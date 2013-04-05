Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

I see all these people writing bad reviews on this car because they did not maintain the car! What is wrong with people these days???? Complaining about a timing belt as a repair? Come on people... That is just called maintaning your car!!!!! if you can not afford a tune up on a 4 cyl Hyundai you should not even own a car!!!! These are great cars if you take care of it!! Trust me i am an ASE master tech and work on these cars daily, and not for Hyundai!

Read more