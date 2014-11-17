Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Gray
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    177,906 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,950

    $1,631 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    137,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $2,999

    $1,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    79,559 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    147,495 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $2,999

    $1,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    137,100 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    $701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    83,042 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $4,990

    $424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    134,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,000

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    122,190 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    84,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,295

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    171,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 in Light Green
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6

    96,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    106,429 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    138,133 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Light Green
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    132,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,977

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    133,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,598

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 in Gray
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6

    197,701 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,700

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    123,712 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,989

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6

    109,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5141 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 - 3.3L
Bob Rubel,12/04/2015
SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car brand new in 2008 from the dealer. I have a 10 year - 100k Warranty. I see people saying seat belts, door handles etc. are falling off. Have never had any of this happen. I'm 6'2" and have no discomfort. The car is quick as hell, she'll jump up to 100-120 easily. The car is about 8 years old now and I have only done basic maintenance and put tires and new headlights in due to the wax formation. Everything works. Sound system sounds great, and I love that the unit holds 6 cd's. If I could buy this car again when I need a new car I would. Drove to north Carolina, Flordia (separate trip), tenesee (separate trip) and would NOT be afraid to drive to California from rhode island. The car has 161,000 miles on it so I expect problems soon due to use and age. I do not see poor quality in material. I love the car and think that door handles falling off in one guys review is total B.S.
Report abuse
