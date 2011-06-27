Vehicle overview

Time waits for no midsize sedan, not even the sleek, sophisticated 2014 Hyundai Sonata. Still, it's hard to believe that Hyundai's game-changing family hauler has already reached midlife. Back when the current-generation Sonata debuted for the 2011 model year, we sized up its revolutionary design and concluded, "Hyundai just might take over the world with this thing." At first, that's more or less what happened, but the competition has since awoken from its slumber, and today dealerships are awash in astonishingly good family sedans.

So does that mean that the Hyundai Sonata's over the hill? Should you wait for its next renaissance before committing your cash? No and no. In fact, thanks in part to the numerous nips and tucks on the 2014 Sonata, Hyundai's midsizer continues to be a leader, whether you're talking about fuel economy, power, features or value. This is the car that put Hyundai on the map as a legitimate world-class automaker, and it can still hold its own against anything in the segment. Sure, we still wish Hyundai would carve out additional rear-seat headroom, but if you're looking for glaring faults, that's about the best we can do on the otherwise competent Sonata.

With so many excellent midsize sedans to choose from these days, we encourage you to get out there and drive as many as you can. A couple of our favorites are the 2014 Honda Accord and 2014 Nissan Altima, which are very impressive in all aspects. Other appealing choices include the stylish 2014 Ford Fusion, the Sonata's mechanical twin the Kia Optima, the sporty 2014 Mazda 6 and the European-influenced Volkswagen Passat. Nonetheless, the Sonata's many strengths make it a solid pick, even in its fourth year of production. Forget about a midlife crisis; we're not even sure the 2014 Hyundai Sonata is past its prime.