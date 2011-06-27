  1. Home
1994 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No changes.

Most helpful consumer reviews

I hate my car
DeadMilkMan,03/06/2002
The only advantage i've found is the car confort, it's really confortable but at wich price... It drinks fuel like a Mustang 5.0L. Ive spent 2000$ dollar in 8 month to repair this car and it still have a lot of thing to repair (ie: 1 power window, suspension) Sometime my car just stop at a STOP and it's an automatic. i've change the spark plugs, the cables, the rotor, i've washed the injectors and it has change nothing to this. Well my final verdict: i will never buy a Hyundai again in my life
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Hyundai Sonata

Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GLS V6 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1994 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 1994 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,712.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,636.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,010.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,961.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles