark Hyundai is a great dealership and Skeeter (our salesman) was a pleasure to work with...A fantastic product at a killer price. We test drove 5 other cars, that were 2-3 grand more than the Sonata and wanted the Sonata, HANDS DOWN...
See all 53 reviews of the 2001 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
149 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
149 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2001 Hyundai Sonata

Used 2001 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2001 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.5L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and GLS 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Hyundai Sonata for sale near.

Can't find a used 2001 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,879.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,846.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,018.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

