  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(118)
Appraise this car

2005 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, pleasant highway ride, refined V6 engine, lots of storage space.
  • Noisy four-cylinder engine, bland interior design and materials, tight rear-seat legroom, tepid handling.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Hyundai Sonata for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,166 - $2,546
Used Sonata for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A decent buy if you can't spend over $20,000 on a midsize sedan, but the Sonata offers no revelations in performance or interior accommodations.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, trim levels have been slightly revised, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a HomeLink remote transmitter has been added to the LX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Sonata.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
118 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable cross country, in city, and in snow
Kyle,05/18/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought the car used in 2005 with 18000 miles on it in New Mexico. Today I have 213000 miles on the car. I drove the car cross country over the mountains of Colorado and California and the high deserts of New Mexico. In New Mexico I easily made 31 MPG in this car because I do not speed and accelerate easily. However in 2007 I moved to Wisconsin. I towed a Uhaul cross country from New Mexico to Wisconsin without a problem. In Wisconsin I can not get better than 26 mpg no matter how easily I drive. The octane in NM was 86, here I use 89. I attribute the loss in MPG to ethanol. I have spent LESS THAN 2000 dollars total in maintenance and this includes planned maintenance at 150000 mile with a tune up, belts, hoses, and timing chain. (No issue just replaced them all at 150000 miles.) This car has been a superb and reliable vehicle for me. There are quirks in the vehicle that are not important to me but you may find of interest. The faux wood trim is peeling away from the central air vents, the paint has completely came off all 4 door handles, my drivers side rear chrome ripped off in a severe wind storm later claimed to be F1 tornado. All these issues are not important to me because in the last 11 years EVERY TIME I started the car (EVERY TIME) it has started on the first try and has performed excellent. A few cosmetic issues for this quality of operation is worth it to me. The only concerns I have for this vehicle are: The A.C. seals failed at about 150000 miles. I moved from New Mexico to Wisconsin so guess what I never fixed it. It does not get hot here. If I lived in New Mexico still this would be a problem. The fuel gas cap solenoid failed and Hyundai wanted 95.00 JUST for the solenoid labor was extra. I finally fixed it after enough people chased me down to let me know my gas cover was open. (Nice people up here, tired of worrying them) The headlights burn out quickly in the car and the springs that hold the lights into the headlight fixtures could have used some simplicity instead of elaborate spring design. I have to remove the battery from the car to change the driver side headlight because my hands are too big for the small space. Other than this, the car has been excellent! If you can live with these superficial issues and want a car that has the quality where it counts, the 2005 V6 is a definite SURE THING for me. I once thought of looking for a 2010 V6 to replace this one, but the car still starts every time and why pay for a newer car when this one is still so darned reliable.
Poor Manfacturer Follow Up
JJTucker,11/15/2010
I have loved my Hyundai Sonata except for one thing.It started making a horrible noise from the rear at about 36,000 miles and has gotten much worse over time.The servicing dealership (Pinehurst Hyundai) would not acknowledge the noise, and the Hyundai Corp. simply ignored our plead for help.No Hyundai area rep would even take time to contact us! We are left with a vehicle that we can't sell and get anything out of because of this.The poor customer service has literally cost us thousands of dollars.If you are planning to purchase a Hyundai you need to consider that if anything happens They will not stand behind there product. That tells me that they do not believe in their product. Beware!
Very Good Car
05_hyundia,07/02/2014
Bought New. At 75000 changed timing belt n plugs. CV Shaft, was under the 100k warranty. O2 sensor twice but under warranty as well. I got 114k out of the front braKe pads. turned the rotors and new ceramic pads and we're good as new. The electronic tuned suspension really holds down the g forces in curves. I a bigger guy so the front seat is a little crowded but my shorty wife has plenty of room and loves all of the extras. I've had it to 120mph. The car settled down quite nicely and maintain that speed with ease. It doesn't look sporty but it can hold its own if you need it to.
Very Good First Car
blackboxmike,07/26/2014
First car. Purchased used at approximately 112k miles. Even with so many miles, an absolute smooth ride. Brakes made a loud scraping noise every morning after first starting the car but then went away. Seems the body dented somewhat easily. But not a huge problem. Very very quiet ride. Surprised, actually, at how quiet the car was. Even on the highway. Had a problem with the automatic locks not always engaging after pressing the lock/unlock button. Might have been a problem with my specific car. Owned it for only a little over a month before hitting a deer and totaling it. Everyone in the car was safe. The deer though--pretty much, it was splattered. Highly recommended.
See all 118 reviews of the 2005 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Hyundai Sonata

Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GL V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GLS Special Value 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 2005 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,274.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,920.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,814.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

Related Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles