Vehicle overview

Hyundai got a fresh start with last year's well-received, redesigned midsize family sedan. The 1999 Sonata offered all-new and highly attractive sheet metal, increased structural rigidity and reduced noise from outside the cabin. Using a supercomputer analysis, engineers were able to develop a rigid, stronger frame without adding extra weight to the car's body. Riding on a front double-wishbone suspension and a rear five-link setup, the Sonata's ride and handling is stable, smooth and responsive.

Under the hood of base models is a standard 2.4-liter DOHC engine making 149 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a more powerful V6 or get it standard if they spring for the GLS trim. This V6 is an aluminum, 2.5-liter DOHC motor making 163 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque that peaks at 4,000 rpm, which means power off the line can be a bit lacking. Sonata V6 sometimes has trouble climbing hills and getting up to speed quickly. Sonatas can be ordered with automatic or manual transmissions mated to either engine. Inside the monochromatic cabin are plush seats, an adequate driving position and a nice-looking dashboard. Drivers will also find a leather shift knob, well-laid out radio and HVAC controls, and a nifty pen holder. The trunk is spacious with an extremely low lift-in height for ease of use and rear seats on the GLS fold down conveniently in a 60/40 configuration to expand the cargo area.

2000-model-year Sonatas retain the same base MSRP as last year's models. For an inexpensive car, the Sonata is nicely equipped. The base model comes with air conditioning, rear window defroster, AM/FM stereo, rear child-safety door locks, power windows, power locks and power mirrors, seven-position tilt steering wheel, tinted glass, halogen headlamps, cruise control and seat-mounted side airbags. The step-up GLS brings with it a 100-watt, six-speaker stereo with CD player, air filtration system, center console with an armrest and storage space, heated side mirrors, upgraded seat cloth, six-way adjustable driver seat, split-folding rear seats and a V6 engine.

For the millennium, all Sonatas receive standard 15-inch alloy wheels, and the keyless remote feature is now offered as a $180 option (last year it was free). The MSRP of Sonata's leather package (which includes power driver seat, power sunroof, ABS and traction control) has been lowered significantly, and the cassette/CD stereo is now available only as an option.

Hyundai has one big advantage over most other manufacturers peddling bread-and-butter sedans these days. Aptly called the Hyundai Advantage, the company's warranty program is a great incentive to buy a Hyundai over one of the many other choices on the market. With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year, 100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty for five years or 60,000 miles.

From powertrains to reliability to cutting-edge style, Hyundai has come a long way lately, and the Sonata is proof of it.