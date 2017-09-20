Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 48,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,985$2,965 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF4JH609218
Stock: 2752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- certified
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited17,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,992
Roger Beasley Hyundai Kyle - Kyle / Texas
Here is a low mileage 2018 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Sonata Limited model that is equipped with the Leather, Heated front seats, you get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, Auto Headlamp Control, and Allow Wheels in addition to Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Column with Audio Controls, Cruise Control and Bluetooth Phone Controls, plus much more. And with its 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 185 Horsepower you will have performance that you will enjoy while still being allowed to get an estimated 35 miles per gallon hwy. Plus this vehicle is a One Owner that does not have any accidents or damage reported on the CARFAX report. Also, this vehicle is a Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai , which means that it was required to pass a comprehensive 160-Point Inspection and is only available from a Hyundai dealer. A Certified Hyundai provides you with a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty plus the remainder of the 5-Year / 60,000-Mile new vehicle limited warranty, a 3-Month of No-Charge Sirius XM Satellite Radio 'All Access' Trial, Rental Car and Travel Interruption Reimbursement for covered repairs and with 10-Year / Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance. Financing is available and Trade-Ins are accepted. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Call one or our Product Specialist at (512) 262-2020 or come visit with us at 24795 IH 35 in Kyle Texas for more details. You will leave with a smile after visiting with us here in Kyle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF3JH609675
Stock: HP3391
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 16,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$14,844$1,597 Below Market
Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2018 Electric Blue Hyundai Sonata SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp This Hyundai Sonata has many features and is well equipped including, *Blind-Spot Monitors, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Keyless Access, Automatic Headlights.Odometer is 9148 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 25/36 City/Highway MPGFor your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AFXJH641087
Stock: 2641087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 16,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,499$2,164 Below Market
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited Scarlet Red 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp ***ONE OWNER..CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOW MILES**, **LIKE NEW**, **BLUETOOTH**, **APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID CAR PLAY**, **HEATED SEATS**, **COOLED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **BLIND SPOT**, **FORWARD COLLISION**, **LANE DEPARTURE**, **ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**, **MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE**, **BEST WARRANTY IN AMERICA**. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Odometer is 9366 miles below market average! 25/35 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AFXJH637683
Stock: HOL637683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T13,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,000$2,041 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
One Owner, Clean Car Fax, 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T in Electric Blue, Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Power Tilt & Slide Sunroof & Rear Side Window Sunshades,Sport Seats w/ Leather Seating Surfaces, Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop/Start Capability, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel,Power Front Seats w/ Integrated Memory System for Driver Seat,Leather-Wrapped D-Cut Steering Wheel & Sport Shift KnobAuto-Dimming Rear view, Apple Car Play & Android AutoIntegration, Sirius XM.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AB1JH634152
Stock: H17485A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 13,877 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,499$1,336 Below Market
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
Form meets function with the 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This Sonata has 13877 miles. In addition to its fantastic fit and finish, you'll also get: blue tooth,mp3 audio input,power locks,power windows,rear view camera and Touch Screen Display From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. Come test drive this vehicle today. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF9JH703210
Stock: HU05151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 22,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,796$2,296 Below Market
Beverly Hills BMW - Los Angeles / California
Only 22,184 Miles! Boasts 37 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This Hyundai Sonata boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. QUARTZ WHITE PEARL, MUD GUARDS, GRAY, YES ESSENTIALS PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES. This Hyundai Sonata Comes Equipped with These Options CARGO NET, YES Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: Electronically controlled w/dry dual clutch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Eco with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AA6JH718817
Stock: TJH718817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 24,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,988$1,588 Below Market
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL Electric Blue 2.4L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Recent Arrival! 25/35 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AFXJH599503
Stock: HOL599503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 16,470 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,491$1,687 Below Market
Southern Chevrolet - Foley / Alabama
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Shop From Home We will deliver - Here are more details on this Scarlet Red 2018 Hyundai Sonata with Black Leather interior trim at Sandy Sansing Ford Lincoln, Daphne Alabama. Come see the largest inventory on the Gulf coast. We have Over 1300 vehicles to choose from.2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4D Sedan FWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI Turbocharged Scarlet RedBlack w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Blue Link Telematics Gen 2 w/Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Infinity Prem Audio, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Dark Aluminum Alloy. 23/32 City/Highway MPGWith such a huge inventory readily available and competitive financing options, we know you will find what you are looking for! We have Certified Ford Pre-owned vehicles. Customer satisfaction is more than words to us. It is how we run our business before and after the sale! We look forward to earning your business and thank you for the opportunity! Call us today at 251-626-7777 or stop by 27180 U.S. 98 in Daphne, Alabama.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AB8JH690735
