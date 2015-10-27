Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sonata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    111,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,800

    $1,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    85,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $2,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    148,927 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,975

    $1,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    141,155 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    $685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in White
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    132,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    $2,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    145,880 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,990

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6

    115,504 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,184

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6

    98,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,250

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    108,554 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,690

    $1,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    176,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,320

    $534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    94,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    186,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,935

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    132,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,925

    $634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    199,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    $736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    163,123 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,318

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    91,001 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,981

    $1,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 in Light Green
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6

    109,764 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,555

    $481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    147,433 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,301

    $840 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6358 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 358 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Best car ever owned.
Geo,10/27/2015
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Most reliable vehicle, more so than the Corolla, Tacoma, Civic parked in the drive. 123,000 miles, never an issue. Picked it over the Camry & Accord because of comfort. Bought in spring of '08, but is an '09 model. Up to 37.5mpg hwy. Will definitely go Hyundai again. As of 10-28-16, the Sonata now has 123,419 miles, and I won't give it up! Runs perfectly on it's eight and one half year birthday. A couple of issues: First, the dashboard has too much glare in daylight, making it about impossible to see the speedometer with the sun beaming directly into the cockpit. Second, the dimmer rheostat doesn't dim the dash enough for nighttime driving, and as I work nights, it is a bit bothersome. Third, something new for this updated report - some rust on the driver's door, where the door skin folds over to the lower corner closest to the latch, it is crumbling, so it will be interesting to see how severe it becomes. I do wash and wax the car, regularly and it has not been driven on the salted NY winter roads. The car is now parked at our second home in Florida, so I am hoping the rust will not progress. I've also oiled that surface hoping to stop the rusting.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Sonata
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Sonata info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings