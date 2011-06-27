2011 Hyundai Sonata Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride, high fuel economy, comfortable and handsome cabin, spacious trunk, capable handling, impressive value, strong safety scores, lengthy warranty.
- Some consumers may miss V6 option, rough ride in SE trim, can be tight on headroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The previous Sonata was a solid contender, but for 2011, the Hyundai Sonata vaults itself to the top of the class.
Vehicle overview
Big rock bands tend to have famous influences. Coldplay's early music was inspired by U2's, for instance, and Madonna's long career has no doubt provided inspiration for Lady Gaga. It's the same song and dance on the world's automotive stage. Could there be any denying that the previous Hyundai Sonata was inspired by the Camry and Accord? But the 2011 Hyundai Sonata, like a maturing great band that comes into its own, has become worthy of headliner status in the family-sedan arena.
Engine choices for the new Sonata include a 2.4-liter inline-4 or a 2.0-liter turbocharged variant. The base engine is really all most buyers will ever need, as it makes a robust 198 horsepower (200 in the SE trim) and returns a thrifty 26 mpg combined when matched to a six-speed automatic. In addition to delivering both brisk performance and high fuel mileage, this drivetrain exhibits a refined demeanor. The turbo ramps up performance with 274 hp and amazingly returns nearly identical combined fuel economy.
All of this is even more impressive when you consider that the Sonata is one of just two cars in its segment (the Accord is the other) roomy enough to be deemed a "large" sedan by the EPA. The 2011 Sonata also boasts improvements in driving dynamics to give it a tauter, more composed feel, though it's not quite up to the sport sedan bar of the Ford Fusion Sport, Nissan Altima and Mazda 6. The SE trim's sport-tuned suspension helps the Sonata inch up closer to that bar, but in the process, the ride gets a little too rough.
Of course, being a Hyundai, the Sonata brings along a strong value proposition. Despite the fact that its starting price can be a couple thousand dollars cheaper than its rivals' MSRPs, the base Sonata GLS offers a number of features as standard -- such as satellite radio, iPod connectivity and Bluetooth with phonebook download -- that are optional or not even available on its peers. The top-of-the-line Sonata Limited, meanwhile, comes standard with everything except navigation.
All things considered, the latest Sonata manages to stand out in a segment chock full of good choices. It's more refined than the ubiquitous 2011 Honda Accord and 2011 Toyota Camry, and though the 2011 Nissan Altima, 2011 Mazda 6, Chevy Malibu and Ford Fusion are also good picks, the Sonata has the price advantage. With its spirited performance, impressive fuel economy, solid build quality and strong value, we have a feeling that the 2011 Hyundai Sonata will have no problem climbing the charts.
2011 Hyundai Sonata models
The 2011 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize family sedan available in GLS, SE and Limited trim levels. Standard equipment on the GLS includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, heated sideview mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a trip computer, a 60/40-split rear seatback, a six-speaker stereo (with CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, iPod/auxiliary audio jacks and steering-wheel-mounted controls) and Bluetooth with phonebook download.
Two optional equipment packages are available. One adds alloy wheels, automatic headlights and an eight-way power driver seat. The other includes all these plus a navigation system and upgraded speakers for the audio system. The sporty SE features all the above (except the navigation system and premium speakers) and adds 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, foglights, a dark chrome grille, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless ignition/entry, leather/cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Opting for the turbocharged engine will also add dual-zone automatic climate control. An optional package bundles a navigation system with premium speakers and a sunroof.
The plush Limited has all the SE's features (minus the 18-inch wheels, sport suspension and cloth/leather upholstery) and adds side mirror turn signal repeaters, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated seats (front and rear), dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an upgraded audio system (with HD radio and CD changer) and unique interior accents (either wood grain or gloss black). Seventeen-inch alloy wheels are also standard. The turbocharged SE variant adds 18-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The Limited's sole optional package bundles a navigation system with a back-up camera and Infinity premium speakers.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine on all Hyundai Sonata trim levels is a 2.4-liter direct-injected four-cylinder engine good for 198 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. The SE, with its dual exhaust, has a bit more power at 200 hp and 186 lb-ft. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the GLS, while a six-speed automatic is optional on that trim and standard on the SE and Limited. A powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is available on SE and Limited trim levels. This engine produces 274 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque.
In performance testing, a 2.4-liter GLS Sonata with the automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. As expected, the 2.0-liter turbo is significantly quicker, requiring only 6.7 seconds.
The Sonata's EPA fuel economy estimates are impressive for a car of this size. The 2.4-liter engine with the manual transmission is rated at 24 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 28 combined, and 22/35/26 mpg with the automatic. The 2.0-liter turbo, despite its significant boost in power, returns a very impressive 22/33/26 mpg.
Safety
All Sonatas come well stocked with antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the Sonata earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four out of five stars given for front-impact protection and five stars for side impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 2011 Hyundai Sonata earned a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength protection.
In Edmunds brake testing, a 2011 Sonata GLS came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet. A 2.0-liter turbo model with wider tires stopped slightly shorter at 120 feet. Both stopping distances are slightly better than average for cars in this class.
Driving
With its well-balanced chassis, the 2011 Hyundai Sonata provides both a supple ride and sure-footed handling. The steering lightens up considerably at low speeds to ease parking maneuvers, though at times the Sonata's steering can feel a bit artificial in quick transitions. The Sonata SE's suspension tuning is indeed sportier, but in testing we've found it leads to a rather rough and uncomfortable ride quality on rougher roads.
The 2.4-liter four's strong performance should be enough for most drivers; it pulls willingly and smoothly right up to the tach's redline. Gearshifts from the automatic are seamless, and it steps down when needed for quick passing or merging. Power delivery from the turbocharged engine is smooth and linear, with no detectable turbo lag. That it returns similar fuel economy is just icing on the cake.
Interior
Fit and finish of the cabin is very good. The controls operate with a feel and precision befitting a more expensive car. We're big fans of the standard iPod interface, which is easy to use and quite speedy in operation. The Limited trim level is particularly upscale, with its available two-tone color schemes, piano black trim and padded door panels.
Now classified as a large car, the Sonata boasts enough room to allow four adults to stretch out and enjoy the ride. As with most cars, five will fit, though the rear middle passenger won't be as comfortable as the others. Headroom is just barely adequate front and rear, however, as 6-footers will likely find their heads uncomfortably in the ceiling. The trunk has a slightly smaller opening than the norm, but its 16.4-cubic-foot capacity is at the top of the class.
Features & Specs
Safety
