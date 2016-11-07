Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport

    58,210 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV in Black
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV

    17,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,950

    $2,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    62,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,888

    $2,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV

    27,121 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,900

    $2,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport

    98,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,982

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    18,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,983

    $2,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV

    48,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,295

    $4,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata SE

    109,562 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,295

    $2,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    40,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport

    38,457 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,900

    $2,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    79,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,918

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata SE

    92,377 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    $1,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata SE

    96,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,898

    $1,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata SE

    133,828 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    $1,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV

    12,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    $2,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata SE

    60,466 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,240

    $1,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV

    35,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,425

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata SE

    99,306 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,900

    $1,999 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
See all 62 reviews
2016 Sonata Limited 2.4 L all options
Mike,07/11/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought the 2016 Sonata for myself and my wife got a 2016 Camry XLE a week earlier. I'm very familiar with both. I'm glad I got the Sonata, I prefer it over the Camry (more comfortable, quieter) and my wife has been driving Camrys since 1994 so I know that car well. There are many things that I don't use but I knew that going in. The moon roof is only usable at night or late in the afternoon due to the sun. The lane departure warnings (where the car watches the lines in the road and beeps if I cross them) is annoying most of the time but I have not turned it off just in case. The blind side monitor is great (the outside mirror lights up if someone is in either blind spot) and if I use the directional signals while someone is in my blind spot, I get a warning. Dynamic cruise control is of little use to me because if the traffic is that heavy, I don't want to be on cruise control anyway. So why did I pay for so may things that I have little use for? To get the what matters most - automatic emergency breaking. That's what is supposed to stop the car if someone stops in front of me and I don't see them or if a kid runs in front of the car and I don't see him. My guess is that within 10 years AEB will be as mandatory as seat belts on all new cars. I like a big car that moves over the road with no noise and I got that with the Sonata. It's not rated as a large car but it feels that way to me. It's hard to believe that this has a 2.4 liter engine. The car moves as effortlessly on the highway as 5 liter V8 cars that I've owned. I drove this for a month in Phoenix over the very nice freeways that they have during low volume traffic (weekends, etc). Those people seem to have one speed that they all drive at (80 mph) and the Sonata did that with no wind or road noise and the tach was hovering at about 2200 rpm. Mixed mileage is about 30 or 31 but if I keep it at 65mph on the highway, I'll get around 40 mpg. The GPS is a little better than the one in the Camry but giving it directions by voice is a hit or miss proposition and to type a destination, you have to be stopped. Mine has memory seats which is great if on a long trip and my wife does some of the driving. I have it set so that the seat does NOT move back when I turn the car off. All in all, this is probably the best car I ever owned and I'm very particular. Update after 9 months: I still think this is the best car I've ever owned. Some things I missed during the first review - the emergency brake disengages automatically when I shift out of park and the outside rear view mirrors tilt down when in reverse to show the road. Update after 21 months: Still think this is the best car I ever owned. Update after 39 months: No changes to my earlier comments. I've driven 2018 and 2019 versions of the Sonata and did not like them as much. The ride is not as quiet and smooth. It almost seems like they changed the suspension in the later models. Not sure if I'd buy one of these newer models.
Report abuse
