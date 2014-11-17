Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Sunroof, Htd Seats, SiriusXM. This front wheel drive 2008 Hyundai Sonata with Green exterior and Light Stone Interior. 96,829 miles, 3.3l engine. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Infinity System, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* 3.3l engine, 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster. *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Emergency Trunk Release, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5NPEU46F18H366982

Stock: I201716B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020