2014 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard and optional features for the money
  • impressive power and fuel economy
  • generous warranty.
  • Tight rear headroom for a family sedan
  • rough ride in SE trim.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Hyundai Sonata may no longer be the next big thing, but it remains a fully competitive family sedan. This year's model is particularly enticing given a significant round of upgrades.

Vehicle overview

Time waits for no midsize sedan, not even the sleek, sophisticated 2014 Hyundai Sonata. Still, it's hard to believe that Hyundai's game-changing family hauler has already reached midlife. Back when the current-generation Sonata debuted for the 2011 model year, we sized up its revolutionary design and concluded, "Hyundai just might take over the world with this thing." At first, that's more or less what happened, but the competition has since awoken from its slumber, and today dealerships are awash in astonishingly good family sedans.

So does that mean that the Hyundai Sonata's over the hill? Should you wait for its next renaissance before committing your cash? No and no. In fact, thanks in part to the numerous nips and tucks on the 2014 Sonata, Hyundai's midsizer continues to be a leader, whether you're talking about fuel economy, power, features or value. This is the car that put Hyundai on the map as a legitimate world-class automaker, and it can still hold its own against anything in the segment. Sure, we still wish Hyundai would carve out additional rear-seat headroom, but if you're looking for glaring faults, that's about the best we can do on the otherwise competent Sonata.

With so many excellent midsize sedans to choose from these days, we encourage you to get out there and drive as many as you can. A couple of our favorites are the 2014 Honda Accord and 2014 Nissan Altima, which are very impressive in all aspects. Other appealing choices include the stylish 2014 Ford Fusion, the Sonata's mechanical twin the Kia Optima, the sporty 2014 Mazda 6 and the European-influenced Volkswagen Passat. Nonetheless, the Sonata's many strengths make it a solid pick, even in its fourth year of production. Forget about a midlife crisis; we're not even sure the 2014 Hyundai Sonata is past its prime.

2014 Hyundai Sonata models

The 2014 Hyundai Sonata is available in GLS, SE and Limited trim levels. There's also a Sonata Hybrid, which is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the GLS includes 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, heated mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a 60/40-split rear seatback, Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The optional GLS Popular Equipment package adds foglights, a driver's blind-spot mirror, automatic headlights, turn-signal repeaters in the outside mirrors, LED interior lighting, leatherette door-panel inserts, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, HD radio and a 4.3-inch touchscreen audio display with a rearview camera.

The Sonata SE starts with all of the above and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, foglights, a dark chrome grille, a rear lip spoiler, dual chrome exhaust tips, keyless ignition/entry, a color LCD trip computer, simulated carbon-fiber interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and leather/cloth upholstery.

Opting for the turbocharged engine (2.0T) for the SE also brings a sport exhaust and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The SE Premium package adds a sunroof, a blind-spot warning system, a 10-speaker Dimension audio system and a navigation system with an 8-inch touchscreen. When added to the non-turbo SE, it also includes dual-zone automatic climate control.

The plush Sonata Limited starts with most of the SE's standard and optional features, including the Premium package minus navigation (meaning it uses the lesser 4.3-inch touchscreen). However, the Limited substitutes 17-inch alloy wheels and has a softer state of tune for its suspension. It also comes standard with full leather upholstery, a ventilated driver seat, heated rear seats, rear climate vents, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and unique interior accents.

The turbocharged Limited 2.0T variant adds the SE 2.0T's 18-inch wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips and shift paddles (not available on the regular Limited).

The optional Limited Technology package tops things off with a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, LED taillights, the 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation and a 12-speaker Infinity sound system.

2014 Highlights

The Hyundai Sonata boasts a bunch of revisions for 2014. These include standard driver-selectable steering effort, a sport-tuned exhaust (SE 2.0T only), available xenon headlights and LED taillights (Limited only), a ventilated driver seat (Limited) an optional blind-spot monitoring system, an improved stability control system and two new touchscreens. Other changes this year include refreshed styling, a revised power output for the 2.4-liter engine and various sound-deadening measures for a quieter highway ride.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Hyundai Sonata GLS is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque, while the dual-exhaust SE with the same engine makes 192 hp and 181 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic that sends the power to the front wheels is the sole transmission. You can expect a 0-60 mph time of about 8 seconds, which is fairly quick for a base-model family sedan.

Sonatas with the 2.4-liter engine have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/35 mpg highway).

A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 274 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque is available on SE and Limited models. The "2.0T" sprints to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is about average for midsize sedans with an engine upgrade. The EPA pegs fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (21 mpg city/32 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on every 2014 Hyundai Sonata include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is BlueLink, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). A rearview camera is standard on every Sonata except the base level GLS. Blind-spot monitoring is optional for the SE and standard for the Limited.

