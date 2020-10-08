Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Sonata Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    131,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,100

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Black
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    185,074 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value in Gray
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value

    173,811 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Green
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    151,627 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    171,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,330

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata LX
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata LX

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    140,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,187

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    122,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,933

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    169,911 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    80,263 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,625

    $945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    83,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    $772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    70,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,573

    $699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    253,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,982

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    125,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,222

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    161,334 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    204,972 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,211

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    181,376 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,707

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    183,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,300

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7118 Reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Reliable cross country, in city, and in snow
Kyle,05/18/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought the car used in 2005 with 18000 miles on it in New Mexico. Today I have 213000 miles on the car. I drove the car cross country over the mountains of Colorado and California and the high deserts of New Mexico. In New Mexico I easily made 31 MPG in this car because I do not speed and accelerate easily. However in 2007 I moved to Wisconsin. I towed a Uhaul cross country from New Mexico to Wisconsin without a problem. In Wisconsin I can not get better than 26 mpg no matter how easily I drive. The octane in NM was 86, here I use 89. I attribute the loss in MPG to ethanol. I have spent LESS THAN 2000 dollars total in maintenance and this includes planned maintenance at 150000 mile with a tune up, belts, hoses, and timing chain. (No issue just replaced them all at 150000 miles.) This car has been a superb and reliable vehicle for me. There are quirks in the vehicle that are not important to me but you may find of interest. The faux wood trim is peeling away from the central air vents, the paint has completely came off all 4 door handles, my drivers side rear chrome ripped off in a severe wind storm later claimed to be F1 tornado. All these issues are not important to me because in the last 11 years EVERY TIME I started the car (EVERY TIME) it has started on the first try and has performed excellent. A few cosmetic issues for this quality of operation is worth it to me. The only concerns I have for this vehicle are: The A.C. seals failed at about 150000 miles. I moved from New Mexico to Wisconsin so guess what I never fixed it. It does not get hot here. If I lived in New Mexico still this would be a problem. The fuel gas cap solenoid failed and Hyundai wanted 95.00 JUST for the solenoid labor was extra. I finally fixed it after enough people chased me down to let me know my gas cover was open. (Nice people up here, tired of worrying them) The headlights burn out quickly in the car and the springs that hold the lights into the headlight fixtures could have used some simplicity instead of elaborate spring design. I have to remove the battery from the car to change the driver side headlight because my hands are too big for the small space. Other than this, the car has been excellent! If you can live with these superficial issues and want a car that has the quality where it counts, the 2005 V6 is a definite SURE THING for me. I once thought of looking for a 2010 V6 to replace this one, but the car still starts every time and why pay for a newer car when this one is still so darned reliable.
Report abuse
