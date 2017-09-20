Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sonata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV

    48,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,985

    $2,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    17,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,992

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SE

    16,489 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,844

    $1,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    16,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,499

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T

    13,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,000

    $2,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV

    13,877 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,499

    $1,336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Eco in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Eco

    22,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,796

    $2,296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL

    24,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,988

    $1,588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T

    16,470 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,491

    $1,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SE

    33,069 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,788

    $1,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited SULEV in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited SULEV

    31,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,249

    $3,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE in Black
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SE

    28,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,502

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL

    40,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,641

    $2,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL

    67,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,889

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SE

    32,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,949

    $1,992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL

    21,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV in Black
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV

    19,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,999

    $1,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport+ in Black
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport+

    21,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.381 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Tall Guy in a Hyundai
Geoff Alderson,09/20/2017
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I’m 6’ 3”, lots of headroom in this car. Easy to exit as the driver’s seat moves rearward when the engine in turned off and the shift lever is in Park. Driver’s seat also has adjustable lumbar support. Has adaptive headlights – front lights turn when steering wheel is turned. Trunk is large, plus the back seats fold down for additional room. The Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) uses radar signals and camera recognition. AEB has many limitations, be sure to read the Owner’s Manual for more info on this. Quite cabin on city streets. As Edmunds noted, some tire noise at freeway speeds. With the turbocharger, lots of power for entering the freeway and for passing. No heads up display, but speed is displayed in a large font in instrument cluster. Looks beautiful in quartz white pearl.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Sonata
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Sonata info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings