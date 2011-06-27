  1. Home
2007 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale look and feel, refined performance with V6, smooth ride, roomy cabin, standard stability control, attractive value and warranty coverage.
  • Steering somewhat vague, automatic transmissions are fussy in manual-shift mode, heated seats on the weak side.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Hyundai Sonata offers much more than just an attractive price tag. Fine build quality, smooth and quiet performance and a roomy, comfortable cabin put this family sedan high on our list of recommendations.

Vehicle overview

After years of playing second fiddle to the family sedan class favorites, the latest Sonata proves that the company is worthy of first-chair status. The 2007 Hyundai Sonata builds on the strengths of last year's completely redesigned model that captured the hearts and minds of the automotive press, and the checkbooks of scores of consumers. Along with the attractive design, fine build quality, smooth performance and quiet ride of last year's model, the 2007 version adds a few worthwhile improvements. The steering wheel-mounted audio controls now allow one to surf station presets or CD tracks and all engines now meet ULEV (ultra-low-emission vehicle) standards.

Thanks to its generous amount of interior space, the Hyundai Sonata is actually classified by the government as a "large car," although its exterior dimensions are squarely within the midsize family sedan category. This makes for a 'best of both worlds' benefit -- the cabin offers plenty of room for rear passengers, while the Sonata remains relatively easy to maneuver and park on crowded city streets.

Although Hyundai's early days in the U.S. saw the company struggle due to subpar performance and overall quality, the company has reinvented itself within the last decade. Nowadays, things are 180 degrees from that rough start, and you can find Hyundai winning comparison tests (as the Sonata did in a price-driven Edmunds.com family sedan test) as well as initial-quality awards from J.D. Power. It also boasts strong five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper protection and 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain coverage.

Perhaps more than any other modern automaker, Hyundai has shown that a company can change its products and its image for the better in a fairly short time if a concerted effort is made. Even disregarding the price advantage that it holds over the more established class entries like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, the 2007 Hyundai Sonata would still merit strong consideration due to its inviting cabin, abundant standard features, polished on-road demeanor and confidence-inspiring warranty.

2007 Hyundai Sonata models

The Hyundai Sonata is offered in three trim levels: base GLS, sporty SE and plush Limited. The GLS comes with features like air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control and a CD/MP3 player. The SE has a 3.3-liter V6, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a trip computer, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and automatic headlights. The Limited adds leather upholstery, a power driver seat, seat heaters, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror and Homelink. The Premium Sport Package for the GLS adds a power driver seat, power sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a trip computer. Available packages on the SE and Limited versions add features such as an Infinity audio system with six-disc CD changer and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, Hyundai has shuffled the Sonata's trim levels. GLS replaces the previous GL moniker and Limited takes the place of LX. Hyundai has also introduced a new sporty SE trim. Later in the model year, a tire-pressure monitor and XM radio become standard across the line.

Performance & mpg

The GLS comes standard with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 162 horsepower and 164 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a four-speed automatic optional. A 3.3-liter V6 is standard on the SE and Limited trims. The V6 makes 234 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque and is paired to a five-speed automatic transmission. Both automatics can be shifted manually if so desired. The power and refinement of both engines is notable, though the V6 is obviously the more responsive of the two. It's also quick, with a 0-60-mph time of less than 8 seconds. Still, the smaller engine doesn't sound or feel harsh, and those who prefer the fuel economy and lower price of a four-cylinder car won't get shortchanged by choosing the GLS.

Safety

All Sonatas come well-stocked with the latest safety features as standard equipment, including antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints. In NHTSA crash tests, the Hyundai Sonata was impressive, scoring five stars (out of five) in both frontal- and side-impact tests. In the IIHS frontal-offset crash test, the Sonata scored a rating of "Good," (the highest possible out of four ratings) and received an "Acceptable" (the second highest) rating in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

The Sonata's well-tuned suspension smothers the bumps and keeps its composure in turns without drama. Overall, the ride feels surprisingly refined, and even at very high speeds, the Sonata's cabin remains quiet. Braking performance is impressive for this segment, with stopping distances from 60 mph taking less than 130 feet. The Sonata's only significant detriment on the move is its poor road feel through the steering wheel.

Interior

In spite of the car's relatively low price point, the Sonata's cabin manages to exude quality via an abundance of soft-touch surfaces and a precise feel to the various controls. Although leather looks more impressive than cloth, we found the latter more comfortable overall. Unexpected and appreciated features include (on the SE and Limited) a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted audio controls (that now allow one to seek station presets or audio tracks) and a trip computer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Hyundai Sonata.

See all 328 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Look out Japan, South Korea caught up.
roberto,12/03/2006
This car is way above what we expected. On smoothly paved roads it is the quietest car I've ever driven. It puts the new Camry to shame in that category. It also puts the Camry and Accord to shame in list of standard features by including SAB, ESC, ABS and traction control. The NHTSA says it is even better than the Accord in its side impact crash test ratings and costs thousands less. Only thing I would change is the look of the climate controls, a little dorky. Otherwise go for it. Oh yes and the warranty package is far better than the Accord and Camry. I feel like a saleperson......
Excellent Vehicle for the Price
Rudy,08/14/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
01.2020 The auto currently has a little over 85k miles with no appreciable deterioration. Driven by wife for shopping trips. Car still rides comfortably with no required repairs. Maintenance is per owner's manual and done by me. I also have Hyundai's shop manual that was purchased with the car. All systems work perfectly. The 6 cylinder 07 Sonata has plenty of pep and the transmission is rather smooth. I have done all the regular maintenance and have gone to the dealer only once to service a recall on the passenger seat air bag. Which, by the way, was not serviced because the sensor chose to operate that day when I took it in, but has been malfunctioning on and off as long as I've had this car since new. The other recall was for the brake light switch that I chose to replace myself. I have a trust problem with all mechanics. The interior materials used are rather cheap. However, some tender loving care will do a lot to preserve it. The car has about 70K miles on it and still runs very smoothly. The paint job is of poor quality and seems to chip fairly easily. I clean it often and polish it regularly. I search often on the Internet for potential problems that others may have endured to maintain this vehicle. 08.16 This vehicle now has over 75000 miles. Since others have had problems with oil leaking onto the alternator, I've re-torqued the valve cover bolts to specification. Admittedly, there were several bolts loose and out of spec. There are no fluid leaks and the engine runs as smoothly as new. There are times when I have to look at the tech. to be sure the engine is on. Exteriorly, the finish is fine except for several paint chips forward and over the front fender well. Interiorly, the driver's side arm rest faux leather has cracked and the plastic on the dash adjacent to the windshield has developed a small crack. All exterior and interior systems work and I've had no mechanical problems. I particularly like the satellite radio for continuous music and the V6 power is mated very well to this transmission. My previous vehicles have been Datsun/Nissans and Toyotas with price to value ratios increasing at a rate beyond what I'm willing to pay. This trial purchase of a Hyundai has been, thus far, successful. 08.17 My 07 Sonata now has 77885 miles on it. My wife is the primary user of the car for tasks around town. We've been lucky with this car. The engine still runs relatively quiet and no oil is either burning or leaking. I continue to do my own maintenance with weekly checks of fluids. I've replaced the brake pads on all fours and they didn't show any unusual wear. All fluid, filter changes, lubrication and adjustments are done per manual. After re-torquing the valve cover bolts, I've had no oil leaks above the alternator as others have had. There are some interior wear as the vehicle is used. This is particularly true on the driver's side arm rest. Fortunately the crack previously reported has not progressed and the crack on the dash is still unchanged. There are no mechanical issues. There are no interior accessory issues. So far, this car is operating as one would expect. 02.28.18 There has been no major changes from the last report other than increased mileage from use. I continue to perform regular maintenance and interior/exterior scheduled cleaning and waxing of this car. The car currently has close to 97,000 miles and is used exclusively for running around town. Other than a plastic garage door initiation button that failed from fatigue failure due to multiple use; there has been no other mechanical issues since the last report. The 6 cylinder engine is still quite responsive, there has been no issues, and all systems are operational. I thoroughly enjoy the satellite radio and the interior sound level while driving is still comfortably low. Based on this first time Hyundai experience, I would most likely purchase another one, however, it is my intention to hold on to this car indefinitely. 