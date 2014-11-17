Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 177,906 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,950$1,631 Below Market
- 137,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,999$1,701 Below Market
- 79,559 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
- 147,495 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999$1,385 Below Market
- 137,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$701 Below Market
- 83,042 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$4,990$424 Below Market
- 134,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000$700 Below Market
- 122,190 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,998
- 84,741 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,295
- 171,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 96,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,450
- 106,429 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 138,133 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,750
- 132,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,977
- 133,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,598
- 197,701 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,700
- 123,712 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,989
- 109,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Bob Rubel,12/04/2015
SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car brand new in 2008 from the dealer. I have a 10 year - 100k Warranty. I see people saying seat belts, door handles etc. are falling off. Have never had any of this happen. I'm 6'2" and have no discomfort. The car is quick as hell, she'll jump up to 100-120 easily. The car is about 8 years old now and I have only done basic maintenance and put tires and new headlights in due to the wax formation. Everything works. Sound system sounds great, and I love that the unit holds 6 cd's. If I could buy this car again when I need a new car I would. Drove to north Carolina, Flordia (separate trip), tenesee (separate trip) and would NOT be afraid to drive to California from rhode island. The car has 161,000 miles on it so I expect problems soon due to use and age. I do not see poor quality in material. I love the car and think that door handles falling off in one guys review is total B.S.
