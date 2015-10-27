Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800$1,599 Below Market
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC NICE local Trade-In**, Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Moonroof / Sunroof**, Clean Carfax**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Heated Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Sound Package, Special Edition Package, Sunroof / Moonroof, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic, FWD, Black, ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Dual Power Bodycolor Heated Outside Mirrors w/Timer, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm/Panic, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, XM Satellite Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 22/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 516 miles below market average! Black 2009 Hyundai Sonata SE 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46C09H490975
Stock: PV7672A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 85,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$2,086 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C09H456859
Stock: 456859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,975$1,288 Below Market
Soo Motors - Sault Sainte Marie / Michigan
Affordable transportation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C19H475338
Stock: 19076B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 141,155 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$685 Below Market
Scott-Preusse Chevrolet Buick - Redwood Falls / Minnesota
CHROME WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Light Control, Automatic Temperature Control, Bodyside Molding Chrome Inserts, Bumper Fascia Chrome Inserts, Chrome Center Bar Grille & Door Handles, Chrome Window Belt Moldings, Compass, Driver's Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support, Dual Front & Front Side Impact Airbags, Dual Power Bodycolor Heated Outside Mirrors w/Timer, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Seat Active Head Restraints, HomeLink Integrated Transceiver, Interior Accents, Leather Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Limited Badge, Option Group 5, Power Door Locks, Power Tilt-Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Windows, Premium Door Sill Plates, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm/Panic, Solar Control Glass, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer, XM Satellite Radio. 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited Ebony Black Marthaler Chevrolet Buick of Redwood Falls is one of the newer members of the Marthaler Automotive Group that now includes 9 dealerships. Our business model includes seven-state delivery, market-based pricing,a transparent and customer driven purchase experience, continuing community support and, of course, an extremely extensive selection of vehicles, new and pre-owned. General Manager Justin Olson has been in the business for over 18 years, and brings his professional, market-savvy perspective to the dealership every day. Its our job to make sure your experience at Marthaler is everything you want it to be- right from the start.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46C19H575470
Stock: 1629XX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 132,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$2,785 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Hyundai Sonata 4dr GLS 4dr Sedan 5A features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C89H506875
Stock: AAW-506875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 145,880 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,990$1,282 Below Market
Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
BRIGHT SILVER exterior and GRAY interior, GLS trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Consumer Guide Recommended Car, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1, Satellite Radio. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Hyundai GLS with BRIGHT SILVER exterior and GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1 base vehicle only. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Still ranks highly with us thanks to its fine performance, spacious cabin and value for the dollar.' -Edmunds.com. Car and Driver Editors Choice. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C09H521113
Stock: 9H521113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 115,504 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,184
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, HEATED LEATHER SEATS.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited Willow Gray Mica FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, Leather Package, 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Light Control, Automatic Temperature Control, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside Molding Chrome Inserts, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumper Fascia Chrome Inserts, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Center Bar Grille & Door Handles, Chrome Window Belt Moldings, Chrome-Tipped Dual Exhaust, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support, Dual Front & Front Side Impact Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Bodycolor Heated Outside Mirrors w/Timer, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seat Active Head Restraints, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, HomeLink Integrated Transceiver, Illuminated entry, Infinity AM/FM/6-CD/MP3 Audio System, Interior Accents, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Limited Badge, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power Tilt-Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Door Sill Plates, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm/Panic, Security system, Solar Control Glass, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F59H431723
Stock: 07366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 98,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,250
Kerry Toyota - Florence / Kentucky
This Vehicle has less than 99k miles. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** Optional equipment includes: Option Group 5, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Mud Guards...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F09H540123
Stock: 33265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 108,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,690$1,218 Below Market
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
You'll get a moon roof, remote entry, power seat, power windows and locks, tilt wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM/cd with auxiliary and USB ports, Bluetooth and more! Make it yours TODAY. Print this page and call us Now. We know you will enjoy your test drive towards ownership! *Please Contact Merlin Gehrke at 563-359-9114. This vehicle is located at Bettendorf Auto Sales 4219 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa. Bettendorf Auto is a division of Zimmerman Honda in Moline, IL.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C09H571123
Stock: JL528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 176,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,320$534 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Hyundai - Lafayette / Indiana
