Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

This 2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Limited Tech is offered to you for sale by Rosen Hyundai. This Hyundai includes: PHANTOM BLACK Tech Package HD Radio Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Navigation System CD Player Heated Steering Wheel Seat Memory Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat AM/FM Stereo Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Trip Computer HID headlights Sun/Moonroof Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input Driver Adjustable Lumbar MP3 Player Dual Moonroof Bucket Seats Headlights-Auto-Leveling BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2016 Hyundai. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient HyundaiSonata. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Hyundai Sonata. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Limited Tech. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Hyundai Sonata plus much, much more. More information about the 2016 Hyundai Sonata: The 2016 Sonata is a midsized sedan, placing it in direct competition with several of the best-selling cars in the country. Competing with the likes of the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord is no easy task, but Hyundai's typical strategy of packing a ton of value into its cars remains unchanged. The Sonata offers a lot of car for the money, undercutting its rivals in price, while simultaneously offering more interior volume and more upscale features. The 2016 Hyundai Sonata starts at $21,750. Interesting features of this model are available upscale features, Swoopy styling lines, inexpensive base price, roomy interior, and efficient engines

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5NPE34AF0GH425092

Stock: X5964

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-09-2020