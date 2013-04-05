Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
5,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 157,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
- 142,337 miles
$7,995
- 183,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,300
- 144,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
- 153,808 miles10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,195
- 180,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 127,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,177
- 157,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,799
- 75,888 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,189
- 179,865 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,288
- 114,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999
- 104,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,975
- 131,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,100
- 185,074 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 173,811 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,300
- 151,627 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 171,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,330
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Write a reviewSee all 194 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7194 Reviews
Report abuse
asetechcarter,05/04/2013
I see all these people writing bad reviews on this car because they did not maintain the car! What is wrong with people these days???? Complaining about a timing belt as a repair? Come on people... That is just called maintaning your car!!!!! if you can not afford a tune up on a 4 cyl Hyundai you should not even own a car!!!! These are great cars if you take care of it!! Trust me i am an ASE master tech and work on these cars daily, and not for Hyundai!
Related Hyundai Sonata info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Rockville MD
- Used Hyundai Sonata Harrisburg PA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Pensacola FL
- Used Hyundai Accent New York NY
- Used Hyundai Azera Spokane WA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Mesa AZ
- Used Hyundai Azera Savannah GA
- Used Hyundai Azera Indianapolis IN
- Used Hyundai Azera Norfolk VA
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2011 Gainesville FL
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2013 Bloomington IL
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2016 Salt Lake City UT