06.03.2019 This auto now has over 83K miles. My wife continue to be the primary driver. All maintenance tasks are done by me per owner's manual. The only replacement item was the hood strut and I believe the trunk struts now need replacement. There are no issues with operating this car. It starts easily, drives comfortably with no noise or rattles. I take good care of the car washing it several times per month and polish it, at least, quarterly. There doesn't appear to be any additional problems with the paint other than that previously mentioned in a previous note. I have yet to go under the car, except during times I'm replacing brake pads or tires. It is very convenient changing the oil every 5K miles with the oil filter located on top of the engine on the V6. I use a pump with tubing through the dip stick to change the oil and have been using this method to change the oil since purchasing this car. I am extremely satisfied with this vehicle.
Reliable Car and Great Value!
Benjamin,11/28/2015
SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I have had this 2007 Sonata SE V6 since June 2011 (4 years) and it has been a wonderful car to own. I used to live in Texas so the paint has some minor wear thanks the the flaming sun but other than that most people don't seem to notice. I have received many compliments on this car to the point that many people thought is was a brand new car! This car used to be a rental car and I'm impressed how well it has held up since I took ownership! I got this car around 97k miles and it is currently at the 152k mark and it is a trooper. I drove it from the West Texas area to Austin,TX (8 hours of driving) and I had a quarter of a tank of gas left! It gets really good gas mileage on the highway as long as you are in the 60-70 mph range. It gets terrible gas mileage in the city but that's a given for most cars anyway. During my undergraduate degree I drove six hours (one trip, 12 for round trip) from my hometown to my college and I haven't had any major mechanical problems with my Sonata. I'm currently attending Graduate school in Ohio and I have made 2 round trips of 2,224 miles from Texas to Northwest Ohio and I still haven't had any mechanical problems. It still runs and sounds great! It has good acceleration, braking, a quiet cabin and is smooth on the highway. I'm not a big fan of the body roll and the steering but I have dealt with worse. I have had regular maintenance and some major maintenance due to the age of the car. I had to fix the rear axle for the major maintenance but I haven't had any problems with my engine and transmission. My passenger window motor went out probably due to my car transitioning from Texas to Ohio weather and from people opening it all time -_- I have had some problems with the brake lights but the manufacturer recall quickly resolved that issue. If you baby this car and drive non-aggressively it will return the favor. I'm really happy with this car and I hope it continues to thrive!
The Only Way To Fly
Fred Hirsch,11/19/2006
Second Sonata, first was '03 that I put 332,360 miles on... most reliable car I ever had so the '07 was a no brainer. Did lots of research over a 6 month period, it all came back to the Sonata Limited. Styling (clean and classy), loads of standard equipment with plenty of safety features and the expectation of the same or better reliablity then my '03 make it the best buy in the marketplace. Car is powerful, smooth and fast. Controls are well placed and have a solid feel. Many thoughtful touches include plenty of storage inside and lit window switches and steering mounted controls. Handles like a true sports sedan. Front seats have great shoulder and back support. Rock on Hyundai!!!.
See all 328 reviews of the 2007 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Hyundai Sonata

Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A), GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.4L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 119591 and119591 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata SE is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 65296 and65296 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Sonatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 65296 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 2007 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,907.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,537.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,234.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,950.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

