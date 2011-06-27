  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(103)
Appraise this car

2013 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard and optional features for the money
  • stylish and comfortable cabin
  • strong acceleration
  • top fuel economy
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Distinctive styling affects rear headroom
  • rough ride in SE trim.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Hyundai Sonata for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,489 - $12,998
Used Sonata for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite the newer midsize sedan rivals that have hit the market, the 2013 Hyundai Sonata remains a top pick in a very competitive set.

Vehicle overview

It seems like only yesterday that the Hyundai Sonata set the midsize family sedan market ablaze with sharp styling, class-leading comfort, generous feature offerings and overall value. Now, just two years on, the pressure is mounting from newly redesigned competitors made by Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota.

To its credit, the 2013 Hyundai Sonata remains an excellent choice. With a long list of standard features -- some of which are options on other sedans -- the Sonata provides a lot of bang for the buck. Add to this the availability of two strong engine choices (along with a Sonata hybrid model that is covered in a separate review), admirable fuel economy, top safety scores and a lengthy warranty and it becomes clear why the Sonata is far from becoming yesterday's news.

Still, recent redesigns to the 2013 Ford Fusion and 2013 Honda Accord mean that the Sonata now has some company at the top. We would suggest that potential buyers take a look at all three of these midsize sedans, as the advantages among them are slight. By the same token we'd recommend the Kia Optima, which shares much of the Hyundai's underpinnings wrapped in an evocative exterior. Though not quite as impressive as these others, the Toyota Camry also earns our recommendation, buoyed by its reputation for bulletproof reliability.

The good news is that among these choices, there's really no loser in the bunch. The 2013 Hyundai Sonata may not enjoy the sizable lead it recently had, but the standard it set is still very much a bright spot in what used to be a bland and uninspiring class of cars.

2013 Hyundai Sonata models

The 2013 Hyundai Sonata is available in GLS, SE and Limited trim levels.

Standard equipment on the GLS includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, heated mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a 60/40-split rear seatback, a trip computer, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack. An optional Popular Equipment package adds alloy wheels, foglights, automatic headlights, heated front seats and an eight-way power driver seat.

The sporty SE includes all of the above and adds 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, a dark chrome grille, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless ignition/entry and leather/cloth upholstery. Opting for the SE with the turbocharged engine also adds dual-zone automatic climate control and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. An optional Navigation and Sunroof package bundles (you guessed it) a navigation system with touchscreen display, a rearview camera, premium Infinity speakers and a sunroof.

The plush Sonata Limited has all the SE's features, but it offers 17-inch alloy wheels, a cushier suspension and full leather upholstery. It also gains turn-signal repeaters in the outside mirrors, a sunroof, heated rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an upgraded audio system (with HD radio) and unique interior accents. The turbocharged Limited variant adds 18-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips and shift paddles on the steering wheel. The optional Limited Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, the navigation system with the touchscreen display, a back-up camera and premium Infinity speakers.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Hyundai Sonata receives a minor shuffling of features among trim levels. Most notably, the base GLS model's manual transmission is no longer available, as a six-speed automatic is now standard throughout the lineup.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 198 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Sonatas sold in states that utilize California emissions standards can have PZEV emissions certification, though output drops slightly to 190 hp. A six-speed automatic is the sole transmission offered on all trims. In Edmunds performance testing, the GLS accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is quick for a base-model sedan.

The dual-exhaust SE makes slightly more power at 200 hp and 186 lb-ft. Both the GLS and SE engines have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 24 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 28 mpg in combined driving.

A powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generating 274 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque is available on SE and Limited models. This added boost in power gets the Sonata to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is about average for midsize sedans with an engine upgrade. The EPA estimates fuel economy at a still favorable 22/34/26 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2013 Hyundai Sonatas include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is BlueLink, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and teen-driver-oriented geo-fencing.

In government testing, the Sonata earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four out of five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Hyundai Sonata earned a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, both a Sonata GLS and SE turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in about 120 feet, which is slightly better than average for the class.

Driving

As far as driving dynamics are concerned, the 2013 Hyundai Sonata strikes a perfectly acceptable balance between comfort and confidence. Its chassis and suspension are taut, but not so taut that they transmit the road's every bump and rumble. Drivers seeking a measure of sport can opt for the SE, although its sharper handling capabilities don't really justify its rougher, bumpier ride. The Sonata's steering is OK but doesn't transmit much road feel, and the effort is artificially heavy.

On the move, the 2.4-liter engine provides thoroughly respectable acceleration for a four-cylinder midsize sedan. Gearshifts from the automatic transmission are seamless and drama-free. Power delivery from the turbocharged engine is smooth and linear, with no detectable turbo lag. Its excellent fuel economy is icing on the cake.

Interior

The Sonata feels as well built inside as it does out. The dash and center stack meld together in a seamless flow, while trapezoidal vents, sharp blue backlighting and, on some models, brushed-metal-style trim pieces create an environment that looks both modern and upscale. While overall interior materials quality is merely average, the knobs, switches and controls operate with a feel and precision befitting a more expensive car, and the Limited trim -- with its available two-tone color schemes, piano-black trim and padded door panels -- is particularly appealing.

The optional touchscreen adds clarity and vibrancy to an already intuitive system for operating and viewing climate control, navigation, audio and phone functions. Similar to OnStar, Hyundai's BlueLink telematics offers services like emergency crash response, remote opening of door locks, turn-by-turn navigation, and speed and curfew limits for younger drivers.

The Sonata offers enough room for four adults to stretch out. Five can make do on shorter trips. But in our experience, headroom both front and rear is merely adequate, and 6-foot-tall passengers in back may find their heads bumping the ceiling due to the Sonata's sloped roof line.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

5(52%)
4(21%)
3(10%)
2(12%)
1(5%)
4.0
103 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 103 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beware of 2013 Sonata remote starter kit defect
mdh2,08/23/2012
Bought my car in May. Everything is excellent with the car EXCEPT OEM remote starter kit had major defect if installed in the 2013 Sonata. Purchased kit during sale. Needed to wait 4-6 weeks before 2013 kits were available. When it was available, Hyundai dealership installed it but it failed (i.e., would actually turn engine off). Dealership informed me wiring instructions were wrong from Hyundai. Dealership kept car for 2 weeks and couldn't figure out problem. Regional technician came in and also couldn't figure it out either. Dealership removed unit and returned car back to factory default. Finally got my money back.
Blue storm
racchi,10/27/2012
That's the name I have dubbed my 2013 Sonata. Was looking for something more fuel efficient after my trusty 4runner was totaled. Cross shopped some small SUVs and midsize sedans. In the end, the Sonata had the right mix of value, style, and performance. Rode better than the Tucson, CX 5 suvs. More personality and value vs Camry and Accord and more comfortable than Altima.
LOVE!!!
sugplum,06/14/2012
Bought my "Sparkling Ruby" Sonata on 5/26/12 and just don't want to park it! It's so fun to drive and very smooth. Great deal for so many options. Would definitely recommend.
2013 Sonata GLS
rlang,07/07/2012
Lots of interior room. AC cools quickly which is a must because of the hot Texas summers. Quiet and comfortable ride. Good gas mileage. Good trunk space.
See all 103 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Hyundai Sonata

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS is priced between $6,489 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 36579 and142551 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV is priced between $7,395 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 40153 and117060 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV is priced between $7,400 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 58895 and138096 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited is priced between $7,995 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 74966 and107000 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE is priced between $9,981 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 66865 and69253 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. There are currently 44 used and CPO 2013 Sonatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,489 and mileage as low as 36579 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 2013 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,724.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,104.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles