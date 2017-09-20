Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai Tempe - Tempe / Arizona

Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net First Aid Kit Beige; Yes Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces Phantom Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai Tempe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This Hyundai includes: FIRST AID KIT (PIO) CARPETED FLOOR MATS (PIO) BEIGE, YES ESSENTIALS PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES PHANTOM BLACK CARGO NET (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Hyundai Sonata comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Certified Pre-Owned means certified peace of mind. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata SE is well maintained and has just 28,285mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This Hyundai Sonata SE is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5NPE24AF8JH626314

Stock: JH626314

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020