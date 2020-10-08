Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
5,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,100
- 185,074 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 173,811 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,300
- 151,627 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 171,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,330
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
- 140,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,187$1,392 Below Market
- 122,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,933$900 Below Market
- 169,911 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 80,263 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,625$945 Below Market
- 83,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000$772 Below Market
- 70,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,573$699 Below Market
- 253,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,982
- 125,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,222
- 161,334 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 204,972 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,211
- 181,376 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,707
- 183,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,300
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7118 Reviews
Report abuse
Kyle,05/18/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought the car used in 2005 with 18000 miles on it in New Mexico. Today I have 213000 miles on the car. I drove the car cross country over the mountains of Colorado and California and the high deserts of New Mexico. In New Mexico I easily made 31 MPG in this car because I do not speed and accelerate easily. However in 2007 I moved to Wisconsin. I towed a Uhaul cross country from New Mexico to Wisconsin without a problem. In Wisconsin I can not get better than 26 mpg no matter how easily I drive. The octane in NM was 86, here I use 89. I attribute the loss in MPG to ethanol. I have spent LESS THAN 2000 dollars total in maintenance and this includes planned maintenance at 150000 mile with a tune up, belts, hoses, and timing chain. (No issue just replaced them all at 150000 miles.) This car has been a superb and reliable vehicle for me. There are quirks in the vehicle that are not important to me but you may find of interest. The faux wood trim is peeling away from the central air vents, the paint has completely came off all 4 door handles, my drivers side rear chrome ripped off in a severe wind storm later claimed to be F1 tornado. All these issues are not important to me because in the last 11 years EVERY TIME I started the car (EVERY TIME) it has started on the first try and has performed excellent. A few cosmetic issues for this quality of operation is worth it to me. The only concerns I have for this vehicle are: The A.C. seals failed at about 150000 miles. I moved from New Mexico to Wisconsin so guess what I never fixed it. It does not get hot here. If I lived in New Mexico still this would be a problem. The fuel gas cap solenoid failed and Hyundai wanted 95.00 JUST for the solenoid labor was extra. I finally fixed it after enough people chased me down to let me know my gas cover was open. (Nice people up here, tired of worrying them) The headlights burn out quickly in the car and the springs that hold the lights into the headlight fixtures could have used some simplicity instead of elaborate spring design. I have to remove the battery from the car to change the driver side headlight because my hands are too big for the small space. Other than this, the car has been excellent! If you can live with these superficial issues and want a car that has the quality where it counts, the 2005 V6 is a definite SURE THING for me. I once thought of looking for a 2010 V6 to replace this one, but the car still starts every time and why pay for a newer car when this one is still so darned reliable.
Related Hyundai Sonata info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Rockville MD
- Used Hyundai Sonata Harrisburg PA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Pensacola FL
- Used Hyundai Accent New York NY
- Used Hyundai Azera Spokane WA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Mesa AZ
- Used Hyundai Azera Savannah GA
- Used Hyundai Azera Indianapolis IN
- Used Hyundai Azera Norfolk VA
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2011 Gainesville FL
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2013 Bloomington IL
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2016 Salt Lake City UT