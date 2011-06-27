  1. Home
2000 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, stylish sheet metal, lots of bang for your buck.
  • Noisy four-cylinder engine, breathless V6 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The generously equipped Sonata could be just the car to save you from life in a stripped Accord or Camry. And it comes with a super warranty.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai got a fresh start with last year's well-received, redesigned midsize family sedan. The 1999 Sonata offered all-new and highly attractive sheet metal, increased structural rigidity and reduced noise from outside the cabin. Using a supercomputer analysis, engineers were able to develop a rigid, stronger frame without adding extra weight to the car's body. Riding on a front double-wishbone suspension and a rear five-link setup, the Sonata's ride and handling is stable, smooth and responsive.

Under the hood of base models is a standard 2.4-liter DOHC engine making 149 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a more powerful V6 or get it standard if they spring for the GLS trim. This V6 is an aluminum, 2.5-liter DOHC motor making 163 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque that peaks at 4,000 rpm, which means power off the line can be a bit lacking. Sonata V6 sometimes has trouble climbing hills and getting up to speed quickly. Sonatas can be ordered with automatic or manual transmissions mated to either engine. Inside the monochromatic cabin are plush seats, an adequate driving position and a nice-looking dashboard. Drivers will also find a leather shift knob, well-laid out radio and HVAC controls, and a nifty pen holder. The trunk is spacious with an extremely low lift-in height for ease of use and rear seats on the GLS fold down conveniently in a 60/40 configuration to expand the cargo area.

2000-model-year Sonatas retain the same base MSRP as last year's models. For an inexpensive car, the Sonata is nicely equipped. The base model comes with air conditioning, rear window defroster, AM/FM stereo, rear child-safety door locks, power windows, power locks and power mirrors, seven-position tilt steering wheel, tinted glass, halogen headlamps, cruise control and seat-mounted side airbags. The step-up GLS brings with it a 100-watt, six-speaker stereo with CD player, air filtration system, center console with an armrest and storage space, heated side mirrors, upgraded seat cloth, six-way adjustable driver seat, split-folding rear seats and a V6 engine.

For the millennium, all Sonatas receive standard 15-inch alloy wheels, and the keyless remote feature is now offered as a $180 option (last year it was free). The MSRP of Sonata's leather package (which includes power driver seat, power sunroof, ABS and traction control) has been lowered significantly, and the cassette/CD stereo is now available only as an option.

Hyundai has one big advantage over most other manufacturers peddling bread-and-butter sedans these days. Aptly called the Hyundai Advantage, the company's warranty program is a great incentive to buy a Hyundai over one of the many other choices on the market. With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year, 100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty for five years or 60,000 miles.

From powertrains to reliability to cutting-edge style, Hyundai has come a long way lately, and the Sonata is proof of it.

2000 Highlights

With new standard 15-inch alloy wheels, standard side airbags and some option changes, Hyundai's 2000 Sonata maintains the same base MSRP as last year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Hyundai Sonata.

5(32%)
4(41%)
3(12%)
2(13%)
1(2%)
3.9
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
pscarguy57,11/24/2011
I have really enjoyed owning my Sonata GLS. The few problems with the car Hyundai covered the costs of repair under their 5 yrs/60,000 mile warranty. And they extended that warranty by 2 yrs/24000 miles because of the horse power class action. The car is quiet, rides smoothly and is a good size, not to big, but carries four adults in comfort. I added after market leather interior, and wood trim for the dash, door/arm rest. And Chrome TSW 16 inch wheels, looks great with the bright silver paint. I have 76000 miles on my car. I am the second owner of this vehicle, I bought the car with 9,000 miles on the odo. Still after nine years of ownership I still really love driving my Sonata.
Very Dependable Vehicle
dependable vehicle,05/28/2009
I've had this vehicle for approximately 9 years and it has been a good value for the money. I've never had any problems with it and will definitely buy another one when the time comes. The only drawback that I can think of is the manual shift, 4 cylinder doesn't have much power. Other than that, I love the car.
Waste of Money!!!
Amanda,12/25/2006
I bought this car from my brother less than a year age, it doesn't even have 80,000 miles on it yet and the sub-frame has rotted out and has become undrivable. I don't understand how a car company can get away with using material that can get rotted out so quickly and pose a hazard to the people's safety like that. I have had older cars that did not have these problems. On top of that I am having transmissions problems with it as well and my power window motor is fried. If I knew then what I know now I would have not bought the piece of junk. Hyundai should be ashamed and I am glad that I did not get in an accident with my children in the car due to this problem.
That darn ABS/TCS light!
Barry,08/29/2007
ABS/TCS lamp comes on in damp wheather (when you really need the TCS). Dealership can't figure it out. Trans has blow in & out speed sensors (seperately) and neither was covered under warrenty ($200 a pop!). Trans blew internal solenoid. Dealer repaired under warrenty minus $$ for trani flush. "Intelligent" transmission is actually pretty dumb. Shifting is usually sluggish and its gear choice bogs the engine down too much. Front grill design...is pretty absent. ...Looks like that guy didn't show up for work that day.
See all 59 reviews of the 2000 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
149 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Hyundai Sonata

Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and GLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 2000 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,214.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,651.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,917.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