Stock: U3979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 33,069 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,788$1,556 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Phantom Black 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp Gray Cloth.Recent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPGOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF3JH602535
Stock: 421073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 31,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,249$3,242 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited SULEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF3JH608946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE28,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,502$1,616 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net First Aid Kit Beige; Yes Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces Phantom Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai Tempe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This Hyundai includes: FIRST AID KIT (PIO) CARPETED FLOOR MATS (PIO) BEIGE, YES ESSENTIALS PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES PHANTOM BLACK CARGO NET (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Hyundai Sonata comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Certified Pre-Owned means certified peace of mind. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata SE is well maintained and has just 28,285mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This Hyundai Sonata SE is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF8JH626314
Stock: JH626314
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 40,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,641$2,897 Below Market
Teal Road Used Car Superstore - Lafayette / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. SUNROOF / PANORAMIC ROOF, USB Port, Backup Camera, Sonata SEL, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Quartz White Pearl, Beige Cloth. Quartz White Pearl 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp25/35 City/Highway MPGBob Rohrman Teal Road Used Car Superstore in Lafayette, IN treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-903-0840.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF9JH659139
Stock: 9320P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2019
- 67,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,889$1,713 Below Market
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL Quartz White Pearl 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp ***ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID CAR PLAY**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Blind spot sensor: warning, Blue Link Telematics Gen 2, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Display Audio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, YES Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 25/35 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF4JH639820
Stock: HTLP639820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 32,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,949$1,992 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE looks great in Machine Gray. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 185hp which is coupled to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan provides brisk acceleration, a comfortable ride, up to 36mpg on the open road, and dramatic styling accented by chrome trim and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Sonata SE's spacious cabin has been intuitively designed with thoughtful touches of elegance and functionality. Some of the many amenities include a multi-function steering wheel, air conditioning, and power accessories. Additionally, the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs is on hand for your entertainment needs.Our Hyundai features a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and available BlueLink emergency telematics to help give you peace of mind. Our Sonata offers a terrific blend of practicality, efficiency, and stand out style to enhance your drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF4JH612281
Stock: 115116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 21,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$2,049 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Sonata purchase. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 21286 miles! - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF1JH649785
Stock: JH649785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV19,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999$1,959 Below Market
Hudson Hyundai - Jersey City / New Jersey
, 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE , CARFAX: 1-Owner, Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title , $2,000 below NADA Retail Value Carfax Report Purchased 08/15/2020 ,NADA, Eastern, 08/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF1JH644363
Stock: H644363A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport+21,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/tl1oq Clean CARFAX. ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE, SUNROOF, Sonata Sport+, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Phantom Black, Black with Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces.Sonata Sport+, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Phantom Black, Black with Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, Certified Pre-Owned, This Hyundai is in Leather seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport+ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF7JH699218
Stock: YU699218
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
- 5(60%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(4%)
Related Hyundai Sonata info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2015
- Used Audi A5 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2017
- Used Ford Ranger 2011
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2016
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata Mckinney TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Greenville SC
- Used Hyundai Elantra Charlotte NC
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL New York NY
- Used Hyundai Elantra Tampa FL
- Used Hyundai Venue Hialeah FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Houston TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Frederick MD
- Used Hyundai Sonata Houston TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Charleston SC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018 Rockford IL
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2014 Des Moines IA
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2012 New York NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi R8 2020
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350