In government testing, the Sonata earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four out of five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Hyundai Sonata earned a top rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength protection. In the IIHS's new small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, the Sonata was deemed just "Marginal" (second-worst), though in fairness, many vehicles have struggled in this relatively new test.

In Edmunds brake testing, both a Sonata GLS and an SE turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in about 120 feet, which is a smidge better than average for the class.

Driving

When equipped with the base 2.4-liter engine, the 2014 Hyundai Sonata provides eager acceleration by segment standards. The optional 2.0-liter turbo engine serves up serious lag-free punch on demand and keeps up with competitors' V6 engines. Either way, the gearchanges from the six-speed automatic transmission are smooth and prompt.

The GLS and Limited models stake out an agreeable middle ground between comfort and control. The ride quality is relatively firm, but there's sufficient compliance over rough pavement. We're less sold on the Sonata SE, which rides harshly at times due to its sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch wheels. For consumers primarily looking for a car to drive to work, this version's minor handling improvements probably won't be enough to justify the stiffer ride.

Interior

The base Sonata GLS displays some obvious cost-cutting inside, utilizing rough plastic panels for a few too many surfaces, but the higher trim levels compare pretty well to segment rivals. Not surprisingly, the Limited trim, with its available two-tone color schemes and piano-black trim, is particularly appealing. In all Sonatas, the dash and center stack meld together in a seamless flow, while trapezoidal vents and sharp blue backlighting create a modern, upscale environment.

On the infotainment front, the new 4.3-inch touchscreen isn't very big, but it does provide deeper functionality for Sonatas that lack the optional navigation system. The nav system doesn't come cheap, but its exclusive 8-inch touchscreen and enhanced interface give the Sonata's cabin even more of a cutting-edge feel.

As expected in this segment, the Sonata offers ample legroom for four adults on a long trip, and their luggage should fit fine in the 16.4-cubic-foot trunk. However, headroom both front and rear is merely adequate, in our experience, and 6-footers in back may find their heads rubbing the ceiling due to the Sonata's dramatically sloped roof line.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Uncompromised comfort and refinement
gemigniani1,07/26/2014
I rented a base model with only 300 miles on it. I'm a tough reviewer, but this car really impressed me. I loved the dash - Hyundai made the controls very simple and intuitive - so you'll never get angry at the car because you can't figure out how to work the climate control, cruise control, etc. At highway speed there is zero wind noise (amazing). The quietness, ride smoothness, comfy seats, cold and powerful AC and the quality look and feel to everything are reminiscent of the 1990's Camry's we all loved. Toyota doesn't make a Camry with uncompromised comfort and refinement anymore so it's neat to know the Hyundai does and it's called the Sonata
Sure is nice.
cravey,10/07/2014
GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I picked up a 2014 GLS after several rides in a friend's 2013. All the current tech gizmos are there including butt warmers and a hi-res backup camera. The ride is comfortable and secure, handling is very good. Visibility is only average as the seating seems a bit low; got to concentrate to avoid scraping the wheels around curbs. "Eco" setting short-shifts the transmission, ok in town but annoying in hilly terrain; regular mode delivers 26 mpg anyway in a 50/50 mix. ***10/2016 update. Still regarded as a wise purchase. No issues. Highway economy at a steady 70 with cruise control was 38 mpg. The engine could have used more torque but will happily rev to find needed performance. Manual mode transmission is great for descents. The onboard average fuel economy readout is about 2.5 mpg overoptimistic. The satellite-enabled radio is slick, and the Bluetooth hands-free cell phone system is a joy to use! ***4/2017 update. No major issues or failures. The female half of the seat belt is so short that finding it on dark mornings is more luck than skill. Still wish the engine had more torque; switching over to manual mode and holding a lower gear to keep the revs up is a work-around. ***10/2017 update. Still no failures.
Red Turbo
brianj6,06/07/2014
I purchased a 2014 turbo SE. I wanted a v6 but did not want to spend the gas for the power, so the turbo fits the bill. With 274 horsepower it has plenty of power for merging onto the freeway, passing, and gets a respectable 0-60 time. I am averaging 23 mpg city, and 33 hwy. The car is smoother and quieter than the 2013 gls we have. The backup camera is nice, it take some getting used to if you never had one. I have already used it to help in parallel parking. I like the handling, steering, power, comfort, and style that the Sonata turbo SE has. I highly recommend the Sonata turbo to anyone wanting the power of a v6 but the gas mileage of a 4 banger.
70+ widow reviews Hyundai 2014 Sonata
Ann Barcome,09/30/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
It's comfy, rides well at all speeds; great performance -- just like its owner.
See all 34 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

