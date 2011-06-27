  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(141)
Appraise this car

2008 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, quality interior materials, roomy backseat and trunk, standard stability control, lengthy warranty, impressive value.
  • Subpar fuel economy with the V6, numb-feeling steering, automatic transmission fussy in manual mode.
List Price Estimate
$1,859 - $3,327
Used Sonata for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though lacking refinement in a few areas, the 2008 Hyundai Sonata still ranks highly with us thanks to its fine performance, spacious cabin and value for the dollar.

Vehicle overview

Once a marginal midsize sedan that scraped by on its low price alone, the Hyundai Sonata is now a worthy player that measures up to the class leaders on nearly all fronts. Upon its debut two years ago, the current-generation Sonata immediately impressed us with its attractive design, fine build quality and spacious interior. In addition, newly competitive four-cylinder and V6 engines and the availability of a five-speed automatic transmission (with the V6) brought its performance up to par in the family sedan segment. To be sure, practical-minded consumers will find plenty to like in the 2008 Hyundai Sonata.

Besides matching the top Japanese-brand sedans in regards to cabin quality and comfort, the Sonata is notable for its packaging efficiency. It boasts enough interior volume for the EPA to brand it a "large" car. In reality, though, its rear-seat accommodations are comparable to what "midsize" competitors like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry offer. It's hardly a knock against the Hyundai, given that two adults or three children can easily get comfortable back here.

Additionally, the Sonata benefits from Hyundai's two trademark advantages. First, compared to its key rivals, a comparably equipped 2008 Sonata typically ends up priced a thousand or two lower. Second, Hyundai's warranty coverage extends to five years/60,000 miles basic and 10 years/100,000 miles on the powertrain, both the most generous in the industry.

Compared to the leaders in the family sedan segment, the Sonata could still use a little improvement in select areas. The steering, for instance, is vague in feel and transmits too much harshness to the driver's hands over some surfaces, and there are a few odd design elements in the cabin. Hyundai doesn't offer some of the latest techno gadgets, and the V6 returns lower fuel economy than competitors' six-cylinders. None of these flaws are terribly serious, but on the whole, the 2008 Hyundai Sonata feels a bit less refined than the leaders in this class. Still, that shouldn't stop you from scheduling a test-drive if you're in the market for a competent midsize sedan that's big on value.

2008 Hyundai Sonata models

A midsize, front-wheel-drive sedan, the 2008 Hyundai Sonata comes in three trim lines: GLS, SE and Limited. The GLS comes with air-conditioning, full power accessories, a CD/MP3 player, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control and keyless entry. The midrange SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic headlights, a telescoping function and audio controls for the steering wheel, leather and wood accents, a power driver seat and trip computer. The top-line Limited has those items plus leather seats, front seat heaters, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium Infinity stereo with a six-disc CD changer. Much of the SE's content can be added to the GLS, and the Infinity stereo can be ordered on the SE. A sunroof is available on all trim levels, but technology-oriented items like Bluetooth connectivity and a factory-based navigation system aren't available.

2008 Highlights

Hyundai shuffles the Sonata's trim levels for the second year in a row, making the four-cylinder engine standard on all and the V6 optional across the board. The sporty Sonata SE gains performance tires, a rear spoiler and a power driver seat, while the upscale Limited receives an Infinity stereo as standard.

Performance & mpg

Both of the Sonata's engines are now available on all trim lines. Standard is the 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 162 horsepower and 164 pound-feet of torque. It comes with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic on the base GLS, but only the manual on the SE and only the automatic on the GLS. The optional engine is a 3.3-liter V6 with 234 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque; it's paired to an exclusive five-speed automatic. Both automatics feature manual shift control.

The four-cylinder engine is competitive with class standards. The V6's output doesn't quite match the ever-rising standards set by the competition, but the engine is quiet enough and powerful enough to suit most buyers. The downside is that it's less frugal with fuel than other six-cylinders in this segment.

Safety

All Sonatas come well-stocked with antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The 2008 Hyundai Sonata also scored five out of five stars in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's front- and side-impact tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Sonata earned a "Good" rating (the highest) for frontal offset protection and an "Acceptable" rating (second-highest) for side-impact protection.

Driving

Hyundai aimed for a more balanced effort between ride and handling for this generation. While the suspension is still on the soft side and the steering remains a bit vague, the 2008 Hyundai Sonata smothers bumps well while handling precisely and keeping its composure in turns. Braking performance is also impressive for the class, with stopping distances from 60 mph taking less than 130 feet. Despite some tire noise, the cabin stays fairly quiet at all speeds. We've also been a little let down with the slow reactions of the automatic transmission when in manual mode, but that should be a minor issue for most Sonata drivers.

Interior

While not exactly high on style, the Sonata's cabin exudes a fair amount of quality via the precise feel of most controls and an abundance of soft-touch surfaces. Much appreciated are the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and trip computer found on the SE and Limited. Many of our editors have taken issue with the odd placement of the audio head unit and air vents on the center stack. They are reversed from the usual positions, with the stereo controls placed too high and the air vents too low.

Although early Sonatas of this generation were criticized for their overly high seating position up front, Hyundai subsequently lowered the seat to provide a more natural driving position. Prospective buyers should also note that we've found the cloth seats in the GLS and SE more comfortable than the leather ones in the Limited. Rear-seat and cargo room are areas in which the Sonata truly shines. Space in back is generous in all measurements, with comfort levels to match, and the 16.3-cubic-foot trunk tops most members of the midsize class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Sonata.

5(67%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
141 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 141 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 - 3.3L
Bob Rubel,12/04/2015
SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car brand new in 2008 from the dealer. I have a 10 year - 100k Warranty. I see people saying seat belts, door handles etc. are falling off. Have never had any of this happen. I'm 6'2" and have no discomfort. The car is quick as hell, she'll jump up to 100-120 easily. The car is about 8 years old now and I have only done basic maintenance and put tires and new headlights in due to the wax formation. Everything works. Sound system sounds great, and I love that the unit holds 6 cd's. If I could buy this car again when I need a new car I would. Drove to north Carolina, Flordia (separate trip), tenesee (separate trip) and would NOT be afraid to drive to California from rhode island. The car has 161,000 miles on it so I expect problems soon due to use and age. I do not see poor quality in material. I love the car and think that door handles falling off in one guys review is total B.S.
So thankful
uraveragemom,06/10/2013
To put it simply, this car saved my son and my life. We were hit oncoming on the passenger side. Had this car not have been made with such durable materials and just all around a well crafted car, I don't even want to think about what might had happen. We both came out unscathed. Before this had happened, I loved my car. It was the first one I'd ever bought and I couldn't have been more happy with my purchase. It was roomy, the sound system was awesome. I bought it with 78,000 miles. Only replaced back brakes. The only thing I didn't like was the gas mileage but that's expected with a V6.
Good Value for the money.
Lou,07/25/2015
GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Bought my car used in 2009 with 9,000 miles, was a little concerned that it was traded in so quick but with the remainder of warranty left 4+ years and 50K bumper to bumper it was worth the gamble considering some new cars only give you 36K and 3 years. Initially bought car for wife for local driving, during the last 6 years the car has been virtually repair free, only used warranty to replace driver visor and no other issues. I have the V6 and when getting into the FWY's no issues plenty of zip and easy handling, just made a cross country run of 2,900+ miles and it ran better than expected, really didn't check mileage but it was probably around 30+MPG. I am 6'1" and around 230LBS considering it's size I felt I had adequate room driving 6+ hours a day. Getting ready to sell and it's almost worth half of what I paid and have 89K, overall I'd have to say it's a 4+ and a 5 for value.
Best car I've owned.
sdemaris,02/23/2014
I bought this car used with 34,000 miles back in 2009. It has been nothing but solid for me for over 4 years of driving it. The maintenance I had was minimal. The alternator went out on me last summer which was 500 bucks to fix but I was told by the mechanic that this is a typical problem with newer cars when they get close to 100,000 miles. Other than that I've had no other problems with it other than typical maintenance. I'm currently at 90,000 miles on it and plan on keeping it for a few more years. The paint quality is not the best on the outside but all in all still rides like a dream on the highway. Fun car to drive too.
See all 141 reviews of the 2008 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