EXSTENSIVLEY RECONDITIONED!!!, GOING FAST. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS SUPER 2009 Hyundai Sonata, Local Trade, Low Miles at only just 176986, Premium Audio, Steering Wheel Controls, STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2009 Hyundai Sonata FWD GLS Ebony Black 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic 22/32 City/Highway MPG Bob Rohrman Hyundai Genesis in Lafayette, IN specializes in meeting our customers needs for not only New and Pre-Owned Hyundai, but a full line up of Toyota, Honda, Scion, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Buick, Kia, Chevy, Ford. Some cars under 10k and even 5k. We have Indiana's largest selection of Tucson, SanteFe, Elantra, Genesis, Genesis Coupe, Accent, Sonata, Azera and Veracruz. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.Come visit us at 304 Sagamore Parkway N. Lafayette, Indiana. Across from the Home Depot, at Bob Rohrman Hyundai-Genesis. Vehicle may not have all options as described due to automated process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C19H574449
Stock: T4272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 94,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$741 Below Market
Tony Divino Toyota - Riverdale / Utah
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!! Less than 95k Miles.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C59H449583
Stock: 201520A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 186,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,935$346 Below Market
Byers Ford - Delaware / Ohio
This Hyundai Sonata has many features and is well equipped including, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, CRUISE CONTROL, LOCAL TRADE, Gray w/Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival! 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS22/32 City/Highway MPGByers Auto is family owned and operated and has been serving Central Ohio in the automotive industry since 1897. Stop by our dealership on Columbus Pike in Delaware. We have a committed and knowledgeable staff that will help you with your automotive needs. LIVE CHAT 24/7 at www.byersford.com. Price does not include tax, title, and $250 document fees. **Online pricing may require Ford Motor Credit financing and other stipulations to be met.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C99H404517
Stock: F94875A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 132,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,925$634 Below Market
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
Odometer is 9658 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: WESTGATE ENHANCED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY 6 MONTH 6000 MILES Assemblies Covered: Engine - Cylinder block, heads, and all internal engine parts; crankshaft bearings, camshaft bearings, connecting rods and bearings, pistons, valve train, timing gears, timing gear chain/belt and cover, oil pump/oil pump housing, manifolds, flywheel, water pump, harmonic balancer, valve covers, oil pan, and engine mounts. Also covered are turbocharger/supercharger housings, internal parts and valves. Fuel Delivery Components - Fuel pump, EFI sensors/control units, fuel pressure regulators, fuel sending unit, diesel fuel injection pump. Transmission/Transaxle/Transfer Case - Case and all internal parts, input/output shafts, automatic transmission clutches, bands, governor, thrust bearings, washers, torque converter, vacuum modulator, transmission mounts, transmission-mounted solenoid pack, electronic control unit and oil pan. Front-Wheel Drive - Final drive housing, all internal parts, axle shafts, axle shaft bearings, constant velocity joints, axle housing, all internal parts, differential, bearings and case. Rear-Wheel Drive- Axle shafts, axle shaft bearings, axle housing, all internal parts, differential side and pinion gears, disc or cone-limited slip, propeller shafts, universal joints, center support bearings, yokes. Brakes - Master cylinder, power assist booster, wheel cylinders, disc calipers. Electrical - Starter motor and solenoid, alternator/generator, voltage regulator, wiper motors, ignition switch, ignition lack cylinder, electronic ignition control, distributor, emergency warning flasher switch. Vehicle Manufacturer Installed Air Conditioner Compressor, clutch and clutch bearing, condenser, evaporator, accumulator, high/low pressure compressor cut-off switch, pressure cycling switch, receiver dryer and temperature control programmer. *See Dealer for details. Applies to vehicles current model year vehicles plus 12 model years and less than 150,000 miles.Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C49H541655
Stock: 1461Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 199,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500$736 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Hyundai Sonata also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C09H519944
Stock: 122615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 163,123 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,318
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS is offered by Cedar Park Nissan. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Hyundai Sonata. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C99H537990
Stock: 9H537990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 91,001 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,981$1,088 Below Market
Alpha Auto Group - Fredericksburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C49H501043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,764 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,555$481 Below Market
Kearny Mesa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Diego / California
Natural Khaki Metallic 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V, camel Leather, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Light Control, Automatic Temperature Control, Bodyside Molding Chrome Inserts, Bumper Fascia Chrome Inserts, Chrome Center Bar Grille & Door Handles, Chrome Window Belt Moldings, Chrome-Tipped Dual Exhaust, Compass, Driver's Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support, Dual Front & Front Side Impact Airbags, Dual Power Bodycolor Heated Outside Mirrors w/Timer, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Seat Active Head Restraints, HomeLink Integrated Transceiver, Interior Accents, Leather Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Limited Badge, Option Group 5, Power Door Locks, Power Tilt-Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Windows, Premium Door Sill Plates, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm/Panic, Solar Control Glass, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer, XM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46FX9H420572
Stock: KJP10841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 147,433 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,301$840 Below Market
Mike Maroone Chevrolet North - Colorado Springs / Colorado
LOCAL TRADE, AIR CONDITIONING **, KEYLESS ENTRY **, PREMIUM SOUND **, CRUISE CONTROL **, MP3 CAPABLE **, Sonata GLS, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic, FWD, Camel w/Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, 16 x 6.5J Steel Wheels w/Wheel Cover, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm/Panic, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traction Control System, XM Satellite Radio. 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Slate Blue New Price! Recent Arrival!This Sonata is being sold AS IS. We consider this an opportunity for the buyer to purchase a vehicle at a reduced price. For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone today. We are just north of the Chapel Hills mall behind Walmart in the Chapel Hills Auto Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C39H425606
Stock: N425606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
