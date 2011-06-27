01.2020 The auto currently has a little over 85k miles with no appreciable deterioration. Driven by wife for shopping trips. Car still rides comfortably with no required repairs. Maintenance is per owner's manual and done by me. I also have Hyundai's shop manual that was purchased with the car. All systems work perfectly. The 6 cylinder 07 Sonata has plenty of pep and the transmission is rather smooth. I have done all the regular maintenance and have gone to the dealer only once to service a recall on the passenger seat air bag. Which, by the way, was not serviced because the sensor chose to operate that day when I took it in, but has been malfunctioning on and off as long as I've had this car since new. The other recall was for the brake light switch that I chose to replace myself. I have a trust problem with all mechanics. The interior materials used are rather cheap. However, some tender loving care will do a lot to preserve it. The car has about 70K miles on it and still runs very smoothly. The paint job is of poor quality and seems to chip fairly easily. I clean it often and polish it regularly. I search often on the Internet for potential problems that others may have endured to maintain this vehicle. 08.16 This vehicle now has over 75000 miles. Since others have had problems with oil leaking onto the alternator, I've re-torqued the valve cover bolts to specification. Admittedly, there were several bolts loose and out of spec. There are no fluid leaks and the engine runs as smoothly as new. There are times when I have to look at the tech. to be sure the engine is on. Exteriorly, the finish is fine except for several paint chips forward and over the front fender well. Interiorly, the driver's side arm rest faux leather has cracked and the plastic on the dash adjacent to the windshield has developed a small crack. All exterior and interior systems work and I've had no mechanical problems. I particularly like the satellite radio for continuous music and the V6 power is mated very well to this transmission. My previous vehicles have been Datsun/Nissans and Toyotas with price to value ratios increasing at a rate beyond what I'm willing to pay. This trial purchase of a Hyundai has been, thus far, successful. 08.17 My 07 Sonata now has 77885 miles on it. My wife is the primary user of the car for tasks around town. We've been lucky with this car. The engine still runs relatively quiet and no oil is either burning or leaking. I continue to do my own maintenance with weekly checks of fluids. I've replaced the brake pads on all fours and they didn't show any unusual wear. All fluid, filter changes, lubrication and adjustments are done per manual. After re-torquing the valve cover bolts, I've had no oil leaks above the alternator as others have had. There are some interior wear as the vehicle is used. This is particularly true on the driver's side arm rest. Fortunately the crack previously reported has not progressed and the crack on the dash is still unchanged. There are no mechanical issues. There are no interior accessory issues. So far, this car is operating as one would expect. 02.28.18 There has been no major changes from the last report other than increased mileage from use. I continue to perform regular maintenance and interior/exterior scheduled cleaning and waxing of this car. The car currently has close to 97,000 miles and is used exclusively for running around town. Other than a plastic garage door initiation button that failed from fatigue failure due to multiple use; there has been no other mechanical issues since the last report. The 6 cylinder engine is still quite responsive, there has been no issues, and all systems are operational. I thoroughly enjoy the satellite radio and the interior sound level while driving is still comfortably low. Based on this first time Hyundai experience, I would most likely purchase another one, however, it is my intention to hold on to this car indefinitely. 06.03.2019 This auto now has over 83K miles. My wife continue to be the primary driver. All maintenance tasks are done by me per owner's manual. The only replacement item was the hood strut and I believe the trunk struts now need replacement. There are no issues with operating this car. It starts easily, drives comfortably with no noise or rattles. I take good care of the car washing it several times per month and polish it, at least, quarterly. There doesn't appear to be any additional problems with the paint other than that previously mentioned in a previous note. I have yet to go under the car, except during times I'm replacing brake pads or tires. It is very convenient changing the oil every 5K miles with the oil filter located on top of the engine on the V6. I use a pump with tubing through the dip stick to change the oil and have been using this method to change the oil since purchasing this car. I am extremely satisfied with this vehicle